Preparing the green for The Wildhorse Ladies Golf Classic
PENDLETON, Ore. - With the Wildhorse Ladies Golf Classic going on, more work goes into keeping up the green. The grass on the green is Creeping Bentgrass. Director of Grounds Sean Hoolehan said Bentgrass grows better in the hot dry climate. He said his team has put care into building...
Ride Hot Air Soon In Walla Walla With New Company
I was lucky enough to ride a hot-air balloon in Walla Walla years ago covering the October Balloon Stampede. It was a life changing experience for me and for my Grandmother. She had always had riding in a hot-air balloon on her bucket-list and we managed to cross that off together.
What Will KaHS Helmets Look Like Friday Night? Logo?
We're curious as to what logo will be on the side of Kamiakin's helmets when they take on Chiawana Friday night at Lampson Stadium in Kennewick. KaHS keeps Braves mascot, but multiple artwork and logos change. The Moses Lake Chiefs have already transitioned to the Mavericks, with a new logo...
Greatest Savings on Gas In The Tri-Cities
Will inflation and already high gas prices keep us off the road this Labor Day Weekend? No way! We're boarding planes, trains, and automobiles to celebrate the last weekend of summer anywhere but home. Sure a few more Americans than usual are staying home this year, but less so than...
Kennewick, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Chiawana High School football team will have a game with Kamiakin High School on September 02, 2022, 19:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Mobile market offering free food in Kennewick and Pasco
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Second Harvest Mobile Market is travelling around Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho this week and will make stops in Kennewick and Pasco over the next two days. On Thursday, September, 1st, the Mobile Market will be at Eastgate Elementary in kennewick from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Local Circle K gas stations cut fuel costs by 40 cents on Thursday in light of Labor Day weekend travel
All Circle K fuel stations across the United States dropped fuel prices by 40 cents a gallon on Thursday in observance of Labor Day weekend travel. Customers only had a three-hour window to take advantage of the discount which lasted from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. local time with no limits on how much fuel you could buy. Circle K has fuel stations in Ellensburg, Moses Lake, Wenatchee, East Wenatchee and Connell.
US 97 near Toppenish reopens for Labor Day weekend
TOPPENISH, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation has reopened the stretch of US 97 being worked on near Toppenish, just in time for Labor Day weekend travel. One mile of the highway was closed near milepost 60, south of Toppenish, to replace a blocked culvert. The culvert...
Timing is right, especially in overtime, for Chiawana, which drops reigning MCC champion Kamiakin, 22-19
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Chiawana rallied in the second half to tie the game, then won it with a 20-yard Aaron Lowry field goal in overtime to beat Kamiakin, 22-19, on Friday night at Lampson Stadium. While the game was tightly contested, it had the makings of a season-opener with two teams ...
Adam West day Sept, 24th in Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Walla Walla invites all Batman fans to its fifth annual Adam West Day on September, 24th. The event has been a Walla Walla tradition since 2017 and this year will feature a Q&A panel, live music, the official lighting of the Bat Signal at the Marcus Whitman Hotel, and more.
PHOTOS: 2022 Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days opens!
Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days 2022 is out the gate and heating up! Check out these photos from the first day of fair. Gates opened Wednesday morning, Aug. 31, and the action continues through the weekend, with a parade downtown on Saturday morning, rodeo, demo derby and more.
Sunnyside, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Prosser High School football team will have a game with Sunnyside High School on September 02, 2022, 19:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
BFT route 66 in Pasco discontinued
PASCO, Wash.- As students head back to school this week the Ben Franklin Transit is reminding riders that its Route 66 in Pasco is no longer in service. The dropping of Route 66 is part of a planned service enhancement to Route 67. Route 67 service frequency will now increase...
Second Harvest hosts Mobile Market with volunteers from Hill Spring Church
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Second Harvest hosted its Mobile Market at Eastgate Elementary School on September 1, offering free food to those who drove up. About 25 volunteers with the Hill Spring Church assisted with the handout. Canned goods, watermelons, apples and more were handed out with the goal of feeding...
Crews to pave State Route 125 in Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Washington state Department of Transportation will pave sections of State Route 125 in Walla Walla starting September 6. Crews will start on the south end and work north until the Dalles and Military Road intersection. The pave work is meant to extend the roadway’s...
2022 marks the 156th Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Fair season hasn’t come to a close just yet! Between the food, farm animals, ferris wheel rides and Frontier Days, there’s still a lot to go around. At the 156th Walla Walla Fair and Frontier Days, the organization debuted their brand new around-the-rodeo-arena seating platform for sponsors. It mirrors a similar platform to the Lithia Ram Rodeo Arena at the Benton County Fairgrounds.
Update | I-84 in Oregon reopens after wind-blown fire that forced a shutdown for hours
Eastbound traffic was stopped near Pendleton.
Maverick casinos giving away school supplies today
WASHINGTON STATE.- To celebrate the start of a new school year and to support students in need, Maverick Cares is hosting its annual Back-To-School event today. 4,000 backpacks filled with school supplies, snacks, and tickets for local activities will be handed out at 11 Maverick gaming locations across the state, including Pasco and Yakima, from 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, August, 31st.
THE Most Delicious Burger in the Tri-Cities is Found Where?
We often ask, "Where is the best burger in Tri-Cities?" Right? I rarely eat meat, so this is a big deal for me. Yesterday, my husband and I decided to go out to lunch. Jeff said that was in the "mood for a burger." I remembered a sign somewhere boasting that they had the best burgers. Who was it?
Walla Walla fair parade to travel new route
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- The annual Walla Walla Fair and Frontier Days Parade will have a new route this year and the Kids Parade will return. Due to construction in the downtown area, the parade will begin at Alder and 4th Street and then proceed east to Spokane St, then north to Main St, and then west to 7th.
