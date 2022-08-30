September 3, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Rays continued their late-season push Friday night with a dominant 9-0 victory over the league-leading New York Yankees at Tropicana Field. The 15.5 game advantage the Yankees once enjoyed over the Rays has since evaporated to just five. Friday night also marked the first of six games between the division rivals in 10 days. New York has lost five of their six while Tampa Bay has won four straight to move 16 games over .500, a season-high. The Rays’ playoff push could soon receive another boost as phenom shortstop Wander Franco said he expects to return soon, and pitching ace Tyler Glasnow plans to start a minor league rehab assignment next week.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO