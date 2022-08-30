Read full article on original website
Buccaneers' Tom Brady, wife Gisele Bündchen reportedly in fight over his decision to return to NFL
After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were bounced from the 2022 NFL Playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams in January, quarterback Tom Brady surprised many when he first refused to commit to playing another season and then explained during an appearance on his "Let's Go" SiriusXM show and podcast that he first needed to spend time with wife Gisele Bündchen and his family before he confirmed any decision.
Browns Reportedly Claim Notable Quarterback Off Waivers
The Cleveland Browns are reportedly kicking the tires on a former star QB out of the SEC. According to ESPN's Field Yates, "The Browns have claimed QB Kellen Mond." Mond was a third-round draft pick of the Vikings last year but only appeared in one game during time in Minnesota. In his lone regular season action, the 23-year-old completed 2 of his 3 attempts for five yards.
Look: Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Eagles Trade News
The Philadelphia Eagles made a big trade with the Minnesota Vikings earlier today, sending wide receiver Jalen Reagor to Minnesota in exchange for a pair of Day 3 draft picks. But Dallas Cowboys fans are understandably frustrated by this deal. RJ Ochoa of Blogging The Boys pointed out that the Eagles stand to get more compensation for Reagor than Dallas got for former Cowboys Pro Bowler Amari Cooper.
Herschel Walker Poll Results Out: NFL World Reacts
Former NFL running back turned political candidate Herschel Walker has been in the headlines a lot this week. One of those headlines was NFL-related, as former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson revealed he nearly traded Walker to the Cleveland Browns. Walker, of course, was traded to the Vikings in one of...
Chiefs Reportedly Sign Former Steelers Quarterback
The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly signed a depth quarterback. According to Doug Kyed, the team has added former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Chris Oladokun to their practice squad. Oladokun was a seven-round pick in this year's NFL Draft. Oladokun was cut last week after he wasn't given many reps in...
Russell Wilson’s first tweet following Broncos $245 million extension proves he’s all about getting the bag
Let’s get this bag! That’s probably what Russell Wilson was thinking as he signed the dotted line on a massive five-year, $245 million contract extension. Evidently, the bag-chasing doesn’t just stop with his football endeavors. Shortly after news of the extension broke, Wilson sent out a very appropriate tweet.
Cowboys bringing in 9-time Pro Bowler who could be huge next season
The Dallas Cowboys could be adding veteran offensive lineman Jason Peters to their roster. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News has reported that Peters has a schedule to pay the Cowboy a visit Thursday. “Eight-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Jason Peters is scheduled to visit the Cowboys on Thursday, person familiar with plan said. […] The post Cowboys bringing in 9-time Pro Bowler who could be huge next season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steelers Reportedly Made Interesting Signing On Thursday
During the 2021 NFL season, the Pittsburgh Steelers led the league in sacks and had a stout passing defense. However, after significant injuries to the defensive tackle room, the team finished among the bottom of the league in rushing yards allowed. Now, the team is doing something about it. In...
Cowboys Adding 2 Quarterbacks To Practice Squad
When the Cowboys cut Cooper Rush and Will Grier on Tuesday, Dak Prescott was the only quarterback left in the building. Now, according to NFL.com's Tom Pelissero, Dallas has re-signed both QB's to the team's practice squad. Rush is entering his fifth NFL season, all of which have been with...
Seahawks Signed Veteran Quarterback On Thursday
The Seattle Seahawks have apparently decided to start the 2022 NFL season with veteran Geno Smith as their starter and Drew Lock as the backup. But apparently the Seahawks are looking to add just one more quarterback to their ranks. On Thursday, the Seahawks signed free agent quarterback Sean Mannion to their practice squad.
Panthers Reportedly Signed Notable Quarterback On Wednesday
The Carolina Panthers have added a lot of quarterbacks to their ranks over the past couple of years. But ahead of the 2022 season, they're adding one more. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Panthers are signing third-year quarterback Jacob Eason to their practice squad. Eason was cut by the Seattle Seahawks earlier this week.
Cowboys Reportedly Inquired About Wide Receiver Trade
The Dallas Cowboys were reportedly among four teams that called the New York Jets to inquire about a trade for third-year wide receiver Denzel Mims earlier this preseason. According to New York insider Connor Hughes, the Jets were asking for a fourth-round draft pick in exchange for Mims — a price no team was ultimately willing to pay.
49ers Cut Former Ohio State Star In Stunning Move
Just over a year ago, the San Francisco 49ers drafted running back Trey Sermon in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft. Despite his draft status, Sermon struggled to make much of an impact during his rookie season. He watched as fellow rookie Elijah Mitchell took over the starting role.
Josh Gordon signing with Titans, but there’s a catch
Josh Gordon has a new NFL home, having latched on with the Tennessee Titans after he cleared waivers following the Chiefs’ 53-man roster cuts. Adam Schefter reports that Gordon’s agent informed him that the 31-year-old would be signing with the Titans as a member of their practice squad ahead of the 2022 NFL season. Titans […] The post Josh Gordon signing with Titans, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Big Free Agency News
With Tyron Smith out for an extended period of time with an injury, the Dallas Cowboys are exploring every option at left tackle. Well, it turns out one of those options is signing Jason Peters. According to ESPN's Todd Archer, the Cowboys are scheduled to visit with Peters this week.
Vikings shock the world by trading for Jalen Reagor
The Minnesota Vikings had only five rostered wide receivers after final cuts, so the writing was on the wall for a move to add another receiver. On Wednesday afternoon, general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah makes his third trade in the last 24 hours in acquiring Jalen Reagor. The third-year wide receiver...
Texans Weren't Happy After Bengals Acquired Max Scharping From Them on Waivers
Houston was hoping to keep the former second-round pick
Bengals Coach Zac Taylor Reacts To Brother's Team Signing Former Bengals Player
Prior to Tuesday's 53-man roster deadline, the Cincinnati Bengals released wide receiver Kendric Pryor. On Wednesday, it was announced that he was claimed by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ironically enough, Pryor will go from learning under Bengals head coach Zac Taylor to working alongside Taylor's brother, Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor.
