Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
27 First News
Lois M. McMillion, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lois M. McMillion, 87, passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at her home with her loving family by her side. Lois was born February 2, 1935 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late William and Cora (Johnson) Morgan. She graduated from Perry High...
27 First News
Jeremiah Lee Honthy, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeremiah Lee Honthy, age 24, of Girard passed away on Wednesday August 31, 2022. Jeremiah was born September 23, 1997 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of Mark Morris and Jennifer Honthy. He was a graduate of Liberty High School. Jeremiah worked in the construction and...
27 First News
Clifford Eugene Hiller, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clifford Eugene Hiller, 87, beloved husband, father, uncle, grandfather and great-grandfather was called to the Lord on August 28, 2022. Cliff entered this world on March 4, 1935, in Pomeroy, Ohio, born to the late Clifford and Ocey (Osborn) Hiller. He was a member of...
27 First News
Robert S. Woytek, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beloved husband, father, papa and friend passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022 from heart disease. He was born in Youngstown on July 28, 1953 to Mike Woytek and Rosemary Schilling Woytek. Bob spent his childhood on the Southside (St. Patrick’s) and then the Northside (St. Edward’s) before attending and graduating from Ursuline High School in 1971. (Mooney wanted him too!)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
27 First News
Gary C. Moore, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary C. Moore, age 81, of Hubbard passed away at home surrounded by his family on Thursday morning September 1, 2022. Gary was born August 10, 1941 in Youngstown, Ohio, the oldest son of Charles F. & Jeanette Beach Moore. He was a veteran of...
27 First News
Anne Curtin, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anne Curtin of Hubbard, Ohio was a loving mother, devoted wife, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend to all. She lived a happy and healthy 100 years before passing away suddenly on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. Despite leaving this world, her legacy lives on within family and friends, especially in those living life to the fullest.
27 First News
Allen P. Coleman, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Allen P. Coleman will be held Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church, 1507 Hillman Ave in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Coleman departed this life August 26, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. The family will...
27 First News
Michael “Mike” Little, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael “Mike” Little, age 80, of Columbiana, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Mike was born on August 1, 1942 in Dover, the son of the late Charles and Irene Monti Little. Michael was a teacher for 34 years including four...
IN THIS ARTICLE
27 First News
Joy J. Doersam, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joy J. Doersam, 91, of Warren, Ohio passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Armstrong Memory Care Assisted Living. She was born November 9, 1930, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Harold James and Esther Rantilla James. Joy was a 1948 graduate of...
27 First News
Rain records in September: Numbers to watch this month
We move out of the summer season and into the fall season during the month of Sept. It has been a dry summer and the month of Aug. ended dry too. The month of Sept. is also off to a dry start. The risk for showers and storms is back in the forecast for the weekend.
27 First News
Timothy H. Lynn, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy H. Lynn, 66, of Girard, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital. Tim was born May 18, 1956, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Hugh A. and Shirley A. (Long) Lynn. He graduated from Liberty High School in 1974.
27 First News
Elizabeth “Jane” Hamrock, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth “Jane” Hamrock, 71, died suddenly on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at Austintown Healthcare Center where she had been a resident since July 2019. The second of three daughters, she was born to Edward F. and Elizabeth M. (Bort) Hamrock on May 8,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
27 First News
Ronald Owen Knight, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Owen Knight, 94, beloved husband, father and grandfather was called to his eternal resting place on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. He entered this world on June 30, 1928 in Alliance, Ohio, born to Edward and Zelma (Burton) Knight. Ronald was a member of Sleepy...
27 First News
Louise D. Bartholow, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louise D. Bartholow, 74, of State Route 164, passed away peacefully at 3:16 p.m., Thursday, September 1, 2022 at Cleveland Clinic Fairview Hospital. Louise was born June 27. 1948 in Akron, Ohio, a daughter of the late Norman D. and Bettyrose (Culver) Day. Following high...
27 First News
James R. Finlaw, Bristolville, Ohio
BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James R. Finlaw, 91, of Bristolville, Ohio passed away Monday, August 29, 2022 at his home. He was born November 2, 1930 in Colebrook, Ohio, the son of the late James and Edna (Freeman) Finlaw. Jim graduated from Colebrook High School. He married Pany Gwinn...
27 First News
Asa Damon Jones, Sr. Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Asa Damon Jones, Sr., 31, of 1735 Wick Street, SE, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 10:43 a.m. at his residence. He was born September 17, 1990 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Joe Murray, Jr. and Sonja Caprice Jones, residing...
27 First News
Jerome Cary Fleming, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jerome Cary Fleming was born February 2, 1956. He was the son of Homer Cary Fleming and Ruby Barbara Harriel Fleming in Midland, Pennsylvania. Jerome passed away on August 25, 2022, peacefully, surrounded by his loving sisters. Jerome was a graduate of Midland High School...
27 First News
George D. Kmetz, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George D. Kmetz, 87, formerly of New Middletown, passed away Monday afternoon, August 29, 2022, at Greenbriar Healthcare Center in Boardman surrounded by his loving family. George was born September 9, 1934 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late George and Mary (Jakubec) Kmetz.
27 First News
William “Bill” Kraynak, North Lima, Ohio
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” Kraynak, age 85, formerly of Youngstown, passed away August 26, 2022. Bill was born in Youngstown, the son of the late Michael and Anna Kraynak. He was the tenth of eleven children. He graduated from East High School and worked...
27 First News
Josephine M. Kinsey, Greenville, PA
GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Josephine M. Kinsey, 85, of Greenville, passed away the evening of August 31, 2022 at 10:30 p.m. Josephine was born on Sept. 12, 1936, in Greenville, to Mary (Green) Fenstermaker and Charles Fenstermaker. She retired from Werner Co. after 32 years. In her spare time,...
Comments / 0