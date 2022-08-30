Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Dunedin bar plays host to feature filmRose BurkeDunedin, FL
5 Things to Do in Clearwater BeachBecca CClearwater, FL
'Two Kids 'Shot' By Father While Asleep In Bed, After Mother Left Home'InsiderTampa, FL
AfroCAN Fest Returns to Tampa Bay this Labor Day WeekendAloha MelaniSaint Petersburg, FL
5 Affordable Weekend Getaways in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
New York Yankees manager blasts team after ’embarrassing’ 9-0 rock bottom loss to Rays on Friday
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone is hoping his team’s latest defeat on Friday becomes a rock bottom wake-up call
Suddenly, Rays are in a race with Yankees for AL East title
ST. PETERSBURG — With the Yankees rampaging through the first half of the season, climbing atop the American League East by the third week and opening a double-digit lead before Father’s Day, there seemed to be no point in talking about a division race. But with the Yankees...
So sweet of the Yankees to invite the Rays back in the division race
ST. PETERSBURG — Chances are, the Rays are not going to repeat as American League East champs. Their upcoming schedule is too difficult, and there’s not enough time. (Unless the Yankees continue to free fall.) The Rays remarkably have made up nine games in the standings in the...
theScore
Yankees' Benintendi set for MRI after exiting with wrist injury
The New York Yankees announced outfielder Andrew Benintendi exited Friday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field with a wrist injury. X-rays came back negative, but he is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Saturday. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said postgame that Benintendi felt a "pop" in his...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yankees fans livid as Oswald Peraza is not in Friday's starting lineup
Hyped prospect Oswald Peraza is not in the Yankees starting lineup after being called up on Thursday, and the Yankee fanbase cannot believe the decision.
numberfire.com
Oswaldo Cabrera sitting for Yankees on Wednesday
New York Yankees infielder Oswaldo Cabrera is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Cabrera will move to the bench on Wednesday with Aaron Hicks starting in center field. Hicks will bat eighth versus left-hander Patrick Sandoval and the Angels. numberFire's models project Hicks...
Yankees vs. Rays Prediction and Odds for Friday, September 2 (New York's Lead Continues to Slip Away)
The New York Yankees return to the East Coast, but are down in Florida for a weekend series with the Tampa Bay Rays. The Yankees continue to struggle and suddenly Tampa Bay is only six games behind New York for first in the AL East. The Yankees are 79-52 and the Rays are 72-57 in a tie with Seattle for the top Wild Card spot.
Yardbarker
Rays Hand Yankees Another 'Embarrassing' Loss, Win 9-0 to Pull Within 5 Games of AL East Lead
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — There's nothing wrong with a little ''kick-'em-while-they're-down'' attitude in sports, especially when the recipient is the 27-time world champion New York Yankees, who have doled out more than their fair share of pain through the years. But Friday night, in a massively important American League...
RELATED PEOPLE
Pinstripe Alley
New York Yankees @ Tampa Bay Rays: Domingo Germán vs. Jeffrey Springs
Are we OK with calling this the beginning of the Oswald Peraza Era? I don’t think putting excessive pressure on the rookie is a good idea, but also I’m focused on turning the page from an awful August by the Yankees. I guess we’ll just need another name for it. How about September? (Thank you, blessed Gregorian calendar.)
stpetecatalyst.com
Rays dominate Yanks, move up in standings
September 3, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Rays continued their late-season push Friday night with a dominant 9-0 victory over the league-leading New York Yankees at Tropicana Field. The 15.5 game advantage the Yankees once enjoyed over the Rays has since evaporated to just five. Friday night also marked the first of six games between the division rivals in 10 days. New York has lost five of their six while Tampa Bay has won four straight to move 16 games over .500, a season-high. The Rays’ playoff push could soon receive another boost as phenom shortstop Wander Franco said he expects to return soon, and pitching ace Tyler Glasnow plans to start a minor league rehab assignment next week.
Comments / 0