Etowah County, AL

Boaz man arrested on theft charges in Etowah County

By AJ Holliday
 3 days ago

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A Boaz man was arrested Tuesday on charges related to burglaries in Etowah County earlier this month.

According to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton, Joshua Smith broke into a building and vehicle and took items at three different residences on Hubbard Rd on Aug. 20. Smith was caught in the act by an individual of one of the residences. He was detained until Etowah County deputies arrived.

Teenager arrested after allegedly threatening multiple establishments in Walker County

Smith was charged with two counts of third-degree burglary, two counts of fourth-degree theft of property and third-degree entering a vehicle and criminal mischief. He was transported to the Etowah County Detention Center.

Smith was heavily under the influence of illegal drugs at the time of his arrest and was interviewed at a later time, where he gave a confession of the incident.

He is being held in the Etowah County Detention Center with $12,500 in bonds.

