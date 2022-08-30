ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harris County, TX
Accidents
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
County
Harris County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
KHOU

MCSO: Man dies after being shot by childhood friend in Spring area

SPRING, Texas — A man died after being shot by his childhood friend in the Spring area late Thursday night, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. This happened just after 11 p.m. on North Head Drive in the Imperial Oaks subdivision. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s...
SPRING, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Sw Harris County
KHOU

Katy Freeway reopens near Fry Road after 18-wheeler crash

HOUSTON — The I-10/Katy Freeway near Fry Road reopened Friday night after being shut down for a few hours due to an 18-wheeler crash. Houston Transtar reported at least two vehicles were involved in the crash. Life Flight responded to the scene to transport at least one person to...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
mocomotive.com

Suspect had dating relationship with one of the sisters in deadly Friendswood shooting, sheriff says

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas — Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez is sharing more details on the suspect accused of shooting two sisters in the Friendswood area Monday. The sheriff said the suspect was 19-year-old Walker J. Porretto. He shot and killed himself Tuesday in a vehicle parked outside of a grocery store along I-45 in Willis when deputies began to approach him, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
KHOU

Woman raped in middle of day at Baytown park, police say

BAYTOWN, Texas — A woman was rapedThursday in the middle of the day at a Baytown park, police said. The 50-year-old woman was walking the trials just before 11:30 a.m. at Jenkins Park on Crosby Cedar Bayou Road when she was attacked, Baytown police said. The woman was taken to a hospital and treated for injuries.
BAYTOWN, TX
People

Texas Law Enforcement Officer Shot to Death While Picking up Food for Family, and His Killer is Still at Large

Authorities have confirmed the death of an off-duty deputy constable who was fatally shot on his drive home after picking up dinner for his family. According to a Facebook post by Harris County Precinct 3 Constable Sherman Eagleton, 37-year-old Deputy Omar Ursin was shot to death by an unknown assailant, in his car on an Atascocita, Tex., roadway — about 25 miles outside of Houston — Sunday evening.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
58K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Houston local news

 https://www.khou.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy