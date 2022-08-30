LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police said they reported to Jennifer Road at 9:20 p.m. for an occupied stolen vehicle that reportedly contained a firearm. According to authorities, the driver did not comply with verbal commands when they arrived on the scene. The driver then pointed a firearm at an officer. Officers then fired their weapons, hitting the driver.

