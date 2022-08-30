ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawtucket, RI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Winters School Pawtucket Has Delay In Start Of School Year

A Pawtucket school's opening is being delayed by a week. Henry Winters Elementary is not starting classes until next Tuesday. The school on Central Avenue went through a two-year, 49-million-dollar renovation effort. Mayor Donald Grebien said there are a number of health and safety items that still need to be...
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

‘I’m in it,’ says Nirva LaFortune on running to become Providence’s education mayor

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Nirva LaFortune said she’s running to become Providence’s education mayor. It’s a platform she’s deeply passionate about. “I’m committed and ready to take full responsibility for transforming our schools,” LaFortune said. “There are many families who reply on a public education to provide for their children. They can’t afford $30,000 to send their kids to private school.”
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

4 RI beaches closed to swimming

The warning issued Thursday involved Scarborough State Beach (South) in Narragansett, Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth, the Surfer's Rock area of Second Beach in Middletown, and Conimicut Point Beach in Warwick.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pawtucket, RI
Education
City
Pawtucket, RI
Pawtucket, RI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#The Elementary School#K12#Winters Elementary School#The School Department
ABC6.com

Gonzalo Cuervo says if elected as Providence mayor, he’ll work to fix public education

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence mayoral candidate Gonzalo Cuervo said in order to fix public education in the city, you need to start by working together. “It feels like the only real thing we’ve accomplished with the state takeover is adding an additional layer of bureaucracy,” Cuervo said. “Our school department has amazing talent. One of the challenges that we’ve had is that the conversation around public education in Providence and in other urban areas have become so costly that they’re just people yelling at each other.”
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

URI students set to move back to campus for fall semester

KINGSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Students are set to move back to campus at the University of Rhode Island Thursday. There are 3,300 first year students expected to move in by Saturday. An additional 500 transfer students are expected to arrive on campus. URI President Marc Parlange will be on...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
johnstonsunrise.net

Watching out for their Johnston neighborhood

It was back on June 4, 2021, when Johnston Town Councilwoman Lauren A. Garzone — in conjunction with the Johnson Police Department — launched and held the town’s first-ever Neighborhood Watch Program. Garzone, a Johnston native who has lived in District 2 all her life and is...
JOHNSTON, RI
ABC6.com

RIPTA launches year-long free bus service on route out of Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority announced on Thursday that one of it’s most frequent routes will be providing free bus service for a year. The pilot program will offer free fare on the R-Line, which connects Providence to Pawtucket, effective immediately. Gov. Dan...
PROVIDENCE, RI
reportertoday.com

East Providence Police Promotions

The East Providence Police is proud to announce the promotion of several officers. Captain Michael Jones, Lieutenant Kurt Hawes, Sergeant Michael O'Connell, and Detective Stephen DeMedeiros were sworn in byBob DaSilva, East Providence Mayor and Chief Christopher Francesconi to their new positions at the department. The newly promoted officers were joined by family, friends, and fellow officers at the ceremony held in the city council chambers. Congratulations and good luck in your new positions!
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy