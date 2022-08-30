ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

dailyphew.com

Every Day This Dog Rides The Bus All By Herself To Go To The Park

Meet Seattle’s celebrity dog, Eclipse, who takes a bus to a nearby park all by herself. “All the bus drivers know her. She sits here just like a person does,” fellow rider Tiona Rainwater told KOMO. “She makes everybody happy. How could you not love this face?”
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Remembering Jean Darsie, who saw dignity of people who live on the streets

A prominent Seattle activist has died, following a long battle with cancer. Jean Darsie advocated for world peace and sustainability. But she’s best known as an advocate for people facing homelessness. Jean Darsie believed that housing is a human right. Jen Muzia, executive director of the Ballard Food Bank,...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Family of another missing Thurston County person expresses concern

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — There have been two other missing person cases within miles where Gabriel Davies was last seen. In 2016, Logan Schindalman went missing off Interstate 5 in Rochester after witnesses say he crashed his car in the median and ran off; in 2019, Matthew Anfeldt went missing while showing unusual behavior and was last seen at a Speedway gas station off Highway 99.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Red Tricycle Seattle

38 Places Where Kids & Grandparents Can Play Together

Whether the grandparents are in town for a visit or they live close by, you can still make every day Grandparent’s Day with some of these exciting activities that are truly “all ages.” From animals and museums, to theater and chocolate factory tours, we’ve got plenty of skip gen ideas for having fun, from 1-101.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

What is forest bathing? The wellness practice is booming in the PNW

SEATTLE — Decades of researching the physiological and psychological benefits of time spent in nature indicate that humans function best with regular, purposeful experiences in nature. Forest bathing, at its core, is the act of connecting with nature. Cascadia Forest Therapy Founder Michael Stein-Ross said forest bathing is more...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Local residents growing frustrated with nearby encampment

SEATTLE, Wash. — Neighbors are fed up and desperately calling for help with a growing encampment under the Ship Canal Bridge. Some residents we spoke to say the growing trash and break-ins is forcing them out of the area. There’s no timeline on when this encampment will be addressed...
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Pat Wright, Seattle's first lady of gospel, dies at 78

Pastor Patrinell "Pat" Wright, who dedicated her life to gospel music and community service, died Tuesday, Aug. 30 after a long illness. She was 78. Wright, known for her soulful voice, had four-octave range. But she was probably best known for founding the Total Experience Gospel Choir in Seattle, a...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle man arrested after breaking into Tukwila business

A Seattle man was arrested by Tukwila police Thursday after breaking into a business, the Tukwila Police Department announced. According to police, officers were called to the 200 block of Minkler Boulevard after the business’s burglary alarm went off. When officers arrived, they saw a Jeep Gladiator parked directly...
TUKWILA, WA
KUOW

Free transit rolls out for youth across Washington state

As of Sept. 1, people ages 18 and under can ride transit for free in many parts of Washington state. In King County, passengers can show a youth ORCA card, a student ID, or simply board Metro buses and Link light rail. The county will move toward a more universal youth transit pass in 2023.
KING COUNTY, WA
knkx.org

Introducing 'The Walk Home': A podcast about the life and death of Manny Ellis

KNKX is proud to announce a new project co-produced with The Seattle Times: The Walk Home. The special limited-series podcast launches Wednesday, September 7. In March of 2020, Manuel “Manny” Ellis was killed in police custody. There were some news reports of the death at the time, but without additional evidence coming to light, the story quietly faded away. But shortly after the murder of George Floyd – and the social justice uproar that took hold of the country – the public found out that Manny’s death had been ruled a homicide by the Pierce County medical examiner.
TACOMA, WA
610KONA

Police: Rainbow Fentanyl Spreading In Pacific Northwest

(Tacoma, WA) -- Police are warning about rainbow-colored fentanyl making its way to the Pacific Northwest. The Pierce County Sheriff's Office says the dyed synthetic opioid has been seized at the U.S. southern border and in Oregon. Authorities say they have found fentanyl in pill form and pressed blocks, both resembling candy and sidewalk chalk. Authorities are asking parents with young children to be on the lookout for this opioid, especially in public places and playgrounds, and encouraging them to talk to their teenage children about its deadly consequences.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA

