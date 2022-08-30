ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lions Announced 13 Practice Squad Signings, Waive Two

The following is the full list of practice squad players:. Davis, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Lions out of Florida back in 2017. He finished the final year of his four-year, $10.96 million contract and made a base salary of $1.96 million for the 2020 season and Detroit declined his fifth-year option.
Browns Are Adding Notable Veteran Quarterback To Their Practice Squad

The Cleveland Browns' quarterback situation took an unexpected turn this Thursday morning. The official depth chart is already set as Jacoby Brissett will be the team's interim starter until Deshaun Watson returns from his suspension. Now, the team's practice squad is taking shape. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Browns...
Browns claim QB Kellen Mond off waivers from Vikings

BEREA, Ohio -- Kellen Mond's the latest addition to Cleveland's ever-changing quarterback room.The Browns claimed Mond off waivers on Wednesday from the Minnesota Vikings, placing the second-year QB third on their depth chart behind fill-in starter Jacoby Brissett and backup Joshua Dobbs.Cleveland needed a third QB after terminating Josh Rosen's contract Tuesday when general manager Andrew Berry set the team's initial 53-man roster."What we're trying to do and what Andrew's trying to do is make sure we have developmental players," coach Kevin Stefanski said. "Somebody that we evaluated a couple years ago,...
