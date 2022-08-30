Read full article on original website
Timothy H. Lynn, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy H. Lynn, 66, of Girard, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital. Tim was born May 18, 1956, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Hugh A. and Shirley A. (Long) Lynn. He graduated from Liberty High School in 1974.
Anne Curtin, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anne Curtin of Hubbard, Ohio was a loving mother, devoted wife, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend to all. She lived a happy and healthy 100 years before passing away suddenly on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. Despite leaving this world, her legacy lives on within family and friends, especially in those living life to the fullest.
Michael “Mike” Little, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael “Mike” Little, age 80, of Columbiana, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Mike was born on August 1, 1942 in Dover, the son of the late Charles and Irene Monti Little. Michael was a teacher for 34 years including four...
Louise D. Bartholow, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louise D. Bartholow, 74, of State Route 164, passed away peacefully at 3:16 p.m., Thursday, September 1, 2022 at Cleveland Clinic Fairview Hospital. Louise was born June 27. 1948 in Akron, Ohio, a daughter of the late Norman D. and Bettyrose (Culver) Day. Following high...
Gary C. Moore, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary C. Moore, age 81, of Hubbard passed away at home surrounded by his family on Thursday morning September 1, 2022. Gary was born August 10, 1941 in Youngstown, Ohio, the oldest son of Charles F. & Jeanette Beach Moore. He was a veteran of...
Elizabeth “Jane” Hamrock, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth “Jane” Hamrock, 71, died suddenly on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at Austintown Healthcare Center where she had been a resident since July 2019. The second of three daughters, she was born to Edward F. and Elizabeth M. (Bort) Hamrock on May 8,...
Lois M. McMillion, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lois M. McMillion, 87, passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at her home with her loving family by her side. Lois was born February 2, 1935 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late William and Cora (Johnson) Morgan. She graduated from Perry High...
Jeremiah Lee Honthy, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeremiah Lee Honthy, age 24, of Girard passed away on Wednesday August 31, 2022. Jeremiah was born September 23, 1997 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of Mark Morris and Jennifer Honthy. He was a graduate of Liberty High School. Jeremiah worked in the construction and...
Cherie R. Rife, East Palestine, Ohio
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cherie Rife, age 80, of East Palestine, died on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at Covington Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, East Palestine. She was born on April 9, 1942 in Salem, daughter of the late Paul and Nelda Garrett. Cherie had worked as an...
Asa Damon Jones, Sr. Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Asa Damon Jones, Sr., 31, of 1735 Wick Street, SE, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 10:43 a.m. at his residence. He was born September 17, 1990 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Joe Murray, Jr. and Sonja Caprice Jones, residing...
Joy J. Doersam, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joy J. Doersam, 91, of Warren, Ohio passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Armstrong Memory Care Assisted Living. She was born November 9, 1930, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Harold James and Esther Rantilla James. Joy was a 1948 graduate of...
Ronald Owen Knight, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Owen Knight, 94, beloved husband, father and grandfather was called to his eternal resting place on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. He entered this world on June 30, 1928 in Alliance, Ohio, born to Edward and Zelma (Burton) Knight. Ronald was a member of Sleepy...
Gary Dennis Hudspeth, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary Dennis Hudspeth, age 77, peacefully passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022. He was born on November 1, 1944, to Wilbur and Rebecca (Smith) Hudspeth. Gary attended Niles High School and in his free time, he enjoyed golf and old cars. He was also...
Allen P. Coleman, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Allen P. Coleman will be held Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church, 1507 Hillman Ave in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Coleman departed this life August 26, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. The family will...
Beverly Ann Goings, Petersburg, Ohio
PETERSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly Ann Goings, age 75, passed away with her family by her side on Monday, August 29, 2022. She was born on October 30, 1946, to Vern and Mildred (Burner) Jenkins. Beverly attended Cardinal Mooney High School. Following graduation, she married the love of her...
Harry M. Curtis, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harry M. Curtis, 60, of Boardman passed away early Monday morning, August 29, 2022. Harry was born September 26, 1961, in Youngstown, the son of Gerald D. and Betty A. (Orr) Curtis. He worked as a printer for the Youngstown Vindicator. Harry enjoyed NASCAR, fishing,...
Joseph Hritz, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Hritz, 93, passed away peacefully on August 18, 2022, at the Hospice House, surrounded by the love of his wife, children, and grandchildren. Joseph was born on September 24, 1928, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Michael and Mary Klinchak Hritz, and was a...
Timothy Ray Arbogast, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy Ray Arbogast of Niles passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. in the Hospice House. He was 51 years old. Tim was born in Granite City, Illinois on October 28, 1970, the son of the late James R. and Clara L. Baty Arbogast.
Viola “Vi” (Gilmartin) Reedy, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Viola (Vi) Reedy passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 27, 2022. She was born on February 6, 1930, to Richard and Viola (Cambert) Gilmartin. She married her husband Joseph in 1953. Vi was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She...
Glenn E. Lindner, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Glenn E. Lindner, 54, died Tuesday, August 30,2022 at Continuing Healthcare of Lisbon following a yearlong Covid related illness. Born April 22,1968 in Portsmyth, Virginia, he was a son of Linda K. (Carman) Lindner and the late Carl R. Lindner. He was a driver for...
