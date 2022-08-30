ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'Revealing' Teen Costumes, On-Set Massages, And A Gender-Discrimination Complaint: Inside Dan Schneider's 'Disgusting' Nickelodeon Empire

By Tiffany Yang
digg.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

Mom Gives Triplet Girls Same Name - The One She Had For The Son She Wanted

When expecting a baby, the best thing parents-to-be can do is just hope for a healthy baby and not have a preference on gender. If you decide you really want a boy or a girl, you could wind up disappointed, which isn't the best way to start a child's life. However, one mom was so intent on having a son that she didn't even bother coming up with a name if she had a daughter. Of course, fate had its way and not only did the mother give birth to a baby girl, she gave birth to three of them - triplets, but she didn't let the name she picked out go to waste.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Schneider
Person
Jennette Mccurdy
digg.com

How ‘Moonrise Kingdom’ Co-Writer Roman Coppola Got into Bitcoin

The producer behind some of Wes Anderson’s hits is bringing Web3 to Hollywood. His Decentralized Pictures co-founder Leo Matchett spoke to Decrypt. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the...
ENTERTAINMENT
digg.com

Someone Made A Behind-The-Scenes Documentary About Matt Damon's Crypto Commercial And It's Even More Ridiculous Than The Actual Ad

Matt Damon was roasted by the internet for his participation in this goofy Crypto.com ad, which compared the adoption of cryptocurrency to landing on the moon, but the special behind-the-scenes featurette could be even more bonkers. Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition. We’ve curated the best of the Internet...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Disgusting#Racism
digg.com

Olivia Wilde Needs To Be In Charge

The "Don't Worry Darling" director talks to Maggie Gyllenhaal about her intentions, Florence and Harry, and coming into her own as a filmmaker. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the...
CELEBRITIES
digg.com

Never Will Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Forget This Feeling

Thrillist joined the "Never Have I Ever" star for a day of gaming at the Nintendo store in NYC. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
digg.com

The Books Made Most Popular By TikTok, Visualized

The "BookTok" community is having an impressive influence on book sales in the US. In TikTok's BookTok community, creators share literary recommendations and their reactions to pivotal or poignant moments in the books they're reading. Books frequently discussed on the social video platform have seen a drastic increase in sales, demonstrating the power of BookTok and the influence of TikTok in general.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
digg.com

'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection' Launch Trailer

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection" is available now Nintendo Switch. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox....
VIDEO GAMES
digg.com

The Harshest Burns Against SF Tech Bros At Burning Man

Even Conan O'Brien joined in on the fun. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
ENTERTAINMENT
digg.com

Meete: The Dating App Where Women Are Paid To Talk To Men

It looks like a normal dating app, but with a crucial difference: Women make money off every message sent to them. Is it too good to be true?. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy