Read full article on original website
Related
Summit Daily News
Cancer at elevation: How does living at high elevations impact someone’s chances of developing cancer? Summit County experts weigh in
Joel Wexler has made quite a few friends during his five years as a full-time Keystone resident, but it’s his black Labrador retriever, Gussie, of whom he’s most fond. She’s been by his side for a majority of his 13-year journey of frequent cancer screenings. In 2009, doctors were concerned about elevated levels of prostate-specific antigens, so they watched his health closely until he was ultimately diagnosed with cancer in 2021.
Beaver Creek and Vail host Oktoberfests for next three weekends
It’s time to break out your lederhosen and do a little polka in-between hoisting your stein. For the next three weekends, you can get your fill of Oktoberfest. Beaver Creek launches the brew-filled festival beginning this weekend, followed by Oktoberfests in Lionshead Sept. 9-11 and Vail Village Sept. 16-18.
Tackling the Paradise Paradox: Vail Health breaks ground on new inpatient behavioral health facility in Edwards
On Thursday, Sept. 1, the Vail Health Foundation hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the Precourt Healing Center, ushering in a new era for behavioral health services in Eagle County. “What’s happening today in this valley, I can honestly say I do not believe it’s happening anywhere else in the United...
Vail Valley Foundation presents a unique early child care proposal to Avon
A new type of nonprofit-private-public partnership and employer-sponsored model could lead to a new early child care center in Avon, filling a large need in the community. At the Tuesday, Aug. 23, Town Council meeting, the Vail Valley Foundation presented a proposal to build an 11,000-square-foot licensed early learning center on an approximately 4-acre plot of land within The Village at Avon development. As presented, the initiative could bring 12 preschool classrooms to serve around 168 children from the community.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Summit Daily News
Battle for Colorado River finds common ground at Windy Gap in Grand County
As lower flows in rivers mean higher stakes for the 40 million people who depend on Colorado River for survival, a project to reconnect the flow of the Colorado at Windy Gap Reservoir broke ground on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Project stakeholders, Sen. Michael Bennet, state officials, Grand County commissioners and environmental groups convened at the reservoir in Granby as the Colorado River Connectivity Channel Project, which has been two decades in the making, officially kicked off.
Vail area businesses expect a busy three-day weekend
We all know summer doesn’t end this weekend, but it is the last holiday weekend of the season, and local businesses are expecting plenty of guests. “It’s going to be a huge weekend,” Vail Welcome Centers manager Amanda Zinn said. Zinn noted that while this weekend’s Oktoberfest...
Conflicting accounts over how bears entered Aspen home
Wildlife officers recently euthanized a sow and her four cubs partly out of concern that they had entered an Aspen home through a closed, unlocked window, according to a Colorado Parks and Wildlife report of the incident. The officers’ determination contradicts the homeowner’s statement to The Aspen Times that the bears accessed the residence through a ground-level window roughly 12 inches ajar.
RELATED PEOPLE
Two bears killed after attack on human in Colorado mountain town
According to the New Castle Police Department, an early morning bear attack took place on Wednesday, August 31, resulting in the injury of a local citizen. A report of a bear attack was received shortly after 2 AM, with officers responding to the Castle Valley Ranch Neighborhood. After making contact with the injured citizen, officers were able to shoot and kill the bear, which was found in the immediate area where the interaction took place.
Special Event for DeAnne Mitchell Helms
Please join us to celebrate the life of DeAnne Mitchell Helms. – — We will gather to share our favorite stories and remember our wonderful wife, mother, aunt and friend, who passed away last December. – — Bring your stories, your beverage of choice, and we’ll share a toast...
Sweet Coloradough donut shop opening new location in Eagle
Sweet treat lovers rejoice: the award-winning Sweet Coloradough donut and coffee shop is opening a new location on Chambers Avenue in Eagle this fall, and plans to begin serving its popular handmade donuts by October. Sweet Coloradough was founded by married couple Aaron and Anne Badolato in Glenwood Springs in...
For Vail workers of the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s, Vail Pioneer Weekend full of friendship and nostalgia
The list of Vail pioneers who are no longer with us keeps growing, making the party in honor of them that much more special. Vail pioneers gathered over the weekend to celebrate those who made the town what it is today, the three-day party included hundreds of current Vail-area residents and locals-for-life who worked in Vail in the ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vail Veterans Program brings back popular Golf in the Rockies program
After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Vail Veterans Program’s Golf in the Rockies event is back. The four-day golf outing brings military injured to championship golf courses for some rounds of golf, clinics with PGA professionals, meals with fellow veterans and other fun activities. Over a...
REPORT: Bear leapt from tree and charged woman, causing serious injury in Colorado
Following an initial report of a bear attack in the Garfield County town of New Castle, additional details have been released. At about 2 AM on Wednesday morning, Colorado Parks and Wildlife was notified by Colorado State Patrol about a bear attack that had occurred. In the early morning hours,...
Built around a legend: JAS Labor Day Experience features Stevie Nicks
Stevie Nicks has credited Aspen for inspiring her to persevere as a musician; during a creative low in 1974, she spent the winter in town and ended up writing the hit “Landslide.” Yet, she hasn’t played a public show in the area — until now. Nicks...
Tony G celebration of life set for Thursday in Vail
A celebration of life for Tony Gulizia will kick off an early start to the Labor Day weekend — a weekend which the jazz musician always had a hand in making special in Eagle County. The celebration of life will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Explosive device found at Colorado resort, to be detonated by authorities
According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, an unexploded avalanche control device was discovered at Breckenridge Ski Resort. It's now set to be detonated near the top of Peak 7 on Wednesday between 11 AM and 2 PM. The detonation will likely sound similar to explosives used during avalanche work in winter months. There is no need for locals to call 911 when this is heard, according to the sheriff's office. ...
Eagle River fishing closures remain in place for now
Bob Nock can’t remember a summer quite like this one, and it’s costing him money. Nock owns Eagle River Anglers in Eagle. The business runs guided trips along the Eagle River and elsewhere. The “elsewhere” part of the business is going well. The Eagle River part is a different story.
Missing man in Garfield County found deceased about 1 mile from home
A 69-year-old man who left an assisted living facility in Garfield County was found deceased about a mile away from the home.
Vail Daily
Vail, CO
3K+
Followers
10K+
Post
947K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Coloradohttps://www.swiftcom.com
Comments / 0