iheart.com
Winters School Pawtucket Has Delay In Start Of School Year
A Pawtucket school's opening is being delayed by a week. Henry Winters Elementary is not starting classes until next Tuesday. The school on Central Avenue went through a two-year, 49-million-dollar renovation effort. Mayor Donald Grebien said there are a number of health and safety items that still need to be...
ABC6.com
‘I’m in it,’ says Nirva LaFortune on running to become Providence’s education mayor
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Nirva LaFortune said she’s running to become Providence’s education mayor. It’s a platform she’s deeply passionate about. “I’m committed and ready to take full responsibility for transforming our schools,” LaFortune said. “There are many families who reply on a public education to provide for their children. They can’t afford $30,000 to send their kids to private school.”
Pawtucket elementary school’s first day of class delayed
Winters Elementary School will not open as previously planned Wednesday because there are "a number of health and safety items that still need to be addressed," the mayor said.
4 RI beaches closed to swimming
The warning issued Thursday involved Scarborough State Beach (South) in Narragansett, Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth, the Surfer's Rock area of Second Beach in Middletown, and Conimicut Point Beach in Warwick.
‘Student discourse’ classes teach Warwick students to interact, speak respectfully
After years of social distancing and virtual learning, the "social discourse" instruction will teach students how to work together and interact with each other in a respectful way.
ABC6.com
Providence firefighter presented Municipal Medal of Bravery for heroic actions during July fire
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence firefighter was honored Thursday night for his act of bravery at a July house fire. Firefighter Stanley Carmichael was honored during his heroic actions that saved a man’s life during a July 24 house fire on Rhodes Street. During the blaze, Carmichael...
DEM: 1 beach reopened; no contact with Cranston pond
The DEM recommended Thursday that Scarborough Beach South and three other beaches close to swimming due to high bacteria counts in the water.
nrinow.news
Twenty year education leader, former Principal of the Year tapped to lead BHS
BURRILLVILLE – An educational leader whose past work has been recognized with both state and national awards began his new role this week as principal of Burrillville High School. Michael Lazzareschi has been tapped to lead the school, filling the vacancy left by the resignation of Michael Whaley, who...
ABC6.com
Gonzalo Cuervo says if elected as Providence mayor, he’ll work to fix public education
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence mayoral candidate Gonzalo Cuervo said in order to fix public education in the city, you need to start by working together. “It feels like the only real thing we’ve accomplished with the state takeover is adding an additional layer of bureaucracy,” Cuervo said. “Our school department has amazing talent. One of the challenges that we’ve had is that the conversation around public education in Providence and in other urban areas have become so costly that they’re just people yelling at each other.”
ABC6.com
URI students set to move back to campus for fall semester
KINGSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Students are set to move back to campus at the University of Rhode Island Thursday. There are 3,300 first year students expected to move in by Saturday. An additional 500 transfer students are expected to arrive on campus. URI President Marc Parlange will be on...
NECN
Here Are the Richest Private Schools in Mass. — and What They Charge
With an endowment of more than $1 billion, Andover prep school Phillips Academy has wealth that most colleges would envy. It also has a tuition price to match: $66,290 for boarding students, a price that’s often largely offset by financial aid. Phillips Andover may be an outlier in the...
Police: Student getting food causes school lockdown
Superintendent Javier Montañez tells 12 News administrators contacted the Providence Police Department after receiving reports of a "suspicious individual" walking out and back in through an unlocked back door.
GoLocalProv
RI Election Tech Failure Sparks Criticism of Gorbea and Board of Elections, 55 Votes Lost
Robert Rapoza, Executive Director of the Rhode Island Board of Elections, issued a statement on Friday admitting a major error in the voting process. One person who is not answering questions is Rhode Island Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea -- Democratic candidate for Governor of Rhode Island. GoLocal reached out...
ABC6.com
Winters Elementary School delay caused by fire alarm’s backup battery ‘malfunction’
PAWTUCKET R.I. (WLNE) — After the first week of school was canceled due to health and safety concerns, the Winters elementary community was told why their new building was not up to code. “What was clearly laid out by our construction partners, Gilbane and Colliers, were the facts,” said...
johnstonsunrise.net
CHIEF: Johnston Police 'still in the initial phases of implementing a body-worn camera program'
Local law enforcement agencies have taken a pledge of transparency, and the layers between the police and the public are about to become as clear as video. A program aimed at equipping Ocean State law enforcement with body-worn cameras (BWCs) has made substantial progress since its launch last year. “The...
johnstonsunrise.net
Watching out for their Johnston neighborhood
It was back on June 4, 2021, when Johnston Town Councilwoman Lauren A. Garzone — in conjunction with the Johnson Police Department — launched and held the town’s first-ever Neighborhood Watch Program. Garzone, a Johnston native who has lived in District 2 all her life and is...
ABC6.com
RIPTA launches year-long free bus service on route out of Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority announced on Thursday that one of it’s most frequent routes will be providing free bus service for a year. The pilot program will offer free fare on the R-Line, which connects Providence to Pawtucket, effective immediately. Gov. Dan...
reportertoday.com
East Providence Police Promotions
The East Providence Police is proud to announce the promotion of several officers. Captain Michael Jones, Lieutenant Kurt Hawes, Sergeant Michael O'Connell, and Detective Stephen DeMedeiros were sworn in byBob DaSilva, East Providence Mayor and Chief Christopher Francesconi to their new positions at the department. The newly promoted officers were joined by family, friends, and fellow officers at the ceremony held in the city council chambers. Congratulations and good luck in your new positions!
ABC6.com
Rhode Islanders stumped, unaware of multiple candidates ahead of primary elections
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Islanders showed off their knowledge, or lack thereof, of candidates across multiple different races. With a board showing the candidates in the Providence mayoral, gubernatorial, and second congressional race, ABC 6 News asked the public if they knew or recognized their candidates. In conjunction...
RIDOT to start shifting lanes onto new Providence Viaduct bridge
RIDOT will soon start shifting traffic onto the newly-constructed Providence Viaduct bridge.
