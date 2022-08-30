ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Buccaneers' Tom Brady, wife Gisele Bündchen reportedly in fight over his decision to return to NFL

After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were bounced from the 2022 NFL Playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams in January, quarterback Tom Brady surprised many when he first refused to commit to playing another season and then explained during an appearance on his "Let's Go" SiriusXM show and podcast that he first needed to spend time with wife Gisele Bündchen and his family before he confirmed any decision.
Detroit Lions give important Jameson Williams update

Former Alabama Crimson Tide star receiver Jameson Williams suffered a setback when he tore his ACL during the 2021 College Football Playoff championship game. But he was still a first-round pick by the Detroit Lions, and it sounds like his recovery is going according to plan. Lions general manager Brad...
