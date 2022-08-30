ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altus, OK

kswo.com

LPD hoping someone recognizes suspect in Thursday morning shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department released two pictures of who they say is their suspect in a double shooting on Lawton’s east side early Thursday morning. Police released the still images but have not released surveillance video. Neighbors in the area told 7News they think they...
KFOR

Wanted kidnapping suspect arrested in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man wanted in Elk City on suspicion of kidnapping and child neglect was captured in Oklahoma City. Elk City Police Department officials issued an alert on Dillon Thomas Marshall in mid-August, asking for help locating the suspect. Marshall, 38, was wanted on a handful of charges, including kidnapping and child […]
KOCO

Authorities search for attempted abduction suspect in Altus

ALTUS, Okla. — Altus police are searching for a suspect who allegedly tried to abduct a 12 year girl on her way home from school. Police say the suspect slowly drove up next to the girl near an alleyway. The alleged suspect offered to give the child a ride home, but she refused and pointed to her family nearby.
kswo.com

Lawton pastor speaks on recent gun violence

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This week alone, there have been two shootings. One person was killed and two others were sent to the hospital. “The fact that criminals are getting so bold, and things are happening in broad daylight. Early in the morning when people are out pumping gas or getting coffee that’s tough,” a resident who lives in an apartment complex right next door to where two people were shot said.
newschannel6now.com

Convicted murderer accused of having weapon in Allred Unit

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - An inmate in the James V. Allred Unit who was convicted of murder in 2019 is now facing a charge of possessing a deadly weapon in a penal institution. A Wichita County jury indicted Christopher De La Garza for having a deadly weapon in April....
kswo.com

UPDATE: LPD confirms one death in Tuesday night shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police Department is currently investigating a shooting in north Lawton Tuesday, which sent one person to the hospital. Officers were called to the scene of the shooting around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Northwest 26th Street. Upon arrival Lawton Police found one...
kswo.com

UPDATE: LPD searches for suspect from early morning shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is investigating a shooting which happened on the east side of Lawton Thursday morning. According to officials with Lawton Police Department, around 6 a.m. Thursday morning officers were called to a gas station at the corner of Flowermound and E. Gore, following reports of a shooting.
kswo.com

Interview: LPD Chief James Smith talks Labor Day safety

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Labor Day Weekend is just right around the corner, a time where residents across Lawton will take advantage of some time-off by traveling, or maybe even going to the lake. However, safety is always important when traveling or going to the lake on Labor Day, so...
kswo.com

UPDATE: LPS lifts Lock Out at MacArthur

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Public Schools was on high-alert Wednesday, following rumors on social media of a possible planned shooting which was posted to Facebook overnight. Wednesday morning LPS officials released a statement reassuring parents the post was evaluated and, since it came from out of state, was not...
kswo.com

Lawton Public Schools false threat

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -Lawton Public Schools, students, staff, and parents were on high alert today. There was a Facebook post about a possible threat to student safety. Lawton Police Department said posts like this are taken very seriously, and so they immediately conducted a thorough investigation once the post was brought to their attention. Thankfully this long school day is over and all students and staff are safe.
