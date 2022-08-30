ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barbara Christine Robinson 1936-2022

By Atascadero News
 3 days ago
Mrs. Barbara Christine Robinson, 85, of Atascadero, California, passed away peacefully in her home on July 31, 2022. Barbara was born September 16, 1936, in Benfleet, England.

Growing up during WWII, she survived bombings, carried gas masks to school, and endured air raids. As a Registered Nurse, she worked in a psychiatric ward and practiced at one of England’s first dialysis centers. Barbara lived an accomplished life in England.

Barbara met her loving husband, the late Art Robinson, in 1965 and came to the USA with just one suitcase leaving behind her life and family in England. Barbara and Art raised two children, Susan and Owen. From the 1970’s – 2000’s Barbara was a vital part of the Rios Caledonia Adobe in San Miguel. As the gift shop manager, Barbara would serve and greet visitors of the Caledonia from all over the world. Barbara scheduled tours, maintained and organized the gift shop, and crafted handmade novelties, which provided the Adobe proceeds for historical preservation and funding.

During retirement, Barbara and Art traveled in their trailer, visiting family and touring the USA. Simple things in life are what Barbara most enjoyed, her family, her friends, a damn good cup of tea every morning, making desserts, her beloved dog Patchie, tending to her garden, feeding and watching her birds, living life with beloved neighbors and loving her home in Garden Farms.

Barbara is preceded in death by her husband, Art of Atascadero, from England, parents Harold and Joyce Guiver, and Sister Pat Guiver-Bunce. She is survived by daughter Susan (Matt) Hall of California, son Owen (Susan) Robinson of North Carolina, grand-children Michele, Justin (Amber), Christopher, Elizabeth, Hartley, great-grandson Grayson, brother David Guiver, Brother-in-laws John Bunce, Bob (Ann) Robinson, Dave Plagemann, Ted (Roanna) Prell, and Sharon Prell and many nieces, nephews, and cousins from USA and England.

One thing is for sure Barbara lived an amazing life, and no one will ever replace her or her amazing sense of humor. Cardinal birds remind us and show Barbara is around, keeping us all in line. Barbara will forever be Mom, Nana, and Grandma, and “Oh Shit” will always be her saying. She and Art are together and both pain-free at last.

No formal services will be held per Barbara’s wishes. Any memorial donations can be made in Barbara’s name to The Friends of the Adobes Inc, or to the Central Coast Home Health and Hospice.

