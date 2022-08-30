Read full article on original website
Related
gilaherald.com
Pima man sentenced to 46 months for attempting to smuggle hard drugs into the country
TUCSON – Jesus Alfonzo Duarte, 22, of Pima, will spend the next few years behind bars. That is, once he finishes his sentence for aggravated assault. Duarte was sentenced Wednesday to 46 months in prison by United States District Judge Rosemary Márquez for attempting to smuggle hard drugs into the U.S. from Mexico. The prosecution was handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ashley B. Culver. Duarte was already incarcerated on a local aggravated assault case out of Thatcher.
gilaherald.com
Manner of death listed as ‘undetermined’ in the autopsy of a man who died in Safford Police custody
SAFFORD – An autopsy report from the Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner has listed the manner of death of a man who died in Safford Police custody as “undetermined.”. Nathaniel James Gomez, 33, formerly of Morenci, died in the early morning hours of July 7 after...
gilavalleycentral.net
Safford’s Sherman deployed to the Strait of Sicily
Machinist’s Mate Fireman Ryani Sherman, from Safford, Arizona, ascends a shaft alley ladder aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Aug. 29, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.
KOLD-TV
Police: Southern Arizona football and cheer league cleaned out by treasurer
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A football and cheer league in southern Arizona is nearly broke, thanks to its treasurer, police allege. Authorities said Katrina Brewer admitted to embezzling almost $26,000 from the Willcox Football and Cheer League. “It is unfortunate the local football youth and cheer league and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arizona Towns that will Take You Back in Time
My name is Abigail and I have been on many adventures. Check out my YouTube channel Abigail's Adventures. My recent travels are in Las Vegas and Rocky Point. Arizona is filled with a variety of beautiful and distinctive towns. Wilcox, Kingman, Bisbee, and Tombstone are all towns in Arizona that make you feel like you traveled back in time. They each have unique qualities about them that make you feel a glimpse of the past.
gilaherald.com
Bulldogs welcome Wildcats to Safford on Friday
SAFFORD – The Bob Parks-coached 1-1 Safford Bulldogs host the Joseph Garcia-coached 2-0 Morenci Wildcats Friday at 7 p.m. The teams have not met on Herman B.B. Andrews Track and Field since 2014. Four consecutive 21st Century pairings resulted in three wins with an average score per game of...
Comments / 0