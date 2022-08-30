ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

theScore

Yankees' Benintendi set for MRI after exiting with wrist injury

The New York Yankees announced outfielder Andrew Benintendi exited Friday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field with a wrist injury. X-rays came back negative, but he is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Saturday. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said postgame that Benintendi felt a "pop" in his...
BRONX, NY
numberfire.com

Oswaldo Cabrera sitting for Yankees on Wednesday

New York Yankees infielder Oswaldo Cabrera is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Cabrera will move to the bench on Wednesday with Aaron Hicks starting in center field. Hicks will bat eighth versus left-hander Patrick Sandoval and the Angels. numberFire's models project Hicks...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pinstripe Alley

New York Yankees @ Tampa Bay Rays: Domingo Germán vs. Jeffrey Springs

Are we OK with calling this the beginning of the Oswald Peraza Era? I don’t think putting excessive pressure on the rookie is a good idea, but also I’m focused on turning the page from an awful August by the Yankees. I guess we’ll just need another name for it. How about September? (Thank you, blessed Gregorian calendar.)
BRONX, NY
stpetecatalyst.com

Rays dominate Yanks, move up in standings

September 3, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Rays continued their late-season push Friday night with a dominant 9-0 victory over the league-leading New York Yankees at Tropicana Field. The 15.5 game advantage the Yankees once enjoyed over the Rays has since evaporated to just five. Friday night also marked the first of six games between the division rivals in 10 days. New York has lost five of their six while Tampa Bay has won four straight to move 16 games over .500, a season-high. The Rays’ playoff push could soon receive another boost as phenom shortstop Wander Franco said he expects to return soon, and pitching ace Tyler Glasnow plans to start a minor league rehab assignment next week.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

