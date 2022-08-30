ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynewsla.com

LAPD Officer’s Suit Alleges Obstruction of Justice by Councilwoman

A Los Angeles police officer is suing the city, alleging he experienced backlash for complaining about what he maintains was an attempt by City Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez to interfere with his attempt to serve a search warrant on a marijuana business. Senior Lead Officer Cesar Contreras filed the retaliation suit...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Joint Task Force Targets EBT Card Fraud in LA County; 16 Arrested

A recent investigation targeting Electronic Benefit Transfer card fraud in Los Angeles County led to the arrests of 16 suspects and the seizure of hundreds of illegally cloned EBT cards and more than $100,000 in cash, authorities said Thursday. “For some time now, suspects have been stealing the private account...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
City
Pico Rivera, CA
mynewsla.com

Two Men Shot, Critically Wounded in North Hollywood Follow-Home Robbery

A rapper and another man were hospitalized Friday in critical condition after being shot during a follow-home robbery in North Hollywood. The crime occurred about 11:55 p.m. Thursday in the 11100 block of Califa Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The wounded men, ages 28 and 26, were...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Famed Prado Dam Mural Slated for Replacement with New Display

A four-decade-old patriotic mural in Corona’s Prado Dam will be removed and replaced with a new display intended to replicate all the features of the original, which was created by a phalanx of volunteers to celebrate America’s 200th birthday, officials said Thursday. The famed Bicentennial Mural painted on...
CORONA, CA
mynewsla.com

NBC4: Anne Heche Rescue Effort Took 45 Minutes to Begin

Firefighters who responded to the car crash and house fire that ultimately killed actress Anne Heche last month could not begin lifesaving efforts for some 45 minutes after arriving, according to an NBC4 report. The NBC4 I-Team report cited Los Angeles Fire Department records and time-stamped recordings of radio communications...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Armed Man Fatally Shot by Deputy Near Inglewood

Sheriff’s homicide investigators Saturday are investigating the shooting of an armed suspect by a deputy in an unincorporated area east of Inglewood. Deputies from the South Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station were called at approximately 11:39 p.m. Friday to the 1800 block of West 108th Street near Western Avenue regarding a man with a gun call and found a suspect between 35-45 years old armed with a firearm, Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.
INGLEWOOD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vicente Fernandez#Land Use#Mexican#Chente#Latinos
mynewsla.com

Two Charged in Fatal Shooting of Double Amputee in Wheelchair

A woman and a man were charged Thursday with murder in connection with the shooting of a homeless double-amputee in a wheelchair outside a McDonald’s restaurant in South Los Angeles. Ruby Salazar, 37, of Los Angeles, is charged with one count each of murder and attempted murder, along with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Two Critically Wounded in North Hollywood Shooting

Two men in their 20s are in critical condition after being shot during an apparent robbery early Friday in North Hollywood. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded just after midnight to the 11100 block of Califa Street where they found the two men suffering from gunshot wounds, LAPD Officer Drake Madison told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

LA Council Seeks Access to Homeless Services Database Amid Privacy Concerns

Seeking to aid homeless coordinators, the Los Angeles City Council voted Wednesday to support greater access to the Homeless Management Information System, a database on services provided to people experiencing homelessness — despite concerns over privacy. The council voted 13-0 to request a report from the Los Angeles Homeless...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Killed in Big Rig Collision in Palmdale Identified

Authorities Friday identified a 59-year-old woman who was killed in a collision involving a big rig in Palmdale. The crash occurred between the truck and a dark-colored sedan about 2:20 p.m. Thursday in the area of Sierra Highway and West Avenue N, near Palmdale Regional Airport, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
PALMDALE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Mexico City
mynewsla.com

Animal Welfare Groups Target Second Retailer in Kangaroo Parts Dispute

Two animal welfare advocacy groups filed a second lawsuit Wednesday hoping to compel compliance with state law barring the sale of kangaroo parts, this time targeting a sportswear retailer the plaintiffs say is selling kangaroo-sourced soccer cleats. The Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit was filed against Soccer Shop USA after...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Killed in Truck Crash in Pomona Identified

Authorities Friday identified a 30-year-old man who was killed in solo-vehicle collision in Pomona. Officers were sent to Garey Avenue and Penfield Street about 2:15 a.m. Thursday and found Victor Hernandez of Pomona unconscious and unresponsive inside a truck, according to the Pomona Police Department. Paramedics pronounced Hernandez dead at...
POMONA, CA
mynewsla.com

One Year Ago Today (September 3, 2021)…Felon Admits 1995 Riverside Rape

One Year Ago Today (September 3, 2021)…A 50-year-old ex-convict who sexually assaulted a Riverside woman in 1995 pleaded guilty to forcible rape and kidnapping. Ralph Leslie Kroll of Eastvale admitted the charges under a plea agreement with the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors indicated that sentence-enhancing allegations...
RIVERSIDE, CA
mynewsla.com

The Big Bake: Heat Wave Keeps Grip on Southland

A prolonged and prodigious heat wave will continue to bake the Southland Thursday — one day after record-setting temperatures were recorded in some areas and a state-wide Flex Alert was issued to minimize strain on the power grid. More of the same searing conditions are in store through the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
mynewsla.com

Pedestrian Fatally Struck Crossing Street on Riverside’s East End

A 55-year-old man was fatally struck while crossing a street on the east end of Riverside, authorities said Thursday. David Seager of Riverside was struck shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday on Day Street, near Campus Parkway, along the boundary separating Riverside and Moreno Valley, according to the Riverside Police Department.
RIVERSIDE, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Charged With Murder For Alleged Connection to Fentanyl Poisoning Death

A Cathedral City man was charged with murder Friday for an alleged connection to the fentanyl poisoning death of a 22-year-old man in January. Riley Jacob Hagar, 25, arrested on Wednesday by the Riverside County Fire Department’s Overdose Death Investigations and Narcotics Unit on suspicion of murder, according to Sgt. Ryan Marcuse with the sheriff’s department.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
mynewsla.com

One Dead in Riverside Collision

Authorities Friday identified a 31-year-old man who was killed in a two-vehicle collision in Riverside. California Highway Patrol officers were called at 10:58 p.m. Thursday to Van Buren Boulevard and Mockingbird Canyon, where they found a motorcycle and a pickup had collided, according to the Riverside Fire Authority. Christopher Garcia...
RIVERSIDE, CA
mynewsla.com

Evacuations Lift As Crews Make Progress Against 5,208-Acre Castaic Brush Fire

The Route Fire is 56% contained Saturday with a burn area estimated at 5,208 acres, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The fire, which began around noon Wednesday alongside the Golden State (5) Freeway north of Lake Hughes Road, has destroyed two structures, threatened 500 more and led to seven heat-related firefighter injuries.
CASTAIC, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy