The Amarillo Police Department released statements today about accidents on both northbound and southbound Canyon Drive. The first statement, released at 11:25 am, reads:. Responders are at the scene of a crash on northbound Canyon Drive just north of the Washington Street bridge. One vehicle has rolled and all northbound traffic is be moved off the highway. Please avoid the area or expect delays while this investigation is ongoing.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO