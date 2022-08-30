ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOWT

Three nominated to fill vacancy in Nebraska’s Second Judicial District

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - One of three people will be chosen by the governor to fill a county court vacancy in the state’s Second Judicial District. According to the Office of Gov. Ricketts, the Judicial Nominating Commission of the County Judge in the Second Judicial District has forwarded three names for consideration by the governor for a vacancy.
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Dam project near Gretna will bring new lake, park to Omaha area

OMAHA — A small lake that will be built south of Gretna is a big deal, state and local officials say. The dam and park is the first project in the four-state region of Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri and Kansas to be selected for final review and funding in a new competitive grant program through the Federal Emergency Management Agency that supports more resilient communities. The states didn’t win a competitive grant last year, and so far, this dam is the only one among the four states to win final approval for the grants being distributed this year. (The states did receive some FEMA funding through set-aside money.)
iheart.com

Governor Receives Names For Southeast Nebraska Judgeship

The Judicial Nominating Commission provides the following three names for the Governor’s consideration for County Judge in the Second Judicial District, which consists of Sarpy, Cass, and Otoe Counties: James M. Buchanan, Omaha, Gage R. Cobb, Gretna, and S. Colin Palm, Plattsmouth. The primary place of office for this...
Nebraska Examiner

Frakes, appointed by Gov. Ricketts to turn around troubled Nebraska prison system, is leaving

LINCOLN — Scott Frakes, handpicked by Gov. Pete Ricketts to turn around a troubled state prison system, has announced that he’s leaving his $255,000-a-year post in October. Frakes, who is now 64, was hired shortly after Ricketts took office in 2015. At the time, the Nebraska Department of Corrections was reeling from multiple problems, including […] The post Frakes, appointed by Gov. Ricketts to turn around troubled Nebraska prison system, is leaving appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Supervisor Appointed Auditor Sara Harris Submits Resignation

(Atlantic) On Wednesday, Cass County Auditor Sara Harris submitted her resignation to the Cass County Board of Supervisors. In February, longtime Auditor Dale Sunderman resigned and, following the interview process, appointed Harris to the position. In April, Supervisor Chairman Steve Baier presented the Oath of Office to Harris to fill the position up to November, in which she would have to file papers in the November General Election.
WOWT

Possible new Costco location in West Omaha

Omaha Police responded Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, to a home invasion and fatal shooting in a neighborhood just south of 52nd Street and Sorensen Parkway. Omaha city council keeps mayor remote work rule change off November ballot. Updated: 12 hours ago. The Omaha city council once again is debating whether...
KETV.com

Sarpy County approves largest budget in county history

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — Sarpy County commissioners approved the largest budget in county history on Tuesday. The $289 million budget calls for pay bumps for all county workers. It also includes funding for the new correctional center that will open in January, along with money for road projects that commissioners say will help with continued growth in the county.
KETV.com

Lincoln WarHorse Casino: 'We'll be ready to open September 19'

LINCOLN, Neb. — The count down is on for Nebraska's first casino slots to begin operation. The WarHorse Casino is slated to open it's temporary facility in Lincoln on Sept. 19th with over 400 slots machines. "It's unbelievable. I'm just I'm so grateful and excited. Absolutely can't wait for...
News Break
kfornow.com

Supporters of Casino Gaming in Nebraska Hopeful Temporary Casino Will Open this Month

(KFOR NEWS September 1, 2022) When WarHorse Casino opens southwest of Lincoln in just 18 days, it will be operating under a provisional license. The Journal Star reports the Nebraska Racing Commission on Wednesday did not give WarHorse the state’s permanent casino license, instead extending its provision license for another 30 days. WarHorse apparently did not complete several tasks required to get a permanent license, including testing gaming machines.
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska truck shop fined as part of national crackdown on emissions controls

OMAHA -- As part of a national push to reduce toxic vehicle exhaust — an effort that pits public health officials against automotive enthusiasts — the EPA has fined Nebraska, Iowa and Missouri-based truck repair shops, saying they were illegally helping consumers disable pollution controls. Husker Diesel of...
