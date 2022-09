At 8:45 PM mountain time, the Werner Herzog theater looked about halfway full with patrons sitting down for the North American premiere of Alejandro Gonzalez Iñárritu’s latest film “Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)” at the Telluride Film Festival. Maybe it was the 174-minute runtime after a long day of screenings that kept viewers at bay. Nevertheless, just shy of midnight, there was a round of applause as the credits rolled. Though, it’s unclear what exactly what everyone was clapping for. Perhaps themselves for having survived this rambling opus of cinematic over-indulgence. After debuting in Venice, where the...

