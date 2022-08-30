ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Ravens Working Out DL Brent Urban

Urban, 31, is a former fourth-round pick out of Virginia by the Ravens in the 2014 NFL Draft. After finishing his four-year rookie contract, he re-signed with Baltimore to a one-year, $1 million deal back in 2018. The Titans signed Urban to a contract in April before releasing him partway...
Yardbarker

Ravens-Jets Week 1 Betting Trends

BAL: -6.5 (-114) | NYJ: +6.5 (-106) Total: 44.5 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110) "Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season includes a showdown between the Baltimore Ravens and New York Jets," FanDuel's Devon Platana wrote. "The Ravens looked like a championship threat after starting off 8-3 in 2021, only to drop six straight games to end the year. After losing No. 1 wide receiver Marquise Brown in the offseason, it remains to be seen how (and if) Baltimore can bounce back."
Yardbarker

Over/Under Win Totals for Ravens, Rest of AFC North

Over/under 9.5 wins: Over. The Ravens made sure they entered this regular season healthy after being decimated with injuries last year. Baltimore might be a bit slow out of the gate with the availability of running back J.K. Dobbins and left tackle Ronnie Stanley uncertain over the first game or two. The Ravens, however, should be strong over the final stretch of the season and be able to reach 10 wins. — Todd Karpovich.
