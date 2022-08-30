Read full article on original website
Walker Fire Near Willits Now 50-Percent Contained
The Walker Fire near Willits started at about 4pm yesterday in the Pine Mountain area near northbound Highway 101. It has burned just over 100 acres and is 50-percent contained as of 7am Friday. There are more than 175 firefighters working on the blaze, and crews worked to increase containment overnight. There were initial evacuation orders in the area, but they were downgraded by the Mendocino Sheriff’s Office. Officials tell people in the area to remain aware of the situation and be ready to go, should fire activity increase. Luckily there were no injuries and no reports of structural damage.
Walker Fire: Two Firefighters Injured, the Largest Wildfire in Mendocino County This Season
This evening, an update published by CAL FIRE indicates that the 109-acre Walker Fire now stands at 35% containment, a 10% increase from this morning’s CAL FIRE report. The Walker Fire ignited in the dry heat of yesterday afternoon south of Willits and swept through dry grass and oak woodland before firefighters stopped forward progress.
“Walker” wildfire south of Willits now at 55% containment; two firefighters injured (updated 9/2 pm)
UPDATE 9/2/22 9:45 p.m.: Cal Fire’s evening report for the Walker Fire notes that containment has grown to 45%, and includes a listing of two firefighter injuries. There are 99 personnel on the scene continuing to increase containment, clear hazardous trees, and mop up. During a mid-day incident video,...
Fast-moving wildfire in Willits prompts evacuation warning
WILLITS – A wildfire burning near Willits Thursday afternoon prompted evacuation warnings from authorities, who told residents to be "ready to evacuate at any moment."The so-called Walker Fire burning south of Willits on the east side of Highway 101 in Mendocino County was first reported at around 4 p.m. At the time, the fire was estimated to be about 15 to 20 acres, but smoke from the blaze could be seen from all over the region.The Mendocino County Sheriff issued an evacuation warning for the Pine Mountain and Ridgewood Road subdivisions at around 4:22 p.m. "Be ready to evacuate at any moment, gather your belongings, check on your neighbors and leave early if possible," a tweet by the Mendocino County Sheriff's office read. Additional information was available at the MendoReady.org website.Caltrans confirmed that a northbound lane of 101 has been closed due to firefighting efforts. People are advised to drive with caution through the area and be on the lookout for fire department and Cal Fire vehicles.With temperatures over 100 degrees and wind gusts reaching 3 mph, there was concern the fire could endanger nearby homes.This story will be updated.
Mill Fire in Siskiyou County burns homes, causes injuries | Evacuations, Maps, and Updates
WEED, Calif. — A fast-moving wildfire in rural Northern California injured several people Friday, destroyed multiple homes and forced thousands of residents to flee, jamming roadways at the start of a sweltering Labor Day weekend. The blaze dubbed the Mill Fire started on or near the property of Roseburg...
Power Outage Impacts Healdsburg and Surrounding Communities
Power has been restored following a major outage in Sonoma County. A transmission line failure on Wednesday afternoon knocked out power to the entire city of Healdsburg, plus six-thousand more PG and E customers in Northern Sonoma County. The outage, which started at about noon, also affected customers in Cloverdale and Geyserville. Power was restored by 4:15 p.m. The transmission line failure was traced to damaged PG and E equipment in Cloverdale.
KCRA Today: Evacuations in Tuolumne County fire, latest in CA heat wave, Kiely Rodni’s celebration of life
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Sonoma County Completes Its Investigation Into Ex-Ukiah Police Chief —Forwards Finding to Mendo DA
Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Juan Valencia told us today that his agency’s investigation into the alleged criminal conduct of the former Ukiah Police Chief Noble Waidelich has concluded and the findings have been forwarded to the Mendocino County District Attorney. This news comes nearly two and a...
Evacuations in California after Route Fire burns thousands of acres
Authorities in Southern California have ordered evacuations after a brush fire that ignited early Wednesday exploded to thousands of acres burned by nightfall.
Petaluma mom found dead in house identified
PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — A Petaluma woman has been identified after her death went unreported for over a year and her daughter lived at home with her mother’s corpse. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s coroner identified the deceased woman on Friday afternoon as 80-year-old Birgit Almgren. The coroner has still not determined Almgren’s official cause of […]
1 Dead, 4 Hospitalized after Wrong-Way Accident on Highway 29 [Napa, CA]
NAPA, CA (August 31, 2022) – Late Saturday night, one person was killed and four were injured in a wrong-way accident on Highway 29. The crash happened around 11:30 p.m., near George F. Butler Memorial Bridge on August 13th, according to initial reports. For reasons under investigation, one of...
Northern California wildfire burns homes, causes injuries
WEED, Calif. (AP) — A fast-moving wildfire in rural Northern California injured several people Friday, destroyed multiple homes and forced thousands of residents to flee, jamming roadways at the start of a sweltering Labor Day weekend. The blaze dubbed the Mill Fire started on or near the property of...
Dog rescued after falling 50 feet off Northern California cliff
"This dog just curled up in her lap and was very quiet, very calm and very good."
Map: All the wildfires burning in California
LOS ANGELES - California is in a state of emergency Thursday as a brutal heat wave brought the threat of power outages and wildfires. The National Weather Service warned of an increased risk of wildfires. The Office of Emergency Services positioned fire crews in strategic locations in Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley, based on humidity and wind forecasts.
Thousands without power in North Bay amid PG&E outage
More than 6,000 customers in Sonoma County were temporarily without power on Wednesday afternoon.
Californians Urged to Continue Conserving Electricity During Prolonged Heat Wave
The state’s grid operator, the California Independent System Operator (CAISO), credits conservation efforts over the past two days for maintaining grid stability and has encouraged customers to answer the call once again today. CAISO issued a Flex Alert for the third consecutive day to be in effect today (Friday,...
California wildfires prompt evacuations amid heat wave
CASTAIC, Calif. (AP) — California wildfires erupted Wednesday in rural areas, racing through bone-dry brush and prompting evacuations as the state sweltered under a heat wave that could last through Labor Day. Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency with temperatures expected to be 10 to 20 degrees...
Sarah Magana Arrested after DUI Accident on River Road [Santa Rosa, CA]
30-Year-Old Woman Arrested after Solo-Vehicle Crash near Martinelli Road. The incident happened around 1:30 a.m., just east of Martinelli Road. According to reports, the driver of an eastbound white Lexus made an unsafe turn on River Road and consequently struck a guard rail. Medics arrived and took the driver and...
Growing wildfire threatens thousands of structures in SW Oregon
Thousands of structures in southwest Oregon are threatened as the wildfire burning along the Rogue River continues to grow out of control.
Bail set at $925K for man charged in killing of Daniel Shealor Aug. 12 in Fort Bragg
UKIAH, 9/2/22 — A man accused of two different homicides in Mendocino County was taken into custody by Sacramento area law enforcement last week on Aug. 25. Shayne Tyler Wrede, 37, was booked into the Mendocino County Jail on suspicion of murder around 3 a.m. the following morning and is currently being held on $925,000 bail.
