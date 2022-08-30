BEREA, Ohio -- Kellen Mond's the latest addition to Cleveland's ever-changing quarterback room.The Browns claimed Mond off waivers on Wednesday from the Minnesota Vikings, placing the second-year QB third on their depth chart behind fill-in starter Jacoby Brissett and backup Joshua Dobbs.Cleveland needed a third QB after terminating Josh Rosen's contract Tuesday when general manager Andrew Berry set the team's initial 53-man roster."What we're trying to do and what Andrew's trying to do is make sure we have developmental players," coach Kevin Stefanski said. "Somebody that we evaluated a couple years ago,...

