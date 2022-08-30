Read full article on original website
tillamookcountypioneer.net
TBCC Accepting Applications for Board of Education Zone 4 Position
Tillamook Bay Community College is looking for qualified candidates to fill a vacancy on its Board of Education representing Zone 4. Zone 4 includes Bay City, Garibaldi, Kilchis, Maple and Foley. The appointed candidate will fill the Zone 4 term until May 2023. The Board of Education is responsible for...
New Life for Kilchis House: A Community Asset of Supportive Housing – CARE to Sell Property to Tillamook Family Counseling Center
Tillamook, OR- Last week, the CARE Board of Directors entered into an agreement with Tillamook Family Counseling Center’s (TFCC) Board of Directors for the sale of the former Kilchis House property in Tillamook, OR. TFCC plans to provide affordable, permanent supportive housing for individuals who struggle with significant behavioral health challenges. This will provide a stable housing option with mental health support services accessible on-site for residents. This program is made possible through an allocation by the Oregon Legislature (House Bill 5202) to the Oregon Health Authority. Using this allocation of state General Funds, OHA’s grant awards to Oregon counties specifically targets and supports the development of local behavioral health housing options. After the sale’s closing and Oregon Housing and Community Services approval, the launch of the new program is expected to begin following some minor renovations to the building.
Tillamook County Creamery Association CEO Op/Ed: ‘Preserve’ your culture at your own peril
EDITOR’S NOTE: This op/ed by TCCA CEO Patrick Criteser appeared on Fortune.com, and was shared on social media. We reached out to request sharing it with our readers because the messages about TCCA’s way of doing business, made us proud to call Tillamook County our home, where the best dairy products come from … and much more! Thank you TCCA and Patrick Criteser for all you do for our community.
Two Venerable Oceanside Traditions Return this Weekend: Netarts-Oceanside Fire Breakfast Fundraiser on Sat. Sept. 3 & Oceanside Art Show this Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 3-4
Firefighters’ Benefit Pancake Breakfast on Saturday (Tomorrow!) You can smell it already! The volunteers and staff of the Netarts-Oceanside Fire/Emergency District will once again break out their aprons this Saturday (tomorrow!) to cook and serve a hearty pancake and egg breakfast for local supporters at the Netarts Fire Hall, 1235 5th Street Loop, West. The event runs from 8 am to 11 am so don’t sleep in! The cost is $6 for adults and $5 for kids, plus whatever you wish to donate in support of this critical community resource! The firefighters and family will also be selling fundraiser sweatshirts and t-shirts.
Bay City Arts Center: Artist of the Month Reception Fri. Sept. 2nd; Events, Music & More
Artist of the Month: Join us TOMORROW NIGHT, Friday, September 2 from 5pm-7pm for the Bay City Arts Center Artist of the Month. We will hold a Gallery Reception celebrating the work of local Batik Artists and Phil Rheiner. This monthly event is free and open to the public. Batik Artists of the Month includes the work of a collection of artists who have attended the Arts Center Batik Workshops in 2021 and 2022. A wax-resist fabric-dyeing process, Batik combines bold colors with delicate designs for eye-catching and unique pieces.
Hoffman Center for the Arts Gallery features painters Jeff Gunn and Martha Bergman with sculptor Bill Atwood in September; Artists Reception Sept. 3rd
Through September, the Hoffman Center for the Arts Gallery will feature plein air painter Jeff Gunn, who has titled his show “The Coast.” We will exhibit a selection of oil landscapes painted from observation, en plein air. Subjects include the Oregon coast and Puget Sound. Jeff is also...
GORDON’S UPDATE: Weather 8/31/22
What a difference a day makes! Well, that and a weak disturbance moving across the area that pushed in and enhanced the marine layer that cooled us down a little. The clouds will return tonight as the ridge builds back, and with calm winds, the low tonight near 52. The...
