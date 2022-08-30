Milford police looking to identify man accused of impersonating fire official
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are seeking help from the public to identify a man accused of impersonating an employee from the Milford Fire Department.
The suspect was seen entering the Bon Jour Café at the Connecticut Post Mall just after 6 p.m. on Saturday.
The suspect stated his name was “John” and he was there to service their fire extinguishers. The man provided fake invoices for $496, which was paid by the business/ Milford police say the man did not service any fire extinguishers.
Anyone with identifying information is asked to contact Ofc. Nelson at 203-878-6551 or at pnelson@milfordct.gov.
