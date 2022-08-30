Tillamook, OR- Last week, the CARE Board of Directors entered into an agreement with Tillamook Family Counseling Center’s (TFCC) Board of Directors for the sale of the former Kilchis House property in Tillamook, OR. TFCC plans to provide affordable, permanent supportive housing for individuals who struggle with significant behavioral health challenges. This will provide a stable housing option with mental health support services accessible on-site for residents. This program is made possible through an allocation by the Oregon Legislature (House Bill 5202) to the Oregon Health Authority. Using this allocation of state General Funds, OHA’s grant awards to Oregon counties specifically targets and supports the development of local behavioral health housing options. After the sale’s closing and Oregon Housing and Community Services approval, the launch of the new program is expected to begin following some minor renovations to the building.

TILLAMOOK, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO