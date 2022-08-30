Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Largest Deliverable Pizza in Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Five Cooling Drink Ideas for When Its Too Hot To Think in LALet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Why Everybody's Talkin' 'Bout the Seventh SonFrank MastropoloLos Angeles, CA
Stay cool in Los Angeles County at these ice rinks, open during Labor Day weekendDon SimkovichLos Angeles County, CA
The 9 Easiest Labor Day Events in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Related
mynewsla.com
Joint Task Force Targets EBT Card Fraud in LA County; 16 Arrested
A recent investigation targeting Electronic Benefit Transfer card fraud in Los Angeles County led to the arrests of 16 suspects and the seizure of hundreds of illegally cloned EBT cards and more than $100,000 in cash, authorities said Thursday. “For some time now, suspects have been stealing the private account...
mynewsla.com
Two Critically Wounded in North Hollywood Shooting
Two men in their 20s are in critical condition after being shot during an apparent robbery early Friday in North Hollywood. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded just after midnight to the 11100 block of Califa Street where they found the two men suffering from gunshot wounds, LAPD Officer Drake Madison told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Armed Man Fatally Shot by Deputy Near Inglewood
Sheriff’s homicide investigators Saturday are investigating the shooting of an armed suspect by a deputy in an unincorporated area east of Inglewood. Deputies from the South Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station were called at approximately 11:39 p.m. Friday to the 1800 block of West 108th Street near Western Avenue regarding a man with a gun call and found a suspect between 35-45 years old armed with a firearm, Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.
mynewsla.com
One Year Ago Today (September 3, 2021)…Felon Admits 1995 Riverside Rape
One Year Ago Today (September 3, 2021)…A 50-year-old ex-convict who sexually assaulted a Riverside woman in 1995 pleaded guilty to forcible rape and kidnapping. Ralph Leslie Kroll of Eastvale admitted the charges under a plea agreement with the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors indicated that sentence-enhancing allegations...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynewsla.com
Two Charged in Fatal Shooting of Double Amputee in Wheelchair
A woman and a man were charged Thursday with murder in connection with the shooting of a homeless double-amputee in a wheelchair outside a McDonald’s restaurant in South Los Angeles. Ruby Salazar, 37, of Los Angeles, is charged with one count each of murder and attempted murder, along with...
mynewsla.com
Man Charged With Murder For Alleged Connection to Fentanyl Poisoning Death
A Cathedral City man was charged with murder Friday for an alleged connection to the fentanyl poisoning death of a 22-year-old man in January. Riley Jacob Hagar, 25, arrested on Wednesday by the Riverside County Fire Department’s Overdose Death Investigations and Narcotics Unit on suspicion of murder, according to Sgt. Ryan Marcuse with the sheriff’s department.
mynewsla.com
Man Accused of Shooting Three, Killing One, in Perris Arraigned
A 23-year-old probationer accused of shooting three men, one fatally, during a confrontation in Perris pleaded not guilty Friday to murder and other charges. Jonathan Manriquez of Lake Elsinore was arrested last month following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation. Along with murder, Manriquez is charged with two counts...
mynewsla.com
Man Pleads Guilty in Fatal Shooting in Santa Ana
A 25-year-old man pleaded guilty Friday for his part in the fatal shooting of a 36-year-old man outside an apartment complex in Santa Ana nearly five years ago. Felix Martinez Vargas of Santa Ana pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and was scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 14 in the Central Justice Center in Santa Ana.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynewsla.com
LA City Council Appoints Heather Hutt to Fill Vacant 10th District Seat
The Los Angeles City Council Friday appointed Heather Hutt to serve as interim council member for the 10th District, filling in for the suspended Mark Ridley-Thomas — and giving the South Los Angeles district a voting representative on the body for the first time in over a month. The...
mynewsla.com
Authorities: Man With Machete Fatally Shot by Deputies
A man with a machete was shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies Wednesday in the Florence-Firestone area, authorities said. Deputies were called to a business in the 9100 block of Graham Avenue at about 6:40 a.m. on reports of a man armed with a machete attempting to assault employees, according to Deputy Veronica Rodriguez of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Second Suspect Arrested in Rowland Heights Armed Robbery
A 25-year-old parolee was arrested Wednesday in the armed robbery of two people outside a 99 Ranch Market in Rowland Heights. Dangelo Thomas was arrested in the 300 block of Lime Avenue in Long Beach on suspicion of multiple felony offenses, including robbery, possession of a firearm by an ex-felon and violation of parole, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Woman Barricaded at Residence in Lancaster
SWAT teams from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department have joined a crisis negotiating team at the site of a barricaded suspect with a deadly weapon early Thursday in Lancaster. The special tactical team was called at 1:05 a.m. to the 4500 Block of East Avenue E to assist...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed in Collision in Long Beach Identified
A man who was fatally struck by a vehicle in Long Beach was identified Saturday. The pedestrian was identified by county authorities as Rudy Diaz, 51. His city of residence was not known. Diaz was struck about 12:40 a.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of South Street and died at...
mynewsla.com
Chatsworth Man Pleads Guilty to Stalking Charges
A San Fernando Valley man pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal criminal charges, including cyberstalking two sisters by sending them text messages that threatened them with rape and murder. Alex Roberts, 27, of Chatsworth, pleaded guilty to one count of cyberstalking, and — in a separate case brought by federal prosecutors...
mynewsla.com
NBC4: Anne Heche Rescue Effort Took 45 Minutes to Begin
Firefighters who responded to the car crash and house fire that ultimately killed actress Anne Heche last month could not begin lifesaving efforts for some 45 minutes after arriving, according to an NBC4 report. The NBC4 I-Team report cited Los Angeles Fire Department records and time-stamped recordings of radio communications...
mynewsla.com
Probationer Accused of Shooting Three Men, Killing One, Due in Court
A 23-year-old probationer accused of shooting three men, one fatally, during a confrontation in Perris is slated to be arraigned Friday on murder and other charges. Jonathan Manriquez of Lake Elsinore was arrested last month following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation. Along with murder, Manriquez is charged with...
mynewsla.com
Christopher Columbus’ Name to be Removed From Stretch of I-10 in Los Angeles
The California state legislature passed a bill removing Christopher Columbus’ name from the portion of the Interstate 10 freeway that crosses Los Angeles on Wednesday, drawing praise from Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell Thursday. O’Farrell, the first Native American to serve on the council, said in a...
mynewsla.com
Woman Killed in Big Rig Collision in Palmdale Identified
Authorities Friday identified a 59-year-old woman who was killed in a collision involving a big rig in Palmdale. The crash occurred between the truck and a dark-colored sedan about 2:20 p.m. Thursday in the area of Sierra Highway and West Avenue N, near Palmdale Regional Airport, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
mynewsla.com
Woman With Knife Fatally Shot by Man in Thousand Palms
A man shot a woman to death after she assaulted him with a knife in Thousand Palms, authorities said Wednesday. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department reported the death Tuesday, but only said that the shooting occurred during a dispute among two people. Officials offered more details Wednesday, saying deputies...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Truck Crash in Pomona Identified
Authorities Friday identified a 30-year-old man who was killed in solo-vehicle collision in Pomona. Officers were sent to Garey Avenue and Penfield Street about 2:15 a.m. Thursday and found Victor Hernandez of Pomona unconscious and unresponsive inside a truck, according to the Pomona Police Department. Paramedics pronounced Hernandez dead at...
Comments / 0