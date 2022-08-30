Read full article on original website
Bay Area school district offering low-cost apartments to teachers to combat shortages
School districts across the country are grappling with teacher shortages — and communities with unaffordable housing are often hit the hardest. "There's been times when we didn't have a math teacher, or we didn't have a language teacher," Megan Carey, the principal of Terra Nova High School, located just south of San Francisco, told CBS News. The reason? "High cost of living — 100%!" she said.Now, her school district is trying something new: affordable housing on school property. It's a 122-unit apartment complex that was approved by local voters and built for teachers and staff on property owned by the Jefferson Union...
NBC Bay Area
Redwood City Students Face Expulsion After Lunchtime Protest Over New Rules
Over a dozen students are facing expulsion at a Redwood City high school after a lunchtime protest of new cell phone and hallway pass rules, parents said. It all started with a demonstration during the lunch hours last week at Design Tech Charter School next to the Oracle campus. “My...
milpitasbeat.com
Two Milpitas Unified school board members file police reports against Michael Tsai over “harassing messages”
At last Tuesday’s Milpitas Unified School District (MUSD) School Board meeting, the board revisited AB361, a California law passed in 2021 that governs how local public agencies use teleconferencing. Passed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the law allows public officials to attend meetings remotely during a proclaimed “state of...
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area school district asking parents to let teachers move in
MILPITAS, Calif. - The Bay Area's out of control housing crisis — a shortage of properties and rapidly rising rents — has pushed some educators elsewhere. Milpitas Unified School District said some teachers and staff have left for other districts because of the high cost of living in Santa Clara County and the Bay Area region.
Walnut Creek nursing home suspends employees after resident's death
WALNUT CREEK – Employees at a nursing home in Walnut Creek have been suspended and an investigation is underway after a resident suffered an apparent "negative reaction" to something he ate and died several days later.A spokesperson from Atria Senior Living told KPIX on Friday that he experienced the negative reaction on the night of Aug. 23. Staff contacted 911 "immediately" and alerted his family.Following the reaction, the resident was transferred to a hospital. After being told the resident was doing well, the facility learned that he had died on Wednesday.The home did not release his identity.Facility officials said Friday...
Jury convicts Bay Area man in $77M COVID-19, allergy test fraud scheme
A Bay Area man could spend decades in prison after a federal jury convicted him of multiple felonies after he billed Medicare and private insurers $77 million for fraudulent COVID-19 and allergy tests.
fox29.com
San Jose seafood restaurant owner charged with bilking $3.5M from COVID relief funds
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A federal grand jury has indicted a San Jose restaurant owner with bilking $3.5 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds and spending it to refinance his home, buy a Lexus and use at a casino, charging documents indicate. David Tai Leung, who owns half of Tomi...
Kaiser nurses picket across state
OAKLAND -- Nurses from Kaiser Permanente facilities in the greater Bay Area and throughout the state picketed Thursday to protest the health care giant's alleged refusal to address concerns about health, safety and short staffing, according to the union California Nurses Association/National Nurses United.Registered nurses and nurse practitioners from 22 Kaiser facilities across the state participated in the picket and said they have been in negotiations for a new contract with minor movement on important issues.The nurses' union says they want contracts that include health and safety provisions that address the dangers of infectious diseases, workplace violence prevention standards that...
Press Banner
Boulder Creek-Based Waste Hauler Kicked Out of County
A Boulder Creek trash and recycling collector that hadn’t been paying the money it owed the County of Santa Cruz—or keeping up with regulations—has lost the right to work in Santa Cruz County. The owner of Kunz Valley Trash, 66-year-old Jack Kunz, says he’ll now be forced...
marinlocalnews.com
Properly Subversive: When it comes to homelessness in Marin, no good deed goes unpunished
After all that Sausalito residents went through to do what the town’s moms and dads thought was the compassionate and right thing to do for the homeless, it ended last month with taxpayers paying the Homeless Union $500,000 in a settlement, part of which gives $18,000 each to the 30-some folks who lived in the tent camp when the deal was reached.
Where, when Bay Area residents can get updated COVID-19 boosters
Here’s an updating list of Bay Area public health departments that have announced how they will distribute the omicron-specific booster shots: Moderna’s, which is available to all adults, and Pfizer’s, for everyone who is at least 12 years old.
Hawaii woman to pay $155K to Bay Area victims in travel scheme or face jail time
A Hawaii travel agent must pay $155,000 to a number of Bay Area residents, or spend a year in county jail, after pleading no contest last week to collecting six figures for trips that she never actually booked.
Another senior dies at a Bay Area Atria facility; son says 94-year-old dad was given cleaning fluid
ABC7 News spoke to the victim's son who said a worker at the Atria facility showed him the "cleaning fluid" they said his dad drank. Later on, Atria's management said the 94-year-old man ate Hot Cheetos and denied the cleaning fluid allegation.
santaclaranews.org
Santa Clara Councilmember Anthony Becker Has a History of Abusive Behavior at City Hall
Yesterday, the San Francisco Chronicle broke the story of the 49ers and City legal settlement. But that wasn’t the most dramatic thing that happened. Councilman Anthony Becker verbally attacked Councilmember Kathy Watanabe and Mayor Lisa Gillmor during the closed-door executive session. According to the Chronicle’s report, “Becker’s ‘verbal attacks...
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Judge Throws Out Boudin Lawsuit Against Serial ADA Suit Filer
A San Francisco Superior Court judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought by former DA Chesa Boudin and Los Angeles DA George Gascon against a San Diego-based law firm that they said had filed thousands of "abusive, baseless" ADA lawsuits. The judge said the firm, regardless of the merit of its cases, was shielded from civil liability, but could still be charged criminally, if such charges are warranted. [Chronicle]
Petaluma mom found dead in house identified
PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — A Petaluma woman has been identified after her death went unreported for over a year and her daughter lived at home with her mother’s corpse. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s coroner identified the deceased woman on Friday afternoon as 80-year-old Birgit Almgren. The coroner has still not determined Almgren’s official cause of […]
NBC Bay Area
Couple Overpaid City of San Jose for Trash Pickup for Years, You Too?
Weekly ups and downs banged up Dena and Joe Priolo’s old trash bin. So they recently called the City of San Jose. The tech who dropped off the can also dropped a bomb: “He goes, ‘well, you’ve got a 32 gallon can, but you’re paying for a 64 gallon can,’” Dena Priolo recalled.
Church in San Jose converts old convent to affordable teacher housing
SAN JOSE – A San Jose parish is taking a small bite out of the region's ongoing housing crisis, by converting its former convent into affordable housing for teachers.At St. John Vianney Catholic Church in the city's East Foothills, the convent was built in the 1950s to house nuns who would teach in the school across the street. The nuns aren't here anymore, but the parish wanted to make sure that the building still housed people willing to serve others. "Here, we have 16 rooms, and each room will have a bathroom," said the Rev. Joe Kim, who gave KPIX...
Man grabs girl, 14, in attempted kidnapping near Bay Area school, police say
A 14-year-old girl broke away from the grip of a man who grabbed her as she walked to her school, police said.
climaterwc.com
Redwood City car show benefits veterans
Attended by many who served in Vietnam, the Redwood City Veterans Memorial Senior Center’s sixth annual car show and barbecue on Saturday, August 27, raised funds for the Fisher House Foundation of Palo Alto. The foundation operates homes located near veterans’ hospitals throughout the U.S. that help family members remain close to wounded service members during rehab and other medical treatment.
TheAlmanac
