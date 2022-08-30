ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linn County, OR

KVAL

Recall election for Eugene city councilor less than a week away

EUGENE, Ore. — We're less than a week away from the recall election of Eugene City Councilor Claire Syrett. The election is Tuesday, September 6. Monday morning, we saw people on River Road demonstrating in favor of a recall. Supporters pushed for this election over Syrett's support of the...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

EWEB looking into options for the Leaburg Canal

Originally built in 1929, the Leaburg Canal has helped Eugene and Springfield grow into what it is today. In 2018, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission told EWEB that the canal should be shut down until it could be repaired. EWEB officials went through an extensive analysis of the canal structures,...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

East Waldo, Box Canyon areas move to Level 2 (BE SET) evacuation level

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Recent fire growth has prompted an increase in evacuation levels for areas around the Cedar Creek Fire, Lane County officials reported Friday afternoon. Campers, hikers and other people planning to visit during the holiday weekend are encouraged to make alternate plans, and – at minimum – be aware of the threat of wildfire and lack of communications infrastructure in rural areas.
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Deschutes and Lane County Sheriff's Office SAR Teams assist lost hikers

DESHUTES, Ore. — Early Tuesday morning, at about 1:00 a.m., Deschutes County 911 received a request from a Lane County Sheriff's Office SAR Coordinator for assistance in locating two lost hikers, one a 38-year old female, the other a 50-year old male, who were about 1/2 mile West of the South Sister Climbers Trail.
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Update: Missing woman with dementia found safe

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — UPDATE: The Lane County Sheriff's Office says Nancy Peschel has been located and is safe. LANE COUNTY, Ore. - Thursday night, at approximately 8:30 p.m., LCSO was notified of an endangered missing person from the Dorena/Cottage Grove area. Deputies learned that 88-year-old Nancy Peschel departed...
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Man makes his 500th blood platelet donation

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — It takes between one and two hours to donate blood platelets. Since 1984, Dan Ertel has been donating his blood platelets. Wednesday marked his 500th donation to Lane Bloodworks. Platelets are cells that help with blood clotting. They're used to treat people with cancer or...
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Community invited to join Springfield Police Department at Open House

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The Springfield Police Department is inviting the community to join them as they host the return of their Open House Saturday, September 24 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. In addition to meeting members of the Springfield Police Department, the department says community groups including NAMI...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KVAL

Springfield offers free traffic safety signs to community

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The City of Springfield is offering traffic safety signs free to the community. The signs which read "Neighbors Ahead" and "Every Intersection is a Crosswalk," are a "great way to remind people driving through your neighborhood to drive slowly and safely," the city says. Residents can...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KVAL

Keeping kids safe as they start the new school year

EUGENE, Ore. — As the 4J school district and Bethel School district prepare for classes to start back up for the fall, there will be an increase in pedestrian and vehicle traffic in and around school zones. The Eugene Police Traffic Safety Unit and Public Works Transportation Team would...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Police: Teen arrested after stealing U-Haul pickup and driving recklessly

EUGENE, Ore. — A teen was arrested Thursday after stealing a U-Haul pickup truck and doing donuts with it in a parking lot. The Eugene Police Department reports that at 8:12 a.m. on September 1, and EPD youth services officer (previously known as 'school resource officer') was flagged down by a woman near Roosevelt Boulevard and North Cleveland Road.
EUGENE, OR

