SPOKANE, Wash. — A brush fire located south of downtown Spokane is now contained.

Spokane Fire says crews are currently in mop-up phase. The blaze broke out around W 8th Ave and S Cannon St.

No structures are threatened. Crews have also established a perimeter around the area.

