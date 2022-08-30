ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelseyville, CA

Comments / 3

Related
ksro.com

Walker Fire Near Willits Now 50-Percent Contained

The Walker Fire near Willits started at about 4pm yesterday in the Pine Mountain area near northbound Highway 101. It has burned just over 100 acres and is 50-percent contained as of 7am Friday. There are more than 175 firefighters working on the blaze, and crews worked to increase containment overnight. There were initial evacuation orders in the area, but they were downgraded by the Mendocino Sheriff’s Office. Officials tell people in the area to remain aware of the situation and be ready to go, should fire activity increase. Luckily there were no injuries and no reports of structural damage.
WILLITS, CA
CBS San Francisco

Fast-moving wildfire in Willits prompts evacuation warning

WILLITS – A wildfire burning near Willits Thursday afternoon prompted evacuation warnings from authorities, who told residents to be "ready to evacuate at any moment."The so-called Walker Fire burning south of Willits on the east side of Highway 101 in Mendocino County was first reported at around 4 p.m.  At the time, the fire was estimated to be about 15 to 20 acres, but smoke from the blaze could be seen from all over the region.The Mendocino County Sheriff issued an evacuation warning for the Pine Mountain and Ridgewood Road subdivisions at around 4:22 p.m. "Be ready to evacuate at any moment, gather your belongings, check on your neighbors and leave early if possible," a tweet by the Mendocino County Sheriff's office read. Additional information was available at the MendoReady.org website.Caltrans confirmed that a northbound lane of 101 has been closed due to firefighting efforts. People are advised to drive with caution through the area and be on the lookout for fire department and Cal Fire vehicles.With temperatures over 100 degrees and wind gusts reaching 3 mph, there was concern the fire could endanger nearby homes.This story will be updated.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lake County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Lake County, CA
City
Kelseyville, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
ksro.com

Power Outage Impacts Healdsburg and Surrounding Communities

Power has been restored following a major outage in Sonoma County. A transmission line failure on Wednesday afternoon knocked out power to the entire city of Healdsburg, plus six-thousand more PG and E customers in Northern Sonoma County. The outage, which started at about noon, also affected customers in Cloverdale and Geyserville. Power was restored by 4:15 p.m. The transmission line failure was traced to damaged PG and E equipment in Cloverdale.
HEALDSBURG, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Structure Fires#Tap Water#Water Heater#The Montezuma Fire#Alertwildfire#Akismet
YourCentralValley.com

Petaluma mom found dead in house identified

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — A Petaluma woman has been identified after her death went unreported for over a year and her daughter lived at home with her mother’s corpse. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s coroner identified the deceased woman on Friday afternoon as 80-year-old Birgit Almgren. The coroner has still not determined Almgren’s official cause of […]
PETALUMA, CA
L.A. Weekly

1 Dead, 4 Hospitalized after Wrong-Way Accident on Highway 29 [Napa, CA]

NAPA, CA (August 31, 2022) – Late Saturday night, one person was killed and four were injured in a wrong-way accident on Highway 29. The crash happened around 11:30 p.m., near George F. Butler Memorial Bridge on August 13th, according to initial reports. For reasons under investigation, one of...
NAPA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxla.com

Map: All the wildfires burning in California

LOS ANGELES - California is in a state of emergency Thursday as a brutal heat wave brought the threat of power outages and wildfires. The National Weather Service warned of an increased risk of wildfires. The Office of Emergency Services positioned fire crews in strategic locations in Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley, based on humidity and wind forecasts.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

California wildfires prompt evacuations amid heat wave

CASTAIC, Calif. (AP) — California wildfires erupted Wednesday in rural areas, racing through bone-dry brush and prompting evacuations as the state sweltered under a heat wave that could last through Labor Day. Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency with temperatures expected to be 10 to 20 degrees...
CALIFORNIA STATE
L.A. Weekly

Sarah Magana Arrested after DUI Accident on River Road [Santa Rosa, CA]

30-Year-Old Woman Arrested after Solo-Vehicle Crash near Martinelli Road. The incident happened around 1:30 a.m., just east of Martinelli Road. According to reports, the driver of an eastbound white Lexus made an unsafe turn on River Road and consequently struck a guard rail. Medics arrived and took the driver and...
SANTA ROSA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy