ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Mateo County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area school district offering low-cost apartments to teachers to combat shortages

School districts across the country are grappling with teacher shortages — and communities with unaffordable housing are often hit the hardest. "There's been times when we didn't have a math teacher, or we didn't have a language teacher," Megan Carey, the principal of Terra Nova High School, located just south of San Francisco, told CBS News. The reason? "High cost of living — 100%!" she said.Now, her school district is trying something new: affordable housing on school property. It's a 122-unit apartment complex that was approved by local voters and built for teachers and staff on property owned by the Jefferson Union...
REAL ESTATE
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area school district asking parents to let teachers move in

MILPITAS, Calif. - The Bay Area's out of control housing crisis — a shortage of properties and rapidly rising rents — has pushed some educators elsewhere. Milpitas Unified School District said some teachers and staff have left for other districts because of the high cost of living in Santa Clara County and the Bay Area region.
MILPITAS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Mateo County, CA
Education
State
California State
County
San Mateo County, CA
Local
California Government
Local
California Education
San Mateo County, CA
Government
CBS San Francisco

Walnut Creek nursing home suspends employees after resident's death

WALNUT CREEK – Employees at a nursing home in Walnut Creek have been suspended and an investigation is underway after a resident suffered an apparent "negative reaction" to something he ate and died several days later.A spokesperson from Atria Senior Living told KPIX on Friday that he experienced the negative reaction on the night of Aug. 23. Staff contacted 911 "immediately" and alerted his family.Following the reaction, the resident was transferred to a hospital. After being told the resident was doing well, the facility learned that he had died on Wednesday.The home did not release his identity.Facility officials said Friday...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
CBS San Francisco

Kaiser nurses picket across state

OAKLAND -- Nurses from Kaiser Permanente facilities in the greater Bay Area and throughout the state picketed Thursday to protest the health care giant's alleged refusal to address concerns about health, safety and short staffing, according to the union California Nurses Association/National Nurses United.Registered nurses and nurse practitioners from 22 Kaiser facilities across the state participated in the picket and said they have been in negotiations for a new contract with minor movement on important issues.The nurses' union says they want contracts that include health and safety provisions that address the dangers of infectious diseases, workplace violence prevention standards that...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pto#Lawsuits#Appellate Court#Graduate School#K12#Laurel School#Laurel Pto
Press Banner

Boulder Creek-Based Waste Hauler Kicked Out of County

A Boulder Creek trash and recycling collector that hadn’t been paying the money it owed the County of Santa Cruz—or keeping up with regulations—has lost the right to work in Santa Cruz County. The owner of Kunz Valley Trash, 66-year-old Jack Kunz, says he’ll now be forced...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
IRS
santaclaranews.org

Santa Clara Councilmember Anthony Becker Has a History of Abusive Behavior at City Hall

Yesterday, the San Francisco Chronicle broke the story of the 49ers and City legal settlement. But that wasn’t the most dramatic thing that happened. Councilman Anthony Becker verbally attacked Councilmember Kathy Watanabe and Mayor Lisa Gillmor during the closed-door executive session. According to the Chronicle’s report, “Becker’s ‘verbal attacks...
SANTA CLARA, CA
SFist

Day Around the Bay: Judge Throws Out Boudin Lawsuit Against Serial ADA Suit Filer

A San Francisco Superior Court judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought by former DA Chesa Boudin and Los Angeles DA George Gascon against a San Diego-based law firm that they said had filed thousands of "abusive, baseless" ADA lawsuits. The judge said the firm, regardless of the merit of its cases, was shielded from civil liability, but could still be charged criminally, if such charges are warranted. [Chronicle]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Petaluma mom found dead in house identified

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — A Petaluma woman has been identified after her death went unreported for over a year and her daughter lived at home with her mother’s corpse. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s coroner identified the deceased woman on Friday afternoon as 80-year-old Birgit Almgren. The coroner has still not determined Almgren’s official cause of […]
PETALUMA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Church in San Jose converts old convent to affordable teacher housing

SAN JOSE – A San Jose parish is taking a small bite out of the region's ongoing housing crisis, by converting its former convent into affordable housing for teachers.At St. John Vianney Catholic Church in the city's East Foothills, the convent was built in the 1950s to house nuns who would teach in the school across the street. The nuns aren't here anymore, but the parish wanted to make sure that the building still housed people willing to serve others. "Here, we have 16 rooms, and each room will have a bathroom," said the Rev. Joe Kim, who gave KPIX...
SAN JOSE, CA
climaterwc.com

Redwood City car show benefits veterans

Attended by many who served in Vietnam, the Redwood City Veterans Memorial Senior Center’s sixth annual car show and barbecue on Saturday, August 27, raised funds for the Fisher House Foundation of Palo Alto. The foundation operates homes located near veterans’ hospitals throughout the U.S. that help family members remain close to wounded service members during rehab and other medical treatment.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
TheAlmanac

TheAlmanac

Menlo Park, CA
730
Followers
1K+
Post
153K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Menlo Park, CA

 https://www.AlmanacNews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy