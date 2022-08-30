Read full article on original website
Latest Update on Clopper Rd Water Mane Break, Some Residents Still Without Water
Water is estimated to be restored by this evening to residents affected by last night’s water main breaks in the 11500blk of Clopper Rd in Gaithersburg and the 12400blk of Clopper Rd in Germantown. Below are the latest updates:. There is currently a WSSC water station set up at...
Work to Install New Escalators at Silver Spring Station to Begin Tuesday, Sept. 6
Per Metro: As part of customer improvements at the Silver Spring Station, Metro is replacing the five entrance escalators at the Silver Spring Station with brand-new escalators that are more durable and reliable. Work will begin at the north entrance between East-West Highway and Second Ave on Tuesday, Sept 6. The entrance will close during construction for approximately four months to allow the escalators to be replaced concurrently and reduce construction time.
Metro Service Information for Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5
Metrorail, Metrobus and MetroAccess will operate on a Sunday schedule for customers traveling on the Labor Day holiday, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. In observance of the holiday, customers will benefit from off-peak fares and parking will be free all day. The holiday also marks the last day of closures at five Orange Line stations – New Carrollton, Landover, Cheverly, Deanwood and Minnesota Ave – for platform reconstruction and station improvements. The stations will reopen on Tuesday, September 6, capping off a four-year effort to renovate and modernize 20 outdoor stations.
(Located) Concern for Missing Woman Last Seen in Bethesda
Update: Fanisa Mthembi has been located safe and unharmed. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Investigative Section, are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman. Fanisa Mthembi was last seen on Friday, August 26, 2022, at approximately 11:41 a.m. Mthembi...
Planet Fitness in Germantown Undergoing Renovations and Expansion
Planet Fitness at 13031 Wisteria Dr in Germantown has recently begun renovations to the location. Part of the renovations include expanding next door into the former site of Eye to Eye, which relocated to 19520 Waters Rd in Germantown over a year ago. In addition to more gym space, the location will also be upgrading it’s Black Card spa area. We’re told the construction is scheduled to last 11 weeks and the gym will remain open during this time.
Annual Fall Native Plant Sale by Montgomery Parks Is Now Underway
Montgomery Parks is hosting its annual fall native plant sales at Locust Grove Nature Center in Bethesda and Maydale Nature Classroom in Colesville. The sales seek to bolster native vegetation for native pollinators. The plants help create habitats that are necessary for pollinators’ survival and support the local ecosystem. The online sale for Locust Grove Nature Center runs through Tuesday, Sept. 6, and an in-person sale is scheduled for Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 17-18. The native plant sale for Maydale Nature Center is exclusively online and begins Sept. 6.
Mark Wahlberg-Backed F45 Training to Open Potomac Location
F45 Training, an Australian franchisor and operator of fitness centers based in Austin, Texas, will be opening a new Montgomery County location in Potomac, joining Germantown and Olney as upcoming locations, with current locations exist in Bethesda and Silver Spring (Google has listed Bethesda as “temporarily closed” for two years).
Bright MLS Moving to Upcoming North Bethesda Office Building; 909 Rose Now Fully Leased
Federal Realty announced today that 909 Rose, located in the award-winning, transit-oriented Pike & Rose neighborhood in North Bethesda, Md., is fully leased. Per Federal Realty: Bright MLS is taking 13,455 square feet and will join Beiser Law Firm, ESAB, Industrious, Kuta Software, LLC,OneDigital, Rowe, Weinstein, Sohn PLLC, Rycon Construction, United Solutions, and Federal Realty.
Spirit Halloween Now Open in Gaithersburg and Rockville, Coming Soon to Burtonsville
Spirit is now open in Gaithersburg (Rio) at the former Charming Charlies, located at 101 Boardwalk Place and in Rockville at the former Pier One, located at 12137 Rockville Pike (Pike Center). The location in Burtonsville at the Former Fashion Bug, located at 15791 Columbia Pike, is expected to open soon. During the Halloween season, Spirit operates over 1,400 store locations in North America. The Spirit Halloween website is open year-round, offering its in-store products online. The stores are usually open for 30 or 60 days prior to Halloween.
Montgomery County to Offer Free Webinar Series on Installing EV Charging Stations in Condos, Co-ops and Townhome Communities on Sept. 6 and Sept. 11
For Immediate Release: Thursday, September 1, 2022. Montgomery County will be offering free webinars on Tuesday, Sept. 6, and on Sunday, Sept. 11, on understanding the process of installing electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in condominiums, co-ops and townhome communities. The County Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), the Department of Permitting Services (DPS), the Office of Common Ownership Communities and the Montgomery County Green Bank are hosting the webinar series.
City of Gaithersburg Goes Purple For The Month of September
In Celebration of National Alcohol and Drug Addiction/Mental Health Recovery Month, the City’s Homeless Services Division launches a “Gaithersburg Goes Purple” Campaign to bring awareness to the growing opioid epidemic, including a series of educational & commemorative events & activities throughout the month of September. The theme,...
Filippo’s Deli (Formerly Marchone’s) in Wheaton For Sale, Owner to Retire
Filippo’s Italian Specialties at 1226 Triangle Ln in Wheaton has been listed for sale. The store tells us that the deli is in great standing and the reason for the sale is that “Filippo is just ready to retire.” Filippo’s, which operated as Marchone’s until 2014, opened in 1955. Current owner Filippo Leo has worked at the deli for over 35 years and took over ownership back in 2012, a year after founder Thomas Marchone passed away. In 2020, Filippo’s won the TasteMoCo tournament for “Best Deli” in Montgomery County, beating out 31 other delis that had all been nominated by readers of the MoCoShow to win the award.
Crumbl Cookies Sets Opening Date For Germantown Location
Crumbl Cookies opened its first MoCo location almost two years ago at Federal Plaza in Rockville. In November we let you know that the bakery, known for its long box of cookies, would be opening a second location– near Wegmans at The Shops at Seneca Meadows shopping center in Germantown. An opening date of Friday, September 9th has been posted on Google and was confirmed by an employee of the Rockville location on Wednesday evening.
(Located) Detectives Ask For Assistance in Locating Missing 9-Year-Old
Update: Hailey MaryJane Harvey has been located safe and unharmed. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 9-year-old from Silver Spring. Hailey MaryJane Harvey was last seen on Friday, September 2,...
Montgomery County Announces Abortion Access Grants to Community Organizations and Service Providers
Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich announced today that the County will provide $1 million to community-based organizations providing direct services that support the right to access abortion care in the County. Elrich was joined by Executive Director of the Commission for Women Jodi Finkelstein, Maryland Delegate Jheanelle Wilkins, Maryland Delegate Sara Love, Director of the County’s Department of Health and Human Services Dr. Raymond Crowel, and reproductive health rights advocate and community activist Roz Jonas.
Things To Do in Montgomery Parks on Labor Day Weekend
Per Montgomery Parks: September is upon us, and fall is just around the corner! Enjoy our outdoor summer activities before they are gone for the season. Check out these activities in the parks this Labor Day weekend from Friday, September 2, through Sunday, September 4!. History. Join us at Woodlawn...
OmniFun Gaithersburg to Reopen in Partnership With Frederick’s Me Land This Week
OmniFun Indoor Play Center, located at 831 Russell Ave Gaithersburg, will be reopening on Friday, September 2nd. Two weeks ago we let you know that OmniFun would be reopening in partnership with Frederick’s Me Land. Me Land is an indoor playground located in Frederick, MD that opened in 2020. 20% off admission tickets will be available for the first week (9/2-9/8).
Three MCPS Schools Received Additions Ahead of Start of School Year
I’m addition to Harriet Tubman Elementary School becoming the 210th MCPS school, MCPS saw revitalizations/additions at John F. Kennedy High School (Silver Spring), Odessa Shannon Middle School (Silver Spring), and Westbrook Elementary School (Bethesda). John F. Kennedy, a 280,048-square-foot school in Silver Spring, received a 52,085-square-foot addition. Its newest...
Where To Take Your Mini Dinosaur Lover In and Around MoCo
For those moms whose children are fascinated with all things dinosaurs, read on to find out where you can take your littles to learn more and explore their curiosities. They are listed by distance from the approximate middle of Montgomery County. The Path to the Past in the outdoor Nature...
Charleys Cheesesteaks to Open Inside of Walmart in Germantown
Charleys Cheesesteaks will be opening a location inside of the Germantown Walmart (20910 Frederick Rd), in the space formerly occupied by McDonald’s. The company has created a Facebook page for the new store and representatives from Charleys tell us they expect to open in early November. The upcoming Charleys located at 405 N Frederick Ave in Gaithersburg, in the location that was recently home to Teriyaki Express, is scheduled to open sometime this month. We were told by employees of the Lakeforest location that the Lakeforest location will close when the new Gaithersburg restaurant opens, but a specific date has not yet been provided.
