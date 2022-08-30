Read full article on original website
LPD hoping someone recognizes suspect in Thursday morning shooting
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department released two pictures of who they say is their suspect in a double shooting on Lawton’s east side early Thursday morning. Police released the still images but have not released surveillance video. Neighbors in the area told 7News they think they...
Wichita County Sheriff says arrested women aiding terrorist ring
Three females are behind bars in Wichita County after authorities with the Wichita County's Sheriff's office received a tip about a vehicle involved in a theft. It would later be learned that the stolen items were being used to fund a terrorist organization.
Burglary suspect arrested after looming over sleeping homeowner, according to officers
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Altus Police arrested and charged a man with first degree burglary after he was found by a homeowner Sunday. The catch? The homeowner found the suspect hovering over him while he slept. Officer said Javier Garcia, 45, was chased from the resident’s home on North Hightower,...
Wanted kidnapping suspect arrested in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man wanted in Elk City on suspicion of kidnapping and child neglect was captured in Oklahoma City. Elk City Police Department officials issued an alert on Dillon Thomas Marshall in mid-August, asking for help locating the suspect. Marshall, 38, was wanted on a handful of charges, including kidnapping and child […]
Details released in fatal Chillicothe wreck
More details have been released in the fatal crash of Chillicothe students Thursday morning.
Authorities search for attempted abduction suspect in Altus
ALTUS, Okla. — Altus police are searching for a suspect who allegedly tried to abduct a 12 year girl on her way home from school. Police say the suspect slowly drove up next to the girl near an alleyway. The alleged suspect offered to give the child a ride home, but she refused and pointed to her family nearby.
Lawton pastor speaks on recent gun violence
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This week alone, there have been two shootings. One person was killed and two others were sent to the hospital. “The fact that criminals are getting so bold, and things are happening in broad daylight. Early in the morning when people are out pumping gas or getting coffee that’s tough,” a resident who lives in an apartment complex right next door to where two people were shot said.
Inappropriate photographer and steak stealer make Texoma’s Most Wanted list
Crime Stoppers has released a list of suspects that the Wichita Falls Police Department is currently looking to place under arrest on September 2, 2022.
Chillicothe student-athlete identified in fatal crash
From the entire KFDX, KJTL, and Texoma's Homepage family, we send our condolences to the students, teachers, faculty, and staff of Chillicothe ISD, as well as the families of the students involved in this terrible tragedy.
Warrant arrest leads to large fentanyl seizure
According to WFPD officials, the pills they seized are the same type of counterfeit pills taken by a 20-year-old Wichita Falls girl in April 2022 that lead to her death.
Convicted murderer accused of having weapon in Allred Unit
WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - An inmate in the James V. Allred Unit who was convicted of murder in 2019 is now facing a charge of possessing a deadly weapon in a penal institution. A Wichita County jury indicted Christopher De La Garza for having a deadly weapon in April....
UPDATE: LPD confirms one death in Tuesday night shooting
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police Department is currently investigating a shooting in north Lawton Tuesday, which sent one person to the hospital. Officers were called to the scene of the shooting around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Northwest 26th Street. Upon arrival Lawton Police found one...
UPDATE: LPD searches for suspect from early morning shooting
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is investigating a shooting which happened on the east side of Lawton Thursday morning. According to officials with Lawton Police Department, around 6 a.m. Thursday morning officers were called to a gas station at the corner of Flowermound and E. Gore, following reports of a shooting.
Accused forger forgets to scratch off ‘copy’ on fake bill
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Police say a Wichita Falls woman tries to pass a fake $100 bill, hoping the clerk would not notice that the word “copy” printed on the facsimile bill had been scratched out. 60-year-old Nora Claspill is charged with forgery, according to records. Police spoke to the manager and the suspect in […]
Interview: LPD Chief James Smith talks Labor Day safety
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Labor Day Weekend is just right around the corner, a time where residents across Lawton will take advantage of some time-off by traveling, or maybe even going to the lake. However, safety is always important when traveling or going to the lake on Labor Day, so...
UPDATE: LPS lifts Lock Out at MacArthur
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Public Schools was on high-alert Wednesday, following rumors on social media of a possible planned shooting which was posted to Facebook overnight. Wednesday morning LPS officials released a statement reassuring parents the post was evaluated and, since it came from out of state, was not...
Lawton Public Schools false threat
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -Lawton Public Schools, students, staff, and parents were on high alert today. There was a Facebook post about a possible threat to student safety. Lawton Police Department said posts like this are taken very seriously, and so they immediately conducted a thorough investigation once the post was brought to their attention. Thankfully this long school day is over and all students and staff are safe.
SILVER ALERT: Oklahoma Highway Patrol searching for Altus woman
ALTUS, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for an Altus woman last seen Monday, August 29. Grace Adams-Hoover, 61, is described as five foot, 114 pounds, with white hair, and hazel eyes. OHP does not have a description of the clothing she was last seen wearing. If you see […]
Texas man dies in Oklahoma vehicle crash; woman in critical condition
A Texas man died in a vehicle crash in Oklahoma that also injured two people, including a woman who was left in critical condition.
Former City View tax collector embezzlement trial delayed
After an internal investigation, it was determined there was a shortage of about $340,000 in collected tax revenue.
