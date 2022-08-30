Read full article on original website
The DNA Doe Project Identifies 20 Year Old RemainsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Liberty, TX
The Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern is one of the most unique places you can go in the Lone Star StateB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
A suspect fled the scene after firing his weapon several times following an argument in a McDonald's parking lothoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Romance ScamLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Man detained after power was knocked out by vehicle crashing into a utility pole during major accident in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Baytown youth football team gifted shopping spree at Academy Sports and Outdoors after team’s trailer stolen
BAYTOWN – A youth sports organization scored big Wednesday with a shopping spree meant to help replace thousands of dollars of stolen practice gear, concession equipment, and other items. “The support we’ve gotten has been amazing, and it has definitely surpassed what we were hoping for,” said Courtney Correa,...
fox26houston.com
Houston man offering $5,000 reward for safe return of English Bulldog stolen from his home
HOUSTON - "It's been awful. Our dog, George, is part of the family," said Patrick Kendrick. George is a 6-year-old champion purebred English Bulldog. "He's a great dog. Bulldogs are super friendly, they'll go with anybody," Kendrick said. "He's a very happy, excitable dog. Even at six-years-old, he's very high energy."
fox26houston.com
Houston police arrest man accused of at least 12 food truck robberies
HOUSTON - A man has been arrested after allegedly committing at least a dozen robberies at food trucks, according to Houston police. Edenilson Benavides-Cornelio is charged with aggravated robbery and was arrested by officers on Friday morning, police said. Recently, the police department released video of two food truck robberies...
fox26houston.com
Houston Texans surprise Uvalde high school football players, reveal special helmet decal
UVALDE, Texas - The Houston Texans are continuing to show support for the Uvalde community in the wake of the deadly school shooting there in May. According to the team, Head Coach Lovie Smith, linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill, linebacker Christian Kirksey, and Uvalde-native and Director of Player Care and Sports Medicine Roland Ramirez went to the Texas town to support the high school football team.
Police searching for man accused of repeatedly punching clerk after stealing 6-pack of beer from SE Houston convenience store
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a man accused of assaulting a convenience store worker after stealing a pack of beer in southeast Houston. On Thursday, Aug. 4, at around 12:30 a.m., Houston police said an unknown man entered a convenience store located in the 7400 block of Cullen, removed a six-pack of beer from the cooler, and walked out of the store without paying.
bluebonnetnews.com
Houston SPCA, LCSO deputies seize animals from Dayton area home
Houston SPCA and the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, Sept. 1, rescued dozens of animals from a home on CR 401 in the Old River area of south Liberty County. The decaying remains of a donkey in the driveway of the home was only part of the impetus for the seizure.
1 man dies after plane he was on with 2 others crashed into Tomball mobile home community, DPS says
The Houston-bound flight appeared to have engine troubles right outside Hooks Airport before it went down in the mobile home community, DPS says.
Click2Houston.com
Couple rescues German Shepherd ejected from speeding truck in Katy area
KATY – The witnesses who rescued a German Shepherd after it was ejected onto a busy road in the Katy area are sharing their story, hoping it serves as a wake-up call on how not to transport pets. “He called me (and) he was like, ‘I think it’s dead....
Dog transporter arrested after stolen animals found malnourished, injured in U-Haul Van
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - A local dog transporter and her employee are behind bars after the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office found several dogs in the back of a stolen U-Haul. The dogs were without food and water, and were covered in their own feces. Sergeant Jason Smith, with Precinct 2...
fox26houston.com
Houston Police looking for armed serial robber caught on camera taking money from food truck
HOUSTON - Authorities need your help finding an armed serial robber seen on video taking money from a northwest Houston food truck. Investigators with Houston PD report the unidentified man seen on camera might be linked to a series of aggravated robberies. The first was on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, a little before 2 p.m., when a man walked into the food truck in the 5700 block of Antoine Dr.
fox26houston.com
2 women shot while sitting outside west Houston apartment
HOUSTON - Two women were shot as they sat outside an apartment, Houston police say. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Thursday at the Valencia at Spring Branch Apartments in the 9500 block of Long Point. According to police, video shows two younger males walk past two women who were...
Part of Downtown Aquarium's facade collapses, injuring woman
Eyewitness News captured debris on the ground outside of a ticket booth in the area where a woman was injured Friday night.
Suspect arrested in case of woman shot to death while walking home in north Houston, records show
A breakthrough was made six months after Indigo Garza was shot to death while walking home. A 23-year-old man is behind bars in the killing.
MCSO: Man dies after being shot by childhood friend in Spring area
SPRING, Texas — A man died after being shot by his childhood friend in the Spring area late Thursday night, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. This happened just after 11 p.m. on North Head Drive in the Imperial Oaks subdivision. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s...
Woman raped in middle of day at Baytown park, police say
BAYTOWN, Texas — A woman was rapedThursday in the middle of the day at a Baytown park, police said. The 50-year-old woman was walking the trials just before 11:30 a.m. at Jenkins Park on Crosby Cedar Bayou Road when she was attacked, Baytown police said. The woman was taken to a hospital and treated for injuries.
fox26houston.com
'Building collapse' reported at downtown Houston aquarium, 1 person injured
HOUSTON - Emergency crews are on the scene of a reported building collapse at the downtown Houston aquarium. Details are very limited but the Houston Fire Department said a piece of metal fell off the aquarium building and cut a person's leg. The condition of the person injured is unknown.
fox26houston.com
Exclusive: Houston sneaker store targeted in burglary ring
Small sneaker store owners are going through the blues. The owner of 'Full Court' speaks out after thieves target and burglarize his store.
Click2Houston.com
Grief-stricken families band together after bodies of 2 men found in grassy fields near each other in SE Houston
HOUSTON – Two families that didn’t know each other before the summer started are banding together trying to get answers after separate tragedies brought them together. “I just want to know what happened. I think we deserve to know what happened,” Lavinia Escamilla said. Her 29-year-old brother...
Click2Houston.com
BE ON THE LOOKOUT: Thieves target Houston area sneaker stores; Owner says he lost nearly $30,000 on merchandise
The owners of several sneaker stores in the Houston area have banded together in hopes of stopping what they suspect has been a string of burglaries, amounting to tens of thousands of dollars of sneakers and other inventory stolen within a matter of minutes. “It’s just really deflating to kind...
fox26houston.com
Woman injured after part of building facade falls at downtown Houston aquarium
HOUSTON - Repair work is underway after a piece of building facade at the downtown Houston aquarium fell on Friday night. According to Deputy Chief Douglas Harrison, they responded to a ‘building collapse’ call at the aquarium. Harrison said a piece of metal facade fell off the building...
