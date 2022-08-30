LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This week alone, there have been two shootings. One person was killed and two others were sent to the hospital. “The fact that criminals are getting so bold, and things are happening in broad daylight. Early in the morning when people are out pumping gas or getting coffee that’s tough,” a resident who lives in an apartment complex right next door to where two people were shot said.

LAWTON, OK ・ 17 HOURS AGO