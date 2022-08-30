ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Man charged in 2007 child sexual assault ordered to trial

By Jason Kotowski
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lfAP2_0hbiBDtB00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with sexually assaulting a 6-year-old boy in a Bakersfield yard 15 years ago has been ordered to stand trial on three felonies.

A fourth charge was dismissed during a preliminary hearing held Tuesday for Paul Strategos, who is due back in court Sept. 28 to set a trial date.

Strategos, 45, remains held without bail.

Police arrested Strategos last year after receiving a hit on DNA evidence seized after the 2007 assault . Investigators learned his DNA had been entered into a law enforcement database following his arrest on a charge of possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, according to court documents.

A records check showed Strategos in 2007 lived about 2 1/2 miles from where the sexual assault occurred, according to the documents. He moved to Tehachapi six months later.

A surveillance camera recorded a black Chevrolet HHR driven by a white man stop near the boy, documents said. Strategos owned an HHR around that time.

When questioned by police, Strategos denied ever seeing or sexually assaulting the boy, the documents say. A detective explained the evidence pointing to him as the culprit.

Strategos said, “I don’t remember doing it,” according to the documents.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGET

Woman charged with animal cruelty out on bail

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A judge on Thursday reduced bail by more than $100,000 for a woman charged with running an unlicensed boarding and training operation where dead and neglected animals were found. Bail for Annie Schreiber was reduced from $140,000 to $25,000 following a motion brought by her attorney, Jared Thompson, according to court […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man gets 15 years to life in beating death of 71-year-old

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tired of being told what to do, Juan Carlos Ortega beat a 71-year-old man with a piece of wood then repeatedly stabbed him, he told investigators. Ortega also said he killed Javier Ibarra-Ibarra because he felt like a burden to him, according to court documents. He admitted using methamphetamine and hearing […]
WASCO, CA
KGET

Trial begins for man accused of killing wife, her brother

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Roughly three years ago, a group of neighbors gathered and drank at a Union Avenue apartment complex. Everyone appeared to be having a good time. As the hours passed, however, the mood changed, a prosecutor said Thursday. For unknown reasons, Moris Gilmete pulled a gun. His wife shouted, “You’re scaring me […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Tehachapi, CA
KGET

Woman takes plea deal in deadly Stockdale Highway hit-and-run

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman on Friday pleaded no contest to felony hit-and-run and vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence in connection with a 2020 crash on Stockdale Highway that killed a 65-year-old woman. Stephanie Heninger pleaded no contest in exchange for the dismissal of two other felonies and four vehicle code infractions. She faces […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Police identify suspect in killing of correctional counselor

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police on Thursday identified a man wanted on suspicion of murder in the shooting death of a correctional counselor outside the Target on Stockdale Highway. Robert Pernell Roberts, 29, is wanted in the Aug. 24 shooting that killed Benny Alcala, police said. He’s described as Black, 5-foot-7, 220 pounds, balding with […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Third suspect arrested in murder, arson case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Authorities have arrested a third person on charges of murder and arson in a Kern County case. Jaysean Davenport was booked into jail early Thursday. He’s due in court Friday for arraignment. Two others — Jahquan Davenport and Antone James — pleaded not guilty Wednesday and are held without bail. Sheriff’s […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Three charged with murder, arson

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people appeared in court Wednesday to face charges of murder and arson. Sheriff’s officials had refused to release details but several people who attended the suspects’ arraignment wore T-shirts with the image of a missing Lancaster woman printed on them. On Thursday, the sheriff’s office said the two people in […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Assault#Dna#Violent Crime#Chevrolet#Hhr#Nexstar Media Inc
KGET

‘I never even got the chance to listen to the heartbeat;’ Victim statement read at sentencing in forced miscarriage case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Nearly three months pregnant, the woman had begun preparing a life plan for the fetus she carried, her excitement mounting as weeks passed and friends and family gave her maternity and baby clothing. She looked forward to meeting her child. She never got the chance. Her ex-boyfriend, Jagmeet Sandhu, destroyed her […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Cause of death for second victim in Vagabond Inn shooting released

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s office has released the cause of death for the women killed in an Aug. 14 shooting at the Vagabond Inn in South Bakersfield. Officials said Erika Cecilia Larez, 40, of Huron, Calif., was shot in the chest around 7:24 p.m. Larez was transported to Kern Medical where […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KGET

Police chase ends in canal crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., (KGET) — A Bakersfield man was arrested Wednesday after leading police on a chase through East Bakersfield before driving into a canal, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. BPD said officers attempted to pull the stolen vehicle over in the Niles Street and Beale Avenue area around 8:19 p.m. on Wednesday. The driver, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Pedestrian severely injured after getting struck by 2 vehicles

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian was struck twice by vehicles and critically injured in central Bakersfield Friday night, according to police. The department said the pedestrian was struck at 9:43 p.m. on Brundage Lane near P Street and suffered major injuries. The man was taken to a hospital and was listed as critical. According […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD asking for help in locating missing juvenile

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing at-risk boy. Dwayne Johnson Jr., 12, was last seen on Wednesday around 8:10 p.m. in the 600 block of 28th Street, according to reports. BPD describes Johnson as Black, 5’6″, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Arrest made in fatal Lost Hills shooting

LOST HILLS, Calif. (KGET) — A shooting in Lost Hills Tuesday night left one man dead and another in critical condition. The Kern County coroner’s office identified the man who died at the scene as Ulyses Aviles, 34, of Lost Hills. An autopsy will be conducted. Kern County sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene in […]
LOST HILLS, CA
KGET

1 confirmed dead in Shafter plane crash

SHAFTER, Calif., (KGET) — One man is dead after crashing his racing plane outside Minter Field Airport shortly after take off in Shafter on Friday morning. Kern County Fire Department Battalion Chief, Jeff Tape, confirmed the refurbished WWII Russian fighter plane, Yakovlev Yak-11, experienced engine failure shortly after take off half a mile Northwest of […]
SHAFTER, CA
KGET

Stolen vehicle suspect crashes into canal at Union Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said a person in a reported stolen vehicle tried to escape from officers but crashed into a canal in central Bakersfield. A police spokesperson said officers located a reported stolen vehicle near Niles Street and Beale Avenue just before 8:30 p.m. One person got into a white truck and led […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

24K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy