Longtime Kentucky children’s charity shuts down

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A longtime charity is closing its doors. Former chairperson of Children’s Charity of the Bluegrass, Kim Sweazy, told FOX 56 that the 41-year-old organization was among several that had their plans derailed by the pandemic. Growth in competing organizations and events, as well...
Hack shuts down internet for thousands across Bardstown

BARDSTWON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hacked heading into a holiday weekend. The digital network went down in the Bourbon Capital of the World on Friday. Thousands of people across Bardstown lost internet access, crippling servers at city and county agencies. Around 8 p.m. Friday night, Bardstown Connect's Facebook page posted an...
Sisters and Supporters working against gun violence in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Several shootings this week in Lexington highlight the ongoing rise in gun violence in Lexington with one shooting leading to a father of five being killed. early Wednesday. FOX 56 sat down with Sisters and Supporters Working Against Gun Violence, known as SWAG in...
17-year-old charged in overnight Lexington homicide

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Police in Lexington have made an arrest in connection to the homicide that occurred around 1 a.m. on Friday. The Lexington Police Department stated that a 17-year-old male was arrested at the Devonport Drive scene and charged with murder and possession of a handgun by a minor.
2 Lexington officers involved in on-duty shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police said they reported to Jennifer Road at 9:20 p.m. for an occupied stolen vehicle that reportedly contained a firearm. According to authorities, the driver did not comply with verbal commands when they arrived on the scene. The driver then pointed a firearm at an officer. Officers then fired their weapons, hitting the driver.
Jessamine County Schools seek bus monitors

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – As school bus driver shortages continue in Kentucky and across the nation, Jessamine County Schools is now looking for school bus monitors as well. Matthew Simpson, the director of transportation for Jessamine County Schools, explained what he’s looking for in a monitor. Simpson...
Lexington family mourning gunned down father of 5

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating another deadly shooting after a man was found lying near a busy intersection this morning. The Fayette County Coroner has identified the victim as 29-year-old Dietrich Lavell Murray. It has been another week filled with gun violence in Lexington. A...
Lexington Legends employee resigns over shooting concerns

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington Legends employee says they resigned because of last weekend’s shooting at Wild Health field. Seven people were shot during an event there. All had non-life threatening injuries. WKYT obtained an email sent to Legends staff, directed at president and CEO Andy Shea. In...
Suspect named in Briarwood Circle shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington Police have identified the person they suspect in a weekend shooting on Briarwood Circle. Now, he’s the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. The organization will pay up to $1,500 for information on the whereabouts of Devin Lovette. The 32-year-old has...
2 arrested in Fayette Mall shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police have made two arrests in connection to the Aug. 26 shooting at Fayette Mall. Marquis Tompkins, 23, and Dayron Parks, 22, were both arrested for their roles in the shooting in a Fayette Mall parking lot. At around 4:24 p.m. on Aug....
Updated COVID-19 booster shot in Louisville: Who can get it and when

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — New COVID-19 booster shots designed to protect against the omicron variant are on the way to the Louisville area. Norton Healthcare expects to receive its first shipment of doses within the next few weeks. Infectious diseases specialist Dr. Kris Bryant believes the new shots come just...
