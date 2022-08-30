Read full article on original website
Christopher Columbus’ Name to be Removed From Stretch of I-10 in Los Angeles
The California state legislature passed a bill removing Christopher Columbus’ name from the portion of the Interstate 10 freeway that crosses Los Angeles on Wednesday, drawing praise from Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell Thursday. O’Farrell, the first Native American to serve on the council, said in a...
NBC4: Anne Heche Rescue Effort Took 45 Minutes to Begin
Firefighters who responded to the car crash and house fire that ultimately killed actress Anne Heche last month could not begin lifesaving efforts for some 45 minutes after arriving, according to an NBC4 report. The NBC4 I-Team report cited Los Angeles Fire Department records and time-stamped recordings of radio communications...
Famed Prado Dam Mural Slated for Replacement with New Display
A four-decade-old patriotic mural in Corona’s Prado Dam will be removed and replaced with a new display intended to replicate all the features of the original, which was created by a phalanx of volunteers to celebrate America’s 200th birthday, officials said Thursday. The famed Bicentennial Mural painted on...
LA City Council Appoints Heather Hutt to Fill Vacant 10th District Seat
The Los Angeles City Council Friday appointed Heather Hutt to serve as interim council member for the 10th District, filling in for the suspended Mark Ridley-Thomas — and giving the South Los Angeles district a voting representative on the body for the first time in over a month. The...
Two Men Shot, Critically Wounded in North Hollywood Follow-Home Robbery
A rapper and another man were hospitalized Friday in critical condition after being shot during a follow-home robbery in North Hollywood. The crime occurred about 11:55 p.m. Thursday in the 11100 block of Califa Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The wounded men, ages 28 and 26, were...
LA Council Seeks Access to Homeless Services Database Amid Privacy Concerns
Seeking to aid homeless coordinators, the Los Angeles City Council voted Wednesday to support greater access to the Homeless Management Information System, a database on services provided to people experiencing homelessness — despite concerns over privacy. The council voted 13-0 to request a report from the Los Angeles Homeless...
Evacuations Lift As Crews Make Progress Against 5,208-Acre Castaic Brush Fire
The Route Fire is 56% contained Saturday with a burn area estimated at 5,208 acres, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The fire, which began around noon Wednesday alongside the Golden State (5) Freeway north of Lake Hughes Road, has destroyed two structures, threatened 500 more and led to seven heat-related firefighter injuries.
Two Charged in Fatal Shooting of Double Amputee in Wheelchair
A woman and a man were charged Thursday with murder in connection with the shooting of a homeless double-amputee in a wheelchair outside a McDonald’s restaurant in South Los Angeles. Ruby Salazar, 37, of Los Angeles, is charged with one count each of murder and attempted murder, along with...
Glendale Power Officials Warn of Possible Rolling Blackouts During Heat Wave
Amid a statewide call for residents to cut back on their electricity use during the heat wave, Glendale Water and Power officials warned Friday the utility may be forced to implement rolling blackouts early next week if customers don’t conserve. The utility issued the warning Friday morning in hopes...
The Big Bake: Heat Wave Keeps Grip on Southland
A prolonged and prodigious heat wave will continue to bake the Southland Thursday — one day after record-setting temperatures were recorded in some areas and a state-wide Flex Alert was issued to minimize strain on the power grid. More of the same searing conditions are in store through the...
Pedestrian Killed in Collision in Long Beach Identified
A man who was fatally struck by a vehicle in Long Beach was identified Saturday. The pedestrian was identified by county authorities as Rudy Diaz, 51. His city of residence was not known. Diaz was struck about 12:40 a.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of South Street and died at...
5,208-Acre Castaic Brush Fire Forces Evacuations; 12% Contained
Bolstered by the addition of two Super Scooper water-dropping aircraft, hundreds of firefighters on the ground and in the air continued their assault on a fast-moving brush fire in Castaic Thursday, working to extend a containment line around a blaze that has destroyed at least one home, led to seven heat-related injuries and forced evacuations in the remote area.
Inland Region Continues to Roast During Late-Summer Heat Wave
An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect Saturday through 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Inland Empire, according to the National Weather Service. “Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” the NWS said. On Friday, the area roasted...
Garcetti Renews Port Partnership in Jakarta
Mayor Eric Garcetti announced a renewed commitment Wednesday for a pilot program between the Port of Los Angeles and Indonesia Port Corporation/Port of Jakarta on a port optimizer, as part of a memorandum of understanding signed in 2019 to help increase the flow of goods between the two cities. “We...
5,155-Acre Route Fire in Castaic Forces Evacuations
A brush fire is burning early Thursday in dry vegetation alongside the Golden State (5) Freeway in Castaic. The Route Fire has burned 5,155 acres and is 0% contained, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, which reported no structures had been damaged by the flames by Wednesday night.
Two Critically Wounded in North Hollywood Shooting
Two men in their 20s are in critical condition after being shot during an apparent robbery early Friday in North Hollywood. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded just after midnight to the 11100 block of Califa Street where they found the two men suffering from gunshot wounds, LAPD Officer Drake Madison told City News Service.
Woman Killed in Big Rig Collision in Palmdale Identified
Authorities Friday identified a 59-year-old woman who was killed in a collision involving a big rig in Palmdale. The crash occurred between the truck and a dark-colored sedan about 2:20 p.m. Thursday in the area of Sierra Highway and West Avenue N, near Palmdale Regional Airport, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Authorities ID Second of Two Motorists Killed in Crash in Woodland Hills Area
Authorities Wednesday identified the second of two motorists killed in a head-on crash in the Woodland Hills area. The collision occurred about 11:30 p.m. Monday on Victory Boulevard near Mason Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Armen Benglyan, 24, of Northridge, died at the scene, the Los Angeles...
Pedestrian Fatally Struck Crossing Street on Riverside’s East End
A 55-year-old man was fatally struck while crossing a street on the east end of Riverside, authorities said Thursday. David Seager of Riverside was struck shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday on Day Street, near Campus Parkway, along the boundary separating Riverside and Moreno Valley, according to the Riverside Police Department.
4,625-Acre Castaic Brush Fire Forces Evacuations, Freeway Closure
Amid searing triple-digit heat, a brush fire erupted in dry vegetation alongside the Golden State (5) Freeway in Castaic Wednesday, consuming more than 4,625 acres, injuring several firefighters and forcing multiple evacuations. The Route Fire was reported around noon near Lake Hughes Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire...
