WOWT
Three nominated to fill vacancy in Nebraska’s Second Judicial District
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - One of three people will be chosen by the governor to fill a county court vacancy in the state’s Second Judicial District. According to the Office of Gov. Ricketts, the Judicial Nominating Commission of the County Judge in the Second Judicial District has forwarded three names for consideration by the governor for a vacancy.
doniphanherald.com
Dam project near Gretna will bring new lake, park to Omaha area
OMAHA — A small lake that will be built south of Gretna is a big deal, state and local officials say. The dam and park is the first project in the four-state region of Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri and Kansas to be selected for final review and funding in a new competitive grant program through the Federal Emergency Management Agency that supports more resilient communities. The states didn’t win a competitive grant last year, and so far, this dam is the only one among the four states to win final approval for the grants being distributed this year. (The states did receive some FEMA funding through set-aside money.)
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska lawmaker seeks investigation of possible fraud by former child welfare contractor
A Nebraska lawmaker wants a state probe of allegedly fraudulent dealings within the Kansas-based nonprofit that formerly managed Omaha-area child welfare cases. Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha sent a letter last week to Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson, asking him to take action on behalf of Nebraska taxpayers and the child welfare system.
KETV.com
'15-acre lake, 65-acre park': New dam near Gretna to help with future flooding, growing community
GRETNA, Neb. — In 2019, uncontrollable flooding took over parts of Nebraska, sending farm land, houses and roads under water. "It's really unprecedented at this point, the severity of disasters and flooding that we're seeing," said Andrea Spillars, regional administrator with FEMA. Years later, recovery is still happening, in...
5 new COVID-19 deaths were reported on Thursday
The Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) on Thursday reported 419 new positive COVID-19 tests were received since Monday’s report when there were 474 new cases.
KETV.com
Pharmacies, health groups prepare for increase in drive-up COVID-19 testing
OMAHA, Neb. — The federal government has ended the sending out of its free, at-home COVID-19 tests due to a lack of funding from Congress. Government officials want to have enough tests available in case a surge hits this fall. In Omaha, local pharmacies were expecting the decision. "There...
Nebraska ‘robotics cluster’ to receive $25 million from feds
LINCOLN — A Nebraska coalition seeking to increase the state’s workforce in robotics and automated manufacturing in agriculture will receive $25 million through a workforce initiative of President Joe Biden. On Friday, the White House announced that the Heartland Robotics Cluster is one of 21 recipients nationally in...
KETV.com
Kauth, Rogers say they've met the petition goal to run for Millard legislative seat
OMAHA, Neb. — State Sen. Kathleen Kauth, and Millard Education Association President Tim Royers both say they've turned in more than the required number of signatures to appear on the ballot in November in the race for Millard's District 31 legislative seat. Kauth was appointed to the Millard-area seat...
1011now.com
Harmful Algal Blooms Alert issued for four Nebraska lakes
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, and Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) in Pawnee County. All...
KETV.com
Mayor Stothert: 'Partisan vote' prohibiting remote work ability
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert has released another statement regarding a city charter amendment to the delegation of mayoral power when the mayor is out of the city. KETV reported Stothert's 84-day absentee record at the beginning of August after learning of the initial remote-work mayor proposal.
Sioux City woman arrested after pursuit in Nebraska
Nebraska State Patrol has arrested a Sioux City woman after a pursuit on Thursday.
KETV.com
Omaha metro could expect updated COVID boosters by next week
The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved an updated COVID-19 vaccine booster that is first to directly target the Omicron strain. It is good news for many, however, people will still have to wait a few days to get the new boost against the virus. The CDC still needs to give its blessing before any new booster rolls out, which they are expected to do in the next couple days.
KETV.com
City of Omaha planning board considering proposal which would add a third Costco to community
OMAHA, Neb. — A new Costco could be coming to the Omaha area. The city of Omaha planning board will be considering a proposal to rezone a subdivision near 180th Street and West Maple Road from agricultural to mixed-use development. According to residents of the area, the plan includes...
WOWT
Possible new Costco location in West Omaha
Omaha city council keeps mayor remote work rule change off November ballot. Updated: 12 hours ago. The Omaha city council once again is debating whether...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska truck shop fined as part of national crackdown on emissions controls
OMAHA -- As part of a national push to reduce toxic vehicle exhaust — an effort that pits public health officials against automotive enthusiasts — the EPA has fined Nebraska, Iowa and Missouri-based truck repair shops, saying they were illegally helping consumers disable pollution controls. Husker Diesel of...
WOWT
Millard South responds after school placed on ‘brief hold’ Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Millard South High School responds to an incident Thursday afternoon. The school confirmed in a message to parents the school was placed on what it calls “a brief old,” which is where students and staff are asked to stay in classrooms. What triggered it...
KETV.com
Scooter's Coffee donates $64,000 to Wounded Warriors Family Support
OMAHA, Neb. — Scooter's Coffee presented a check for more than $64,000 Thursday to Wounded Warriors Family Support. The nonprofit's president and CEO said the money will go to their Mobility Freedoms Program, which provides wounded veterans with a new, fully-equipped vehicle. "They're very, very expensive. Supporters like our...
WOWT
Omaha City Council tosses amendment on mayor’s authority when out of town
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After some confusion at last week’s City Council meeting regarding a decision to put a measure on the ballot regarding the mayor’s authority while out of town, council members put the issue to rest — for now. Council members voted 7-0 to reconsider...
Omaha Mayor to not be allowed to work outside city limits after council vote
Last week a measure allowing the mayor to work outside of Omaha for five consecutive days passed, and was set to go on the November ballot. Now it will not be.
Radio Iowa
Iowa beef plant developer calls Walmart’s move a ‘seismic shift’ for industry
Retail giant Walmart bought a minority share in a Nebraska beef packing plant on Wednesday, what an Iowa cattleman says is a “seismic shift” in the beef processing industry. Chad Tentinger, principal developer of Cattlemen’s Heritage Beef Company, says the move is historic — and it was inevitable....
