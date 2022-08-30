ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarpy County, NE

WOWT

Three nominated to fill vacancy in Nebraska’s Second Judicial District

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - One of three people will be chosen by the governor to fill a county court vacancy in the state’s Second Judicial District. According to the Office of Gov. Ricketts, the Judicial Nominating Commission of the County Judge in the Second Judicial District has forwarded three names for consideration by the governor for a vacancy.
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Dam project near Gretna will bring new lake, park to Omaha area

OMAHA — A small lake that will be built south of Gretna is a big deal, state and local officials say. The dam and park is the first project in the four-state region of Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri and Kansas to be selected for final review and funding in a new competitive grant program through the Federal Emergency Management Agency that supports more resilient communities. The states didn’t win a competitive grant last year, and so far, this dam is the only one among the four states to win final approval for the grants being distributed this year. (The states did receive some FEMA funding through set-aside money.)
GRETNA, NE
Douglas, NE
Douglas County, NE
Omaha, NE
1011now.com

Harmful Algal Blooms Alert issued for four Nebraska lakes

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, and Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) in Pawnee County. All...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

Mayor Stothert: 'Partisan vote' prohibiting remote work ability

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert has released another statement regarding a city charter amendment to the delegation of mayoral power when the mayor is out of the city. KETV reported Stothert's 84-day absentee record at the beginning of August after learning of the initial remote-work mayor proposal.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha metro could expect updated COVID boosters by next week

The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved an updated COVID-19 vaccine booster that is first to directly target the Omicron strain. It is good news for many, however, people will still have to wait a few days to get the new boost against the virus. The CDC still needs to give its blessing before any new booster rolls out, which they are expected to do in the next couple days.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Possible new Costco location in West Omaha

Omaha Police responded Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, to a home invasion and fatal shooting in a neighborhood just south of 52nd Street and Sorensen Parkway. Omaha city council keeps mayor remote work rule change off November ballot. Updated: 12 hours ago. The Omaha city council once again is debating whether...
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska truck shop fined as part of national crackdown on emissions controls

OMAHA -- As part of a national push to reduce toxic vehicle exhaust — an effort that pits public health officials against automotive enthusiasts — the EPA has fined Nebraska, Iowa and Missouri-based truck repair shops, saying they were illegally helping consumers disable pollution controls. Husker Diesel of...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Scooter's Coffee donates $64,000 to Wounded Warriors Family Support

OMAHA, Neb. — Scooter's Coffee presented a check for more than $64,000 Thursday to Wounded Warriors Family Support. The nonprofit's president and CEO said the money will go to their Mobility Freedoms Program, which provides wounded veterans with a new, fully-equipped vehicle. "They're very, very expensive. Supporters like our...
OMAHA, NE

