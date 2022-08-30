Read full article on original website
utv44.com
Payday loans and how to avoid the debt trap
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The combination of the pandemic, inflation, lost jobs, and other things have not made it an easy last couple of years. Because of this, many consumers have turned toward getting quick cash to help with hard times. Quick cash in the form of payday loans. They're a short-term fix, but they can end up hurting in the long run. Consumers that are already struggling can fall into the debt trap and the better business bureau is warning people to read the fine print.
‘I’m happy someone is getting it’: Alabama students react to student loan forgiveness plan
"I'm happy that someone is getting it." That's what one local college student had to say about President Biden's plan for student loan forgiveness.
wcbi.com
Special agents in Alabama now searching for Edward Bush Jr.
ALABAMA (WCBI) – A suspect from West Point wanted in a fatal shooting in Leflore County this week is also wanted in Alabama. Special agents in Alabama are also looking for Edward Bush after an auto theft. Investigators say Thursday around 12:30 that afternoon he stole a vehicle. He...
Alabama prosecutors: Former sheriff ‘will not escape justice’ with ‘misguided allegation’
Alabama prosecutors today disputed former Limestone County sheriff Mike Blakely’s claims that his jail sentence and felony convictions are “void.”. “Blakely received a fair trial, and he will not escape justice by attacking the qualifications of a judge who has been licensed for nearly forty years, and who has served honorably for more than thirty years as a district judge, a circuit judge, and an appellate judge,” prosecutors from the Alabama Attorney General’s Office wrote in court records.
wvtm13.com
Alabama DHR rolls out summer pandemic benefits
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama Department of Human Resources last week rolled out summer pandemic benefits (P-EBT) to families with children who receive free or reduced-price school meals through theNational School Lunch Program. Qualifying households will receive $391 for each participating student to purchase SNAP-eligible food at stores that...
Mississippi pastor allegedly confesses to killing missing Alabama man 3 years ago
A Mississippi pastor walked into a sheriff’s office earlier this week and allegedly confessed to killing a missing west Alabama man more than three years ago. James Eric Crisp, a 37-year-old preacher at a drug recovery program where he was once a resident, confessed to killing 48-year-old Roger Loyd Taylor, a Sulligent resident who was reported missing in 2019 and whose case went cold before Crisp’s alleged confession.
August 31 is the last day to apply for P-EBT food benefits. Here’s how
It’s the last day for Alabama families to apply for the federal summer meal benefits program. Alabama received federal approval to distribute Summer Pandemic EBT benefits to up to 485,000 eligible children for 2022. The benefits, $391 for each participating student within a household, will be loaded on individual...
wdhn.com
Wiregrass counties still facing high covid rates
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)— With Covid-19 still numbers still on the rise, it’s important to know what’s going on around you. WDHN has the latest virus stats for the Wiregrass. According to the CDC, over the past seven days, Alabama has had over 14,000 new cases around the...
wvtm13.com
Mississippi murder suspect last seen in Alabama
HALE COUNTY, Ala. — Authorities are warning the public about an "armed and dangerous" man wanted for murder in Mississippi who was last seen in Alabama. Learn more in the video above. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported that Edward Bush Jr., 22, of Greenwood, Mississippi was allegedly involved...
alabamanews.net
Manhunt for Mississippi Murder Suspect Underway in Dallas Co.
A major manhunt for a wanted Mississippi murder suspect — is underway in Dallas County. State and local law enforcement combed the wooded area — behind the Country Store in Marion Junction — for hours Thursday — looking for a suspected murderer. “I started getting a...
alreporter.com
GreeneTrack has closed after tax ruling, other casinos will follow
After a July tax bill that was higher than monthly revenue, GreeneTrack casino in Eutaw closed for business over the weekend. GreeneTrack, the state’s second oldest dog track and only minority owned, non-Native American casino, was rocked in June by an Alabama Supreme Court opinion enforcing a 13-year-old tax assessment claiming the track owed more than $106 million in taxes and fees. The opinion also essentially implemented a new tax structure for electronic bingo casinos in the state, which stacked state taxes – for which the casinos had historically been exempt – on top of gaming taxes.
alabamanews.net
Program Provides Medical Service in Rural Communities
There’s a shortage of doctors in rural communities across the country. And that means those areas — lack adequate of healthcare services. But there’s a program in Selma — working to address the health needs of people in west Alabama. The Rural Health Medical Program provides...
utv44.com
State troopers on the lookout for impaired drivers Labor Day Weekend
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — With Labor Day festivities beginning this weekend, many people across the country are starting to celebrate, but the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is reminding all drivers to celebrate responsibly. State Troopers are going to be on the lookout for impaired drivers this weekend and they say to expect to see a higher state trooper presence on the roadways.
tallasseetribune.com
Labor Day activities planned for Tallapoosa County
7 - 11 a.m. Want fresh dinner ingredients for the holiday, but not at high grocery store prices? Then shop local this Saturday at The Alex City Farmers Market. Tour downtown and mingle with neighbors as local farmers sell fresh food. Find a variety of homemade products from local artisans, including jams, jellies and household items.
wtvy.com
Some Alabama utility companies offering rebates to customers
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Companies like Alabama Power and Dixie Electric Cooperative are helping customers save money with regular rebates. Currently, Alabama Power is offering a rebate up to $200 if their customers install a smart thermostat by Dec. 1. Alabama Power southern division manager Mike Jordan says this is...
utv44.com
Ecuador signs agreement with FDA to facilitate shrimp growth in US
BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WPMI) — An agreement between the United States and Ecuador could impact Alabama’s seafood capital, Bayou La Batre. Officials said the agreement is to help facilitate growth of shrimp exports to the U.S. "It's really going to affect us a lot more. Shrimp prices...
utv44.com
BA 5 booster shot could be available by Labor Day
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The primary strains of COVID currently targeting people are the BA 4 and BA 5 variants. These two variants have mutated from the original virus. Now health officials are planning on rolling out a new booster targeting the two variants. This new booster has not been tested on humans yet, but a health official we spoke with says before it's released it will be tested on humans.
WAAY-TV
VA Director pens letter to veterans, encouraging them to enroll in VA system
The Executive Director of the Birmingham VA Health Care System, Dr. Oladipo Kukoyi writes an open letter to Alabama veterans, encouraging them to enroll in the VA system. This letter comes after President Joe Biden signed a bill into law earlier this month, expanding health care and benefits for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits.
wwno.org
The story of 'the Colony': How the only Black community in this Alabama county thrived, survived
Only a couple hundred people live in Colony, Alabama, but on a hot summer day in August, around 800 people are in town for an annual reunion and homecoming. It’s everything you want from a Southern cookout. The adults sit back on fold-out chairs under tents, fanning themselves as they watch kids giggle their way through outdoor games at Vivian Allen park. All the while, enough hamburgers to feed an army sizzle away on the grill.
utv44.com
Alleged drunk driver accused of killing Mt. Vernon officer has DUI history
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Disturbing details are being revealed about the alleged drunk driver accused in the fatal Summerdale crash that killed a Mount Vernon Police officer. Tyler Lee Henderson, 31, remains in the Baldwin County jail, charged in the horrific crash that killed Officer Ivan Lopez on...
