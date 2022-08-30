ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baytown, TX

fox26houston.com

Houston police arrest man accused of at least 12 food truck robberies

HOUSTON - A man has been arrested after allegedly committing at least a dozen robberies at food trucks, according to Houston police. Edenilson Benavides-Cornelio is charged with aggravated robbery and was arrested by officers on Friday morning, police said. Recently, the police department released video of two food truck robberies...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston Texans surprise Uvalde high school football players, reveal special helmet decal

UVALDE, Texas - The Houston Texans are continuing to show support for the Uvalde community in the wake of the deadly school shooting there in May. According to the team, Head Coach Lovie Smith, linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill, linebacker Christian Kirksey, and Uvalde-native and Director of Player Care and Sports Medicine Roland Ramirez went to the Texas town to support the high school football team.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Police searching for man accused of repeatedly punching clerk after stealing 6-pack of beer from SE Houston convenience store

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a man accused of assaulting a convenience store worker after stealing a pack of beer in southeast Houston. On Thursday, Aug. 4, at around 12:30 a.m., Houston police said an unknown man entered a convenience store located in the 7400 block of Cullen, removed a six-pack of beer from the cooler, and walked out of the store without paying.
HOUSTON, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Houston SPCA, LCSO deputies seize animals from Dayton area home

Houston SPCA and the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, Sept. 1, rescued dozens of animals from a home on CR 401 in the Old River area of south Liberty County. The decaying remains of a donkey in the driveway of the home was only part of the impetus for the seizure.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston Police looking for armed serial robber caught on camera taking money from food truck

HOUSTON - Authorities need your help finding an armed serial robber seen on video taking money from a northwest Houston food truck. Investigators with Houston PD report the unidentified man seen on camera might be linked to a series of aggravated robberies. The first was on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, a little before 2 p.m., when a man walked into the food truck in the 5700 block of Antoine Dr.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

2 women shot while sitting outside west Houston apartment

HOUSTON - Two women were shot as they sat outside an apartment, Houston police say. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Thursday at the Valencia at Spring Branch Apartments in the 9500 block of Long Point. According to police, video shows two younger males walk past two women who were...
HOUSTON, TX
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
KHOU

MCSO: Man dies after being shot by childhood friend in Spring area

SPRING, Texas — A man died after being shot by his childhood friend in the Spring area late Thursday night, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. This happened just after 11 p.m. on North Head Drive in the Imperial Oaks subdivision. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s...
SPRING, TX
KHOU

Woman raped in middle of day at Baytown park, police say

BAYTOWN, Texas — A woman was rapedThursday in the middle of the day at a Baytown park, police said. The 50-year-old woman was walking the trials just before 11:30 a.m. at Jenkins Park on Crosby Cedar Bayou Road when she was attacked, Baytown police said. The woman was taken to a hospital and treated for injuries.
BAYTOWN, TX

