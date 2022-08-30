Read full article on original website
Semi stuck in mud turns over into ditch killing driver
LAMB COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A semi truck stuck in mud turned over in a ditch early Friday morning killing the driver. DPS says 28-year-old Peter Adameit, of Kress, experienced mechanical issues and pulled over on the side of FM1055. While he was trying to fix the problem, DPS reports the semi began to overturn into the barrow ditch and got stuck in the mud.
Man dies in Lamb County while trying to fix semi-truck, DPS says
