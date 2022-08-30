Read full article on original website
doniphanherald.com
Mayor Stothert calls Omaha City Council's rejection of out-of-town proposal a 'partisan vote'
OMAHA — Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert on Wednesday took aim at the City Council's decision to shelve a proposed amendment that would have allowed the mayor to remain in power when traveling outside city limits. In an emailed statement, Stothert said the council's 4-3 vote to reject the proposed...
Omaha Mayor to not be allowed to work outside city limits after council vote
Last week a measure allowing the mayor to work outside of Omaha for five consecutive days passed, and was set to go on the November ballot. Now it will not be.
WOWT
Omaha City Council tosses amendment on mayor’s authority when out of town
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After some confusion at last week’s City Council meeting regarding a decision to put a measure on the ballot regarding the mayor’s authority while out of town, council members put the issue to rest — for now. Council members voted 7-0 to reconsider...
KETV.com
Kauth, Rogers say they've met the petition goal to run for Millard legislative seat
OMAHA, Neb. — State Sen. Kathleen Kauth, and Millard Education Association President Tim Royers both say they've turned in more than the required number of signatures to appear on the ballot in November in the race for Millard's District 31 legislative seat. Kauth was appointed to the Millard-area seat...
WOWT
Three nominated to fill vacancy in Nebraska’s Second Judicial District
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - One of three people will be chosen by the governor to fill a county court vacancy in the state’s Second Judicial District. According to the Office of Gov. Ricketts, the Judicial Nominating Commission of the County Judge in the Second Judicial District has forwarded three names for consideration by the governor for a vacancy.
doniphanherald.com
Dam project near Gretna will bring new lake, park to Omaha area
OMAHA — A small lake that will be built south of Gretna is a big deal, state and local officials say. The dam and park is the first project in the four-state region of Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri and Kansas to be selected for final review and funding in a new competitive grant program through the Federal Emergency Management Agency that supports more resilient communities. The states didn’t win a competitive grant last year, and so far, this dam is the only one among the four states to win final approval for the grants being distributed this year. (The states did receive some FEMA funding through set-aside money.)
KETV.com
City of Omaha planning board considering proposal which would add a third Costco to community
OMAHA, Neb. — A new Costco could be coming to the Omaha area. The city of Omaha planning board will be considering a proposal to rezone a subdivision near 180th Street and West Maple Road from agricultural to mixed-use development. According to residents of the area, the plan includes...
iheart.com
Governor Receives Names For Southeast Nebraska Judgeship
The Judicial Nominating Commission provides the following three names for the Governor’s consideration for County Judge in the Second Judicial District, which consists of Sarpy, Cass, and Otoe Counties: James M. Buchanan, Omaha, Gage R. Cobb, Gretna, and S. Colin Palm, Plattsmouth. The primary place of office for this...
KETV.com
'15-acre lake, 65-acre park': New dam near Gretna to help with future flooding, growing community
GRETNA, Neb. — In 2019, uncontrollable flooding took over parts of Nebraska, sending farm land, houses and roads under water. "It's really unprecedented at this point, the severity of disasters and flooding that we're seeing," said Andrea Spillars, regional administrator with FEMA. Years later, recovery is still happening, in...
Frakes, appointed by Gov. Ricketts to turn around troubled Nebraska prison system, is leaving
LINCOLN — Scott Frakes, handpicked by Gov. Pete Ricketts to turn around a troubled state prison system, has announced that he’s leaving his $255,000-a-year post in October. Frakes, who is now 64, was hired shortly after Ricketts took office in 2015. At the time, the Nebraska Department of Corrections was reeling from multiple problems, including […] The post Frakes, appointed by Gov. Ricketts to turn around troubled Nebraska prison system, is leaving appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska lawmaker seeks investigation of possible fraud by former child welfare contractor
A Nebraska lawmaker wants a state probe of allegedly fraudulent dealings within the Kansas-based nonprofit that formerly managed Omaha-area child welfare cases. Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha sent a letter last week to Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson, asking him to take action on behalf of Nebraska taxpayers and the child welfare system.
Cass County Supervisor Appointed Auditor Sara Harris Submits Resignation
(Atlantic) On Wednesday, Cass County Auditor Sara Harris submitted her resignation to the Cass County Board of Supervisors. In February, longtime Auditor Dale Sunderman resigned and, following the interview process, appointed Harris to the position. In April, Supervisor Chairman Steve Baier presented the Oath of Office to Harris to fill the position up to November, in which she would have to file papers in the November General Election.
WOWT
Possible new Costco location in West Omaha
Omaha city council once again is debating whether...
KETV.com
Sarpy County approves largest budget in county history
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — Sarpy County commissioners approved the largest budget in county history on Tuesday. The $289 million budget calls for pay bumps for all county workers. It also includes funding for the new correctional center that will open in January, along with money for road projects that commissioners say will help with continued growth in the county.
KETV.com
Lincoln WarHorse Casino: 'We'll be ready to open September 19'
LINCOLN, Neb. — The count down is on for Nebraska's first casino slots to begin operation. The WarHorse Casino is slated to open it's temporary facility in Lincoln on Sept. 19th with over 400 slots machines. "It's unbelievable. I'm just I'm so grateful and excited. Absolutely can't wait for...
autobodynews.com
EPA Fines Auto Repair Shops in Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska for ‘Defeat Device’ Violations
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has penalized three companies to resolve alleged violations of the federal Clean Air Act (CAA). According to EPA, the companies installed and/or sold illegal “defeat devices” in vehicle engines designed to render emissions controls inoperative. Central Iowa Truck Repair LLC of Boone,...
KETV.com
Pharmacies, health groups prepare for increase in drive-up COVID-19 testing
OMAHA, Neb. — The federal government has ended the sending out of its free, at-home COVID-19 tests due to a lack of funding from Congress. Government officials want to have enough tests available in case a surge hits this fall. In Omaha, local pharmacies were expecting the decision. "There...
Sioux City woman arrested after pursuit in Nebraska
Nebraska State Patrol has arrested a Sioux City woman after a pursuit on Thursday.
kfornow.com
Supporters of Casino Gaming in Nebraska Hopeful Temporary Casino Will Open this Month
(KFOR NEWS September 1, 2022) When WarHorse Casino opens southwest of Lincoln in just 18 days, it will be operating under a provisional license. The Journal Star reports the Nebraska Racing Commission on Wednesday did not give WarHorse the state’s permanent casino license, instead extending its provision license for another 30 days. WarHorse apparently did not complete several tasks required to get a permanent license, including testing gaming machines.
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska truck shop fined as part of national crackdown on emissions controls
OMAHA -- As part of a national push to reduce toxic vehicle exhaust — an effort that pits public health officials against automotive enthusiasts — the EPA has fined Nebraska, Iowa and Missouri-based truck repair shops, saying they were illegally helping consumers disable pollution controls. Husker Diesel of...
