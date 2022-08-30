According to the New Castle Police Department, an early morning bear attack took place on Wednesday, August 31, resulting in the injury of a local citizen. A report of a bear attack was received shortly after 2 AM, with officers responding to the Castle Valley Ranch Neighborhood. After making contact with the injured citizen, officers were able to shoot and kill the bear, which was found in the immediate area where the interaction took place.

NEW CASTLE, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO