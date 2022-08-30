Read full article on original website
A World War II train car is converted into a luxurious Smoky Mountains vacation rentalEllen EastwoodMaryville, TN
Tennessee Man Vanished While On A Phone Call With His SisterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedClinton, TN
This Civil War veteran and his wife had the largest age gap in the worldAnita DurairajBlaine, TN
rockytopinsider.com
Where Tennessee Basketball’s Recruiting Class Ranks Following JP Estrella Commitment
Four-star center JP Estrella became the third member of Tennessee’s 2023 recruiting class Friday, committing to the Vols over Iowa and Syracuse. “They’ve been there pretty much from day one,” Estrella said during his announcement. “They were my third offer. They’ve just been there for me throughout this whole thing. I talk to them, their staff, almost daily. Facetime calls, calls, texts. They do the same thing to my parents. They text them every day and call them every day. The relationship I’ve built with them is just something you couldn’t even ask for.”
rockytopinsider.com
BREAKING: Tennessee Lands Four-Star New England Center
Big time basketball talent doesn’t come to mind when someone thinks of Maine, nor have the Vols historically found talent in the Pine Tree State. However, Rick Barnes and his staff went into Maine and snagged a tall tree to add to the 2023 recruiting class. Four-star center J.P. Estrella committed to Tennessee over Iowa and Syracuse live on 247sports Youtube.
rockytopinsider.com
Everything Josh Heupel Said After Tennessee Defeated Ball State
The Vols are officially 1-0 to start the 2022 season and the second year under head coach Josh Heupel and his staff at Tennessee. Under the lights on a Thursday night, Tennessee defeated Ball State by a score of 59-10. The Vols began the game firing on all cylinders with Tamarion McDonald intercepting Ball State quarterback John Paddock on the first play of the game, which led to a Jalin Hyatt touchdown reception on the first offensive play of the game.
rockytopinsider.com
Four Quick Takeaways: Tennessee Out Classes Ball State In Blowout Win
Tennessee opened Josh Heupel’s second season in drama free fashion, dominating Ball State, 59-10. The Vols got off to as good as a start as possible and coasted past the mid-tier MAC foe in front of 92,236 inside the newly renovated Neyland Stadium. Here’s four quick takeaways from Tennessee’s...
rockytopinsider.com
How Tennessee’s Newcomers Performed In 2022 Season Opener
At long last, Tennessee returned to the field Thursday night. The Vols dominated Ball State, 59-10, jumping out to a 17-0 first quarter lead and coasting to the season opening victory. Josh Heupel and his staff played an abundance of back ups early in the win as the Vols showed...
rockytopinsider.com
WATCH: Josh Heupel Talks Tennessee’s Win Over Ball State
The Tennessee Volunteers are officially 1-0 to start the 2022 college football season. Tennessee took down Ball State by a score of 59-10 in Neyland Stadium on Thursday night behind the arm of Vols’ quarterback Hendon Hooker. The super senior Tennessee quarterback was tremendous in the Vols’ season opener on Thursday, throwing for 22 yards on 18-of-25 passing. Hooker also added in two passing touchdowns with no interceptions and two rushing touchdowns.
rockytopinsider.com
PFF Grades: Ball State At Tennessee
Tennessee opened up its 2022 season with a 59-10 victory over Ball State. Each week, we’ll share how the Vols graded out according to Pro Football Focus grades. Here’s how PFF works, the company grades each player on every play from a scale of negative two to two in 0.5 increments. Here’s how the company defines the benefits of their grading system.
rockytopinsider.com
RTI Game Prediction: Ball State At Tennessee
Tennessee opens Josh Heupel’s second season as head coach Thursday night against Ball State inside Neyland Stadium. Each week, the RTI team will provide game predictions for Tennessee’s weekly opponent. We start with Ball State. Ric Butler. This game is about Tennessee. For a second straight season, Tennessee...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Baseball Lands Nation’s No. 3 Transfer Class
Tennessee baseball lost eight position starters from its 57-9 SEC regular season and tournament championship team a season ago. Tony Vitello and his staff attacked those needs in the transfer portal, landing a four-player class that ranks as the nation’s third best according to Baseball America. “Tennessee’s class is...
rockytopinsider.com
Injury Report: Five Vols Unavailable For Season Opener
Five Vols are unavailable for Thursday night’s season opener against Ball State. Linebacker Juwan Mitchell, tight end Miles Campbell, receiver Chas Nimrod and defensive back’s Dee Williams and De’Shawn Rucker are not dressed out and won’t be available for the game. Mitchell is the biggest loss...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Makes Quick Work Of Ball State To Open Season
Josh Heupel couldn’t have drawn up a better start to his second season in Knoxville than what occurred inside Neyland Stadium Thursday night. Aaron Beasley blew up a Ball State trick play to start the game, hitting Cardinals’ quarterback John Paddock as his pass sailed into the arms of Tamarion McDonald. Hendon Hooker found Jalin Hyatt a play later and the junior receiver broke a tackle to score from 23 yards out.
College Football News
Tennessee Volunteers Preview 2022: Season Prediction, Breakdown, Key Games, Players
Tennessee Volunteers Preview 2022: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Tennessee season with what you need to know and keys to the season. Head Coach: Josh Heupel, 2nd year at Tennessee, 7-6 5th year overall, 35-14. 2021 Preview. 2021 Record: Overall: 7-6, Conference: 4-4 Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys...
rockytopinsider.com
WATCH: Tennessee Drops Electric Video the Night Before Game Day
Exactly 24 hours before the Vols officially kick off the 2022 season in Knoxville, Tennessee has dropped one final hype tape on social media. Tennessee released a hype video for the season earlier this week that mainly focused on showing clips of the current players this year. This video, however, is on a much bigger scale.
rockytopinsider.com
WATCH: Tennessee Defeats Ball State – Instant Reaction
Tennessee is officially 1-0 on the season after defeating Ball State by a score of 59-10 on Thursday in Neyland Stadium. The Vols moved their opener to Thursday for a bigger spotlight, and Tennessee showed out under that spotlight. From eye-popping new stadium enhancements to nearly a 60-point score while playing both starters and backups, Tennessee provided their fans with an exciting night to kick off the season.
rockytopinsider.com
WATCH: Tennessee Players Break Down Season Opening Win
Tennessee took pair of Ball State with ease Thursday night, knocking off the Cardinals, 59-10, inside Neyland Stadium. The Vols jumped out to a quick lead thanks to a Tomarion McDonald interception on the first play of the game and a Jalin Hyatt touchdown on the second play of the day.
WATE
UT Gameday fashion for all ages
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s Fashion Time in Tennessee. UT orange is being rocked all season long and we want to make sure you look the part. Josie’s Boutique has been named Knoxville’s Best Boutique in City View Magazine and #1 Women’s Clothing Store in Knoxville. With that title, it is no secret why they are so successful. The store is owned and operated by a mother-daughter team that has been catering to all women’s shapes, sizes, and age for over 20 years.
wvlt.tv
What bags can you bring to University of Tennessee football games?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As football season is underway in Tennessee, there are certain items you should leave at the tailgate when heading inside Neyland Stadium. The University of Tennessee operates with a clear bag policy for all sporting events. The policy and security regulations limit fans to one clear...
wvlt.tv
University of Tennessee fan to live on Vol Navy boat during football season
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Greg Boles has been coming to the Vol Navy for more than 20 years, picking up friends along the way. “His kids and my friends have mutual friends, and it was like, ‘hey, this is a reunion,’” said Shannon Stewart. After meeting at...
This Is The Most Dangerous Road In Tennessee
A new report evaluates the most dangerous roadways across America, including this stretch of highway in Tennessee.
East Tennessee is an aviation 'hub'
ALCOA, Tenn. — One of the largest general aviation companies in the world runs its customer-facing operations out of McGhee Tyson Airport. Cirrus Aircraft makes its airplanes in Duluth, Minnesota, but when customers are ready to pick the aircraft up, they have to come to Knoxville, Tennessee. "We invite...
