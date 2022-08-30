ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Len Dawson Hall of Honor tribute set for Thursday at Arrowhead

By PJ Green
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Thursday, the Kansas City Chiefs will open the Hall of Honor at Arrowhead Stadium to view a tribute commemorating the life and legacy of Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback, broadcaster and Kansas City icon, Len Dawson.

The free viewing will be open to the public from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Guests should park in Lots F and G and enter into the CommunityAmerica Credit Union Gate. Once inside the gate, visitors will be directed down the spiral ramp and will proceed to the Hall of Honor. After exiting the Hall of Honor, guests will have the opportunity to view a tribute on the stadium’s video boards before exiting the stadium at Tower Gate East.

Fans will have to pass through security screening at the CommunityAmerica Credit Union Gate. The NFL’s clear bag policy will be in effect for Thursday as well.

Dawson passed away on August 24 at the age of 87.

Dawson joined the Dallas Texans in 1962 and followed the franchise to Kansas City, where he led the renamed Chiefs to a championship in Super Bowl IV. He also worked as a TV sportscaster long after his playing days were over.

Lenny The Cool went into the Hall of Fame as a player in 1987 and a broadcaster in 2012.

