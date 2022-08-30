Read full article on original website
After `Divisive’ Week, LA Council Appoints Heather Hutt to 10th District Seat
The Los Angeles City Council Friday appointed Heather Hutt to serve as interim council member for the 10th District, filling in for the suspended Mark Ridley-Thomas — and giving the South Los Angeles district a voting representative on the body for the first time in over a month. The...
LA Council Seeks Access to Homeless Services Database Amid Privacy Concerns
Seeking to aid homeless coordinators, the Los Angeles City Council voted Wednesday to support greater access to the Homeless Management Information System, a database on services provided to people experiencing homelessness — despite concerns over privacy. The council voted 13-0 to request a report from the Los Angeles Homeless...
Christopher Columbus’ Name to be Removed From Stretch of I-10 in Los Angeles
The California state legislature passed a bill removing Christopher Columbus’ name from the portion of the Interstate 10 freeway that crosses Los Angeles on Wednesday, drawing praise from Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell Thursday. O’Farrell, the first Native American to serve on the council, said in a...
Joint Task Force Targets EBT Card Fraud in LA County; 16 Arrested
A recent investigation targeting Electronic Benefit Transfer card fraud in Los Angeles County led to the arrests of 16 suspects and the seizure of hundreds of illegally cloned EBT cards and more than $100,000 in cash, authorities said Thursday. “For some time now, suspects have been stealing the private account...
NBC4: Anne Heche Rescue Effort Took 45 Minutes to Begin
Firefighters who responded to the car crash and house fire that ultimately killed actress Anne Heche last month could not begin lifesaving efforts for some 45 minutes after arriving, according to an NBC4 report. The NBC4 I-Team report cited Los Angeles Fire Department records and time-stamped recordings of radio communications...
Heather Hutt’s Nomination for Vacant LA Council Seat Clears Committee
Heather Hutt’s nomination to serve as an interim member of the Los Angeles City Council moved forward in a committee hearing Wednesday, clearing the way for the council to consider her appointment to represent the 10th District. The unanimous vote by the council’s Rules, Elections and Intergovernmental Relations Committee...
Famed Prado Dam Mural Slated for Replacement with New Display
A four-decade-old patriotic mural in Corona’s Prado Dam will be removed and replaced with a new display intended to replicate all the features of the original, which was created by a phalanx of volunteers to celebrate America’s 200th birthday, officials said Thursday. The famed Bicentennial Mural painted on...
Garcetti Renews Port Partnership in Jakarta
Mayor Eric Garcetti announced a renewed commitment Wednesday for a pilot program between the Port of Los Angeles and Indonesia Port Corporation/Port of Jakarta on a port optimizer, as part of a memorandum of understanding signed in 2019 to help increase the flow of goods between the two cities. “We...
LAPD Officer’s Suit Alleges Obstruction of Justice by Councilwoman
A Los Angeles police officer is suing the city, alleging he experienced backlash for complaining about what he maintains was an attempt by City Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez to interfere with his attempt to serve a search warrant on a marijuana business. Senior Lead Officer Cesar Contreras filed the retaliation suit...
Evacuations Lift As Crews Make Progress Against 5,208-Acre Castaic Brush Fire
The Route Fire is 56% contained Saturday with a burn area estimated at 5,208 acres, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The fire, which began around noon Wednesday alongside the Golden State (5) Freeway north of Lake Hughes Road, has destroyed two structures, threatened 500 more and led to seven heat-related firefighter injuries.
Authorities ID Woman Killed in Rolling Hills-Area Crash
Authorities Wednesday identified a woman who was killed when her vehicle crashed into a power pole in the Rolling Hills area of Los Angeles County near Rancho Palos Verdes. Paramedics sent to the 27000 block of Sunnyridge Road at about 11:45 a.m. Tuesday pronounced the woman dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
The Big Bake: Heat Wave Keeps Grip on Southland
A prolonged and prodigious heat wave will continue to bake the Southland Thursday — one day after record-setting temperatures were recorded in some areas and a state-wide Flex Alert was issued to minimize strain on the power grid. More of the same searing conditions are in store through the...
5,208-Acre Castaic Brush Fire Forces Evacuations; 12% Contained
Bolstered by the addition of two Super Scooper water-dropping aircraft, hundreds of firefighters on the ground and in the air continued their assault on a fast-moving brush fire in Castaic Thursday, working to extend a containment line around a blaze that has destroyed at least one home, led to seven heat-related injuries and forced evacuations in the remote area.
5,155-Acre Route Fire in Castaic Forces Evacuations
A brush fire is burning early Thursday in dry vegetation alongside the Golden State (5) Freeway in Castaic. The Route Fire has burned 5,155 acres and is 0% contained, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, which reported no structures had been damaged by the flames by Wednesday night.
Arraignment Due for Corona Woman Accused of Defrauding Banks
A Corona woman accused of working with a former United States Postal Service mail carrier to defraud banks out of more than $200,000 via the theft of debit cards from the carrier’s mail route is expected to be arraigned Thursday on federal charges. Michalea “Miichii Bee” Barksdale, 33, allegedly...
Animal Welfare Groups Target Second Retailer in Kangaroo Parts Dispute
Two animal welfare advocacy groups filed a second lawsuit Wednesday hoping to compel compliance with state law barring the sale of kangaroo parts, this time targeting a sportswear retailer the plaintiffs say is selling kangaroo-sourced soccer cleats. The Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit was filed against Soccer Shop USA after...
Three Arrested in Fatal Shooting of Double Amputee in Wheelchair
Two men and a woman were in custody Thursday in connection with the killing of a homeless double-amputee in a wheelchair outside a South Los Angeles McDonald’s restaurant. The men — Raymundo Hernandez, 34, and Blas Canche, 32, both of Los Angeles — were arrested on Tuesday and booked on suspicion of murder, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
One Year Ago Today (September 3, 2021)…Felon Admits 1995 Riverside Rape
One Year Ago Today (September 3, 2021)…A 50-year-old ex-convict who sexually assaulted a Riverside woman in 1995 pleaded guilty to forcible rape and kidnapping. Ralph Leslie Kroll of Eastvale admitted the charges under a plea agreement with the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors indicated that sentence-enhancing allegations...
Woman Killed in Big Rig Collision in Palmdale Identified
Authorities Friday identified a 59-year-old woman who was killed in a collision involving a big rig in Palmdale. The crash occurred between the truck and a dark-colored sedan about 2:20 p.m. Thursday in the area of Sierra Highway and West Avenue N, near Palmdale Regional Airport, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Inland Region Continues to Roast During Late-Summer Heat Wave
An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect Saturday through 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Inland Empire, according to the National Weather Service. “Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” the NWS said. On Friday, the area roasted...
