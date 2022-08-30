Hi, my name is Hayley Bammesberger. Myself, my husband Rick, and three sons of mine moved to Elko from Utah in hopes of raising our children in a small-town community. What started as a “hobby” in 1997 has turned into something I never imagined—Indigo is located in the heart of downtown. We are committed to our community and its growth. There have been a few name changes and many product transitions. Most people know us by Hayley’s and still refer to us by Hayley’s (including me!) In 1997 we opened our doors as Hayley’s Fine Gifts & Antiques. Our goal was to bring unique gifts, treasures (not found in big box stores), and custom florals to Elko. We filled our store with antiques, teddy bears (with freeze-dried roses and bows), and custom floral arrangements. Over time we dropped the antiques and custom floral arrangments. In 2015 we remodeled, changed our look, and evolved into Indigō – gifts that inspire.

