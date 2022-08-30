'Revealing' Teen Costumes, On-Set Massages, And A Gender-Discrimination Complaint: Inside Dan Schneider's 'Disgusting' Nickelodeon Empire

Read full article on original website
Popculture
Jennie Garth 'Shocked' by Medical Diagnosis She Thought She Wasn't 'Old Enough' to Have
Jennie Garth is opening up about her life with arthritis. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 50, opened up to PEOPLE Thursday about the "shocking" moment she received an osteoarthritis diagnosis – a diagnosis she thought she was too young to have until she began feeling pain in her day-to-day life.
Mom Gives Triplet Girls Same Name - The One She Had For The Son She Wanted
When expecting a baby, the best thing parents-to-be can do is just hope for a healthy baby and not have a preference on gender. If you decide you really want a boy or a girl, you could wind up disappointed, which isn't the best way to start a child's life. However, one mom was so intent on having a son that she didn't even bother coming up with a name if she had a daughter. Of course, fate had its way and not only did the mother give birth to a baby girl, she gave birth to three of them - triplets, but she didn't let the name she picked out go to waste.
Pedro Jimeno Seemingly Responds to Rumors Estranged Wife Chantel Everett Is Dating, DMing Drake
The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno has seemingly responded to reports that his estranged wife, Chantel Jimeno (née Everett), has moved on and has been talking to rapper Drake via social media. “Good luck with,” Pedro, 30, wrote via his Instagram Story on Thursday, September 1, with Drake’s “Hell...
Dave Chappelle says that before Oscars slap, Will Smith 'did an impression of a perfect man for 30 years'
On stage in Liverpool on Thursday night, Dave Chappelle delivered a stinging assessment of the Oscars slap heard 'round the world.
Another Hallmark Star May Be Done After This Christmas Movie Season: ‘How Many Firefighters Can I Play?’
With the Christmas movie season right around the corner, another Hallmark star could be done after their upcoming movie.
An Actress Who Just Learned That DMX Died, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'
This week we've also got a woman who thinks white people enjoying rain is problematic, an actor who compared bodily autonomy to student loan forgiveness and a guy who thinks quiet quitting is for chumps.
How ‘Moonrise Kingdom’ Co-Writer Roman Coppola Got into Bitcoin
The producer behind some of Wes Anderson's hits is bringing Web3 to Hollywood. His Decentralized Pictures co-founder Leo Matchett spoke to Decrypt.
Someone Made A Behind-The-Scenes Documentary About Matt Damon's Crypto Commercial And It's Even More Ridiculous Than The Actual Ad
Matt Damon was roasted by the internet for his participation in this goofy Crypto.com ad, which compared the adoption of cryptocurrency to landing on the moon, but the special behind-the-scenes featurette could be even more bonkers.
Olivia Wilde Needs To Be In Charge
The "Don't Worry Darling" director talks to Maggie Gyllenhaal about her intentions, Florence and Harry, and coming into her own as a filmmaker.
CNN Interviewed A Man Who Bought A Voting Machine Off eBay For $1,200 And Realized They Made A Huge Mistake
Princess Diana Died 25 Years Ago But Endures As A Role Model For Women. She has become a symbol of resilience and won the public relations war with the royal family.
Yakuza Devs Tease A 'Sneak Peek Trailer' And Fans Are Hoping For 'Yakuza 8'
"Yakuza 8?" "Even-Loster Judgment?" "Trinary Domain?"
Never Will Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Forget This Feeling
Thrillist joined the "Never Have I Ever" star for a day of gaming at the Nintendo store in NYC.
The Books Made Most Popular By TikTok, Visualized
The "BookTok" community is having an impressive influence on book sales in the US. In TikTok's BookTok community, creators share literary recommendations and their reactions to pivotal or poignant moments in the books they're reading. Books frequently discussed on the social video platform have seen a drastic increase in sales, demonstrating the power of BookTok and the influence of TikTok in general.
'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection' Launch Trailer
"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection" is available now Nintendo Switch.
The Harshest Burns Against SF Tech Bros At Burning Man
Even Conan O'Brien joined in on the fun.
Meete: The Dating App Where Women Are Paid To Talk To Men
It looks like a normal dating app, but with a crucial difference: Women make money off every message sent to them. Is it too good to be true?.
