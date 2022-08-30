ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon, TX

KCBD

Semi stuck in mud turns over into ditch killing driver

LAMB COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A semi truck stuck in mud turned over in a ditch early Friday morning killing the driver. DPS says 28-year-old Peter Adameit, of Kress, experienced mechanical issues and pulled over on the side of FM1055. While he was trying to fix the problem, DPS reports the semi began to overturn into the barrow ditch and got stuck in the mud.
KRESS, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 Canyon man dead in Tuesday afternoon car accident

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released information regarding a Tuesday afternoon accident that left one Canyon resident dead. According to a news release from the Texas DPS, officials said a 1982 Jeep Renegade, driven by 48-year-old Canyon resident Travis Cook, was traveling southbound on Running Water Road […]
CANYON, TX
abc7amarillo.com

DPS identifies man ejected, killed in rollover crash near Canyon

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the man who was ejected and killed in a rollover crash between Canyon and Happy. The crash happened around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of Running Water Road, five miles south of Canyon. According to...
CANYON, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

APD Responds to Accidents on I-27

The Amarillo Police Department released statements today about accidents on both northbound and southbound Canyon Drive. The first statement, released at 11:25 am, reads:. Responders are at the scene of a crash on northbound Canyon Drive just north of the Washington Street bridge. One vehicle has rolled and all northbound traffic is be moved off the highway. Please avoid the area or expect delays while this investigation is ongoing.
AMARILLO, TX
fox34.com

Sheriff identifies victims in deadly Floyd County crash

FLOYD COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Two people have died after a head-on collision in Floyd County Thursday night. The Floyd County Record reports the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Ralls Highway and FM 54, just south of Floydada. Investigators say a red pickup driven by 24-year-old...
FLOYD COUNTY, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Woman ejected from SUV during rollover crash on I-27 in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A woman was ejected from an SUV during a rollover crash on I-27 in Amarillo. The crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. just north of the Washington Street bridge. According to police, the driver of a white SUV tried to pass a car and clipped...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Train and Semi Collide Outside of Canyon

Police are investigating a train crash from Wednesday when a semi was smashed into by a BNSF Freight. Canyon Police say at 3:23 P.M. they were called out to the crash between the truck and train at Brown Road and Highway 60. Police say the semi was pulling a low-slung...
CANYON, TX
KFDA

GOOD NEWS WITH DOPPLER DAVE; Canyon Custodian

VIDEO: ‘Americans and the Holocaust' exhibit coming to Amarillo Public Library. VIDEO: Renovations for the paramount sign have been completed making downtown’s Polk street a little brighter. Updated: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT. VIDEO: Renovations for the paramount sign have been completed making downtown’s Polk street...
AMARILLO, TX
FMX 94.5

Teenager’s Tragically Short Life Commemorated by Family in Mourning

An Amarillo family is currently going through a hardship that no parent wants to experience, mourning the loss of their teenage son. The Mendoza family of Amarillo recently lost their son, Jaxson Mendoza, on August 25th. Jaxson battled epilepsy for 2 years and 10 months and had many accomplishments that many people could only dream of.
AMARILLO, TX

