Cost of Building Schools
On this week's Wear It Wednesday, Jessica and Sam take a look at fall styles from VelichCo Boutique.
850Strong Student of the Week is Back
Two local schools host donation drive for unique event. Updated: Aug. 31, 2022 at 3:51...
Parents concerned about bus changes at Mowat
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Parents are upset about some of the changes in the bus policy for Mowat Middle School. Beginning next week, a number of Mowat students will no longer be eligible to ride on the school bus. District officials say the change is being dictated by state legislation and job market conditions. […]
Bay District cuts some of the bus services for Mowat students
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Beginning September 6, some students who attend Mowat Middle School will no longer be within range to take the bus. On Tuesday, parents received a letter informing them that Bay District Schools will no longer provide transportation for students who live within a two-mile walk zone. District transportation officials said […]
Leaders respond after two dozen Bay District School teachers quit
Panama City, Fla. (WMBB) – Bay District Schools have been struggling to keep teachers in the classrooms. About a dozen have quit since the school year began 3-weeks ago. President of the teachers union, Denise Hinson, has been a teacher for 34 years. She said she has never seen so many empty classrooms compared to […]
High School Football Week Two Scores and Highlights
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Thursday.
Panama City, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Mosley High School football team will have a game with Bay High School on September 02, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
ECP airport holds grand re-opening for military welcome center
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Military Welcome Center at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport offers a relaxing lounge area for active duty, veterans, and Department of Defense Employees. The Bay County Chamber of Commerce, ECP officials, and Rotary Club of Lynn Haven held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate on...
Thursday Evening Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As we head through the evening and overnight hours rain chances will be pretty low. The rain chances will pick up near the coast by morning though. Lows will fall into the mid 70s. On Friday expect scattered storms with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances will start at the coast and move inland during the afternoon. Rain chances will be 60-70%. As we move into the weekend we expect more scattered storms starting near the coast and moving inland. Highs will remain in the upper 80s w/lows in the 70s. Rain chances will be highest on Saturday and then decrease some Sunday into Monday.
New Director for PCB Parks and Recreation dives head first into new ideas for the Aquatic Center
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s no secret Frank Brown Park is a hot spot for residents and visitors alike, and during the summertime, the pool is always packed. But a problem many ran into these past few months, is the scheduling. Without enough lifeguards, they can’t have too many people swimming at one time.
South Walton Fire District releases new safety app
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The South Walton Fire District app is meant to ease some stress while also keeping the community safe. “The most important part of the app is, simply said, it’s going to help save lives,” SWFD Public Information Officer Mackenzie McClintock said. “We know that for sure. It’s something that has resources from all of our different divisions on it. So whether you’re interested in just learning about beach safety, fire, EMS, fire inspections, there’s a platform for you on the app.”
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida School District Faces Fiscal Challenges, Budget Shortfall Due to Increased Costs
Washington County, Florida Superintendent of Schools Joe Taylor is currently faced with a fiscal shortfall, throwing a monkey wrench into plans for new VPK centers in both Vernon and Chipley. The total budget for both construction project was slated to be $4 million dollars for the Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten facilities, but...
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Wednesday Evening Forecast
fosterfollynews.net
Legendary Lawn Maintenance in Chipley, Florida Seeks Full-Time and Part-Time Help
Legendary Lawn Maintenance in Chipley, Florida is currently looking for full-time and part-time help. Applicants must be able to work in the heat and have reliable transportation, along with a current Driver’s License. Call Jordan at 850-818-1273 for further info or to apply.
Bay County native finds coaching success in Montana
KALISPELL, MN. (WMBB) – Panama City native Caleb Aland is making a name for himself within the high school football coaching landscape in Montana. Aland, 27, has over a decade of coaching experience at the high school and collegiate levels. He began by volunteering to help with Bay and Mosley High School while attending Gulf […]
Blountstown cruises to road victory over Rutherford
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Blountstown football team cruised past Rutherford 33-6 on the road Thursday night. Blountstown improves to 2-0 to remain undefeated and will visit Marianna on Friday, September 9. Rutherford falls to 0-2 and visits Walton on Friday, September 9.
New companies coming to Bay County, providing hundreds of jobs
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - At the First Friday meeting, the Bay County Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Alliance announced several new projects in the works. EDA President Becca Hardin said Bay County is quickly growing. “Bay County has arrived and we’re on the international map, and recruiting businesses to our area.”
This week’s Golden Apple Award winner is...
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Golden Apple Award winner is a 7th and 8th grade teacher at Mowat Middle School. Pamela Harris began her love for teaching years ago by giving her spare time to students. “We used to volunteer, decades ago, at an after school program...
Labor Day 2022 events around Destin
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — From the shores of Crystal Beach in Destin to the bayous of Shalimar, many Labor Day events are scheduled for Okaloosa Co. We provided a list of events for the weekend such as live music concerts to firework shows. Destin Arts & Drafts, Friday, Sept. 2 from 6 p.m. to 9 […]
Mr. Hibachi at Home
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 5-month-old business in our area is stirring up a lot of interest with mouth-watering food and a lot of belly laughs. Louis Tang started ‘Mr. Hibachi at Home’ in April. “This idea came from my friend. He opened the same kind...
