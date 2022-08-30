Read full article on original website
‘Confused’ and ‘slightly outraged’: Joel McHale raises concern over some Vashon Island mail service
VASHON ISLAND, Wash. — The U.S. Post Office has decided to end door-to-door mail delivery for some residents living on Vashon Island as the residents have had that type of delivery for more than 60 years. That change has hit a nerve with Hollywood comedian, actor and Mercer Island...
dailyphew.com
Every Day This Dog Rides The Bus All By Herself To Go To The Park
Meet Seattle’s celebrity dog, Eclipse, who takes a bus to a nearby park all by herself. “All the bus drivers know her. She sits here just like a person does,” fellow rider Tiona Rainwater told KOMO. “She makes everybody happy. How could you not love this face?”
KUOW
Remembering Jean Darsie, who saw dignity of people who live on the streets
A prominent Seattle activist has died, following a long battle with cancer. Jean Darsie advocated for world peace and sustainability. But she’s best known as an advocate for people facing homelessness. Jean Darsie believed that housing is a human right. Jen Muzia, executive director of the Ballard Food Bank,...
Family of another missing Thurston County person expresses concern
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — There have been two other missing person cases within miles where Gabriel Davies was last seen. In 2016, Logan Schindalman went missing off Interstate 5 in Rochester after witnesses say he crashed his car in the median and ran off; in 2019, Matthew Anfeldt went missing while showing unusual behavior and was last seen at a Speedway gas station off Highway 99.
Man asks for bolt cutters at Seattle Ace Hardware to snip chain off stolen bike
A man dragging a bike with a chain through the back wheel and frame stopped and asked a Seattle ACE Hardware employee where the bolt cutters were on Wednesday. At about noon, the man was walking on the sidewalk, holding the rear tire up and pushing the bike near the ACE Hardware on 4th Avenue.
38 Places Where Kids & Grandparents Can Play Together
Whether the grandparents are in town for a visit or they live close by, you can still make every day Grandparent’s Day with some of these exciting activities that are truly “all ages.” From animals and museums, to theater and chocolate factory tours, we’ve got plenty of skip gen ideas for having fun, from 1-101.
MyNorthwest.com
Local hospice nurse says death is not what you see in the movies
In our culture, death can be a taboo topic. For those who haven’t witnessed it up close, the only reference might be seeing death on TV or in movies. “I would love some kind of realness about death for people,” said Katie Bracken, a hospice nurse from University Place.
What is forest bathing? The wellness practice is booming in the PNW
SEATTLE — Decades of researching the physiological and psychological benefits of time spent in nature indicate that humans function best with regular, purposeful experiences in nature. Forest bathing, at its core, is the act of connecting with nature. Cascadia Forest Therapy Founder Michael Stein-Ross said forest bathing is more...
KUOW
An increase in eco-blocks signals a battle between parking and encampments
Ecology blocks are large slabs made from recycled concrete, with grooves on the top and bottom to help form retaining walls. But on city streets and sidewalks, they form a different kind of barrier: Deterring RVs and encampments, which have proliferated in Seattle during the pandemic. Joe Ingram pulls up...
KOMO News
Local residents growing frustrated with nearby encampment
SEATTLE, Wash. — Neighbors are fed up and desperately calling for help with a growing encampment under the Ship Canal Bridge. Some residents we spoke to say the growing trash and break-ins is forcing them out of the area. There’s no timeline on when this encampment will be addressed...
KXL
One Of The Largest Hospitals In The Pacific Northwest No Longer Turning Away Some Patients
SEATTLE (AP) – Harborview Medical Center in Seattle is again admitting and treating all types of patients after a lack of bed space caused the hospital to temporarily divert some people to other health care facilities. The Seattle Times reports the hospital diverted care for about seven days earlier...
KUOW
Pat Wright, Seattle's first lady of gospel, dies at 78
Pastor Patrinell "Pat" Wright, who dedicated her life to gospel music and community service, died Tuesday, Aug. 30 after a long illness. She was 78. Wright, known for her soulful voice, had four-octave range. But she was probably best known for founding the Total Experience Gospel Choir in Seattle, a...
Seattle man arrested after breaking into Tukwila business
A Seattle man was arrested by Tukwila police Thursday after breaking into a business, the Tukwila Police Department announced. According to police, officers were called to the 200 block of Minkler Boulevard after the business’s burglary alarm went off. When officers arrived, they saw a Jeep Gladiator parked directly...
KUOW
Suicide and staffing issues at King County Jail, ‘a radioactive subject’
According to experts, the suicide rate among inmates at the King County Jail has been extreme in recent years. Sydney Brownstone has been investigating the story for the Seattle Times. She told KUOW’s Kim Malcolm about her reporting. Please note: This story involves a discussion of suicide. This interview...
KUOW
Still looking for Labor Day weekend plans? Check out these events
It's Labor Day weekend if you can believe it, and a lot is happening. As we do each week, we're getting recommendations for arts & culture events to check out in Seattle and beyond. Chase Burns is our guide today. He's the editor of The Ticket, an online calendar and...
KUOW
Free transit rolls out for youth across Washington state
As of Sept. 1, people ages 18 and under can ride transit for free in many parts of Washington state. In King County, passengers can show a youth ORCA card, a student ID, or simply board Metro buses and Link light rail. The county will move toward a more universal youth transit pass in 2023.
Officials Scouting Locations for new International Airport in Western Washington
A consultant has identified 10 potential sites in western Washington for a large international airport, alarming advocates of preserving wildlife habitat and farmland. The locations include agricultural areas north of Seattle in Skagit and Snohomish counties. Several conservation groups say the sites should be dropped from consideration. The two Skagit...
secretseattle.co
The Venue For This Chilling Cocktail Celebration In Seattle Has Been Revealed
A spectacular experience with spirits is coming to Seattle this September, and its magnificent venue has finally been revealed! The spirits of Casa Vega are awaiting your arrival, and you can meet them at Capitol Hill’s beautiful DAR Rainier Chapter House (located on 800 E Roy St.) if you dare.
knkx.org
Introducing 'The Walk Home': A podcast about the life and death of Manny Ellis
KNKX is proud to announce a new project co-produced with The Seattle Times: The Walk Home. The special limited-series podcast launches Wednesday, September 7. In March of 2020, Manuel “Manny” Ellis was killed in police custody. There were some news reports of the death at the time, but without additional evidence coming to light, the story quietly faded away. But shortly after the murder of George Floyd – and the social justice uproar that took hold of the country – the public found out that Manny’s death had been ruled a homicide by the Pierce County medical examiner.
610KONA
Police: Rainbow Fentanyl Spreading In Pacific Northwest
(Tacoma, WA) -- Police are warning about rainbow-colored fentanyl making its way to the Pacific Northwest. The Pierce County Sheriff's Office says the dyed synthetic opioid has been seized at the U.S. southern border and in Oregon. Authorities say they have found fentanyl in pill form and pressed blocks, both resembling candy and sidewalk chalk. Authorities are asking parents with young children to be on the lookout for this opioid, especially in public places and playgrounds, and encouraging them to talk to their teenage children about its deadly consequences.
