KVAL
Lane County engages with lawyers, pursuing litigations in regard to Holiday Farm Fire
Lane county has hired law firms for an eventual lawsuit over the Holiday Farm Fire. Almost two years after the fire began, the board brought on three firms that will begin litigation against those found responsible for the damages. To be clear, they have not filed a lawsuit, as the...
KVAL
Cottage Grove receives $5 million grant to revitalize historic downtown district
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — $5-million dollars is coming to Cottage Grove to revitalize its historic downtown area, but they are not knocking down buildings. They will fix things like cracked sidewalks, uneven roads, and replant trees. The project will go from the Main Street Bridge to 8th Street; about...
KVAL
Lane Education Service District welcomes back staff; excited for the new year
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — With the start of the school year just around the corner Lane Education Service District held their annual welcome back event. ESD provides staffing to schools in the district. Wednesday they held a welcome back event in person for the first time since 2019, because...
KVAL
Recall election for Eugene city councilor less than a week away
EUGENE, Ore. — We're less than a week away from the recall election of Eugene City Councilor Claire Syrett. The election is Tuesday, September 6. Monday morning, we saw people on River Road demonstrating in favor of a recall. Supporters pushed for this election over Syrett's support of the...
KVAL
EWEB looking into options for the Leaburg Canal
Originally built in 1929, the Leaburg Canal has helped Eugene and Springfield grow into what it is today. In 2018, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission told EWEB that the canal should be shut down until it could be repaired. EWEB officials went through an extensive analysis of the canal structures,...
KVAL
East Waldo, Box Canyon areas move to Level 2 (BE SET) evacuation level
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Recent fire growth has prompted an increase in evacuation levels for areas around the Cedar Creek Fire, Lane County officials reported Friday afternoon. Campers, hikers and other people planning to visit during the holiday weekend are encouraged to make alternate plans, and – at minimum – be aware of the threat of wildfire and lack of communications infrastructure in rural areas.
KVAL
Deschutes and Lane County Sheriff's Office SAR Teams assist lost hikers
DESHUTES, Ore. — Early Tuesday morning, at about 1:00 a.m., Deschutes County 911 received a request from a Lane County Sheriff's Office SAR Coordinator for assistance in locating two lost hikers, one a 38-year old female, the other a 50-year old male, who were about 1/2 mile West of the South Sister Climbers Trail.
KVAL
Update: Missing woman with dementia found safe
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — UPDATE: The Lane County Sheriff's Office says Nancy Peschel has been located and is safe. LANE COUNTY, Ore. - Thursday night, at approximately 8:30 p.m., LCSO was notified of an endangered missing person from the Dorena/Cottage Grove area. Deputies learned that 88-year-old Nancy Peschel departed...
KVAL
Drivers can expect 3 day closure of Granger Avenue in Benton County starting September 10
BENTON COUNTY, Ore. — Granger Avenue will be closed at U.S. Highway 20 Saturday, Sunday and Monday, Sept. 10-12, 2022, Benton County announced. The closure will begin at 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 10. Granger Avenue will reopen on Monday, September 12 at 6:00 p.m. Emergency vehicles must use...
KVAL
Man makes his 500th blood platelet donation
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — It takes between one and two hours to donate blood platelets. Since 1984, Dan Ertel has been donating his blood platelets. Wednesday marked his 500th donation to Lane Bloodworks. Platelets are cells that help with blood clotting. They're used to treat people with cancer or...
KVAL
Community invited to join Springfield Police Department at Open House
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The Springfield Police Department is inviting the community to join them as they host the return of their Open House Saturday, September 24 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. In addition to meeting members of the Springfield Police Department, the department says community groups including NAMI...
KVAL
Back-to-school season means incoming 4th graders are eligible for Every Kid Outdoors
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Beginning September 1, fourth graders, parents, and educators can visit the Every Kid Outdoors website at everykidoutdoors.gov and learn more about how to obtain free entry to all federal lands, for fourth graders and their accompanying family members. Students can obtain passes individually by completing a...
KVAL
Springfield offers free traffic safety signs to community
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The City of Springfield is offering traffic safety signs free to the community. The signs which read "Neighbors Ahead" and "Every Intersection is a Crosswalk," are a "great way to remind people driving through your neighborhood to drive slowly and safely," the city says. Residents can...
KVAL
Keeping kids safe as they start the new school year
EUGENE, Ore. — As the 4J school district and Bethel School district prepare for classes to start back up for the fall, there will be an increase in pedestrian and vehicle traffic in and around school zones. The Eugene Police Traffic Safety Unit and Public Works Transportation Team would...
KVAL
Traffic Alert: U.S. 20 to close for two weeks between Sweet Home and Santiam Junction
The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) is asking drivers to plan ahead for a 2 week closure of U.S. 20 September 9 -22. Drivers will need to take alternate routes during the closure. Crews will build a retaining wall, realign and reconstruct a portion of the road and repair damage...
KVAL
Corvallis Transit System to significantly reduce its services due to driver shortages
CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Corvallis Transit System is experiencing a driver shortage, due to the shortage they say they will have to significantly reduce services through September. Beginning with CTS's routine fall service change, on September 19, CTS will suspend Saturday and Sunday service until driver numbers can support...
KVAL
After 70 years, Eugene Emeralds in need of facility to continue playing baseball
EUGENE, Ore. — For nearly 70 years, the Eugene Emeralds have been playing baseball in Lane County. But come 2025, they need to be out of their current home - PK Park. That's because Major League Baseball upgraded the team to the High-A level. That upgrade means more baseball...
KVAL
Cedar Creek Fire 9,199 acres as hot, dry, smoky conditions continue
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Cedar Creek Fire has grown to 9,199 acres and remains at 12% containment, fire officials said Friday. A Level 1 Evacuation order issued by the Lane County Sheriff's Office is in place for the North Waldo Campground, Islet Campground and Charlton Lake Trail Head. Most...
KVAL
Hot and dry conditions continue to aid in the growth of the Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — With hot and dry conditions, weather caused further activity for the Cedar Creek Fire. The fire currently stands at 8,817 and still holds at 12% containment. The Lane County Sheriff's Office has initiated a Level 1, Be Ready Evacuation, for North Waldo Campground, Islet Campground, and...
KVAL
Police: Teen arrested after stealing U-Haul pickup and driving recklessly
EUGENE, Ore. — A teen was arrested Thursday after stealing a U-Haul pickup truck and doing donuts with it in a parking lot. The Eugene Police Department reports that at 8:12 a.m. on September 1, and EPD youth services officer (previously known as ‘school resource officer’) was flagged down by a woman near Roosevelt Boulevard and North Cleveland Road.
