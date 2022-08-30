Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
31-year-old man killed in small plane crash in NW Harris County identified, DPS says
Officials from the Department of Public Safety have identified a man who was killed in a small plane crash Thursday in northwest Harris County. According to officials, 31-year-old Christopher Jensen died when an SR-22 single-engine fixed-wing plane lost power and crashed into a tree. The plane immediately went down, landing...
1 dead, multiple in critical condition after crash in Galveston, police say
GALVESTON, Texas — One person is dead and multiple people are in critical condition after a fatal crash, according to the Galveston Police Department. The crash happened around 6:00 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Avenue O and 41st Street, which is near Ball High School. Witnesses told police...
Woman whose body was found in closet of E. Harris County mobile home was strangled, autopsy shows
Deputies are putting a face and a name to the boyfriend who reportedly vanished after his girlfriend's body was found in the east Harris County mobile home they lived in.
2 dead, 1 injured after man opens fire on possible homeless camp in NW Houston, police say
HOUSTON — Two people are dead and another person is hurt after a gunman opened fire on a possible homeless camp, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting happened around 8 a.m. near Neiman Lane, which is next to the intersection of West Tidwell Road and Wheatley Street.
MCSO: Man dies after being shot by childhood friend in Spring area
SPRING, Texas — A man died after being shot by his childhood friend in the Spring area late Thursday night, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. This happened just after 11 p.m. on North Head Drive in the Imperial Oaks subdivision. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s...
2 suspects arrested, another wanted in February murder of 20-year-old Indigo Garza
HOUSTON — Houston police have arrested two suspects charged in the February murder of 20-year-old Indigo Garza and are searching for a third. Editor's note: The videos attached to this story are from KHOU 11's previous reporting on Indigo Garza's murder. HPD says 19-year-old John Marcos Araniva is still...
Click2Houston.com
Parents arrested, charged after father admits he hit 9-year-old with extension cord
HOUSTON – The mother and father of a 9-year-old boy have both been arrested and charged, according to Harris County Precinct 4 constables. On Aug. 31, deputies responded to reports of suspected child abuse in the 23200 block of Cimber Lane. Deputies said when they arrived, they found the...
1 man dies after plane he was on with 2 others crashed into Tomball mobile home community, DPS says
The Houston-bound flight appeared to have engine troubles right outside Hooks Airport before it went down in the mobile home community, DPS says.
fox26houston.com
Man in stalled vehicle dies in crash on Eastex Freeway in north Harris County
A man is dead after being struck by an SUV while sitting in his stalled vehicle, authorities say. It happened around 1 a.m. on the Eastex Freeway northbound at Little York Road. The Harris County Sheriff's Office says they received a call about an abandoned vehicle in a moving lane...
Katy Freeway reopens near Fry Road after 18-wheeler crash
HOUSTON — The I-10/Katy Freeway near Fry Road reopened Friday night after being shut down for a few hours due to an 18-wheeler crash. Houston Transtar reported at least two vehicles were involved in the crash. Life Flight responded to the scene to transport at least one person to...
Man shot and killed by US Marshals in SW Houston was wanted in South Carolina, police say
Friends, who identify the man who was shot to death by a U.S. Marshals task force as "Rock," knew he had a past but never saw the criminal part of him.
Man killed in crash after vehicle stalls in main lane of Eastex Freeway
Deputies said a ride share driver was on her way home and did not see the Jaguar stopped in the main lanes before slamming into it.
Woman wanted for assaulting nail salon employee after refusing to pay for services, deputies say
The customer asked for multiple nail applications, and at the end, the employee told her the total was $280, deputies said. That's when the altercation happened.
19-year-old charged in crash that killed motorcyclist in north Harris County granted $75,000 bond
The victim fought for his life but died from his injuries days after the crash, the sheriff said. The driver says he stopped after he felt impact, but surveillance shows otherwise.
mocomotive.com
Suspect had dating relationship with one of the sisters in deadly Friendswood shooting, sheriff says
FRIENDSWOOD, Texas — Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez is sharing more details on the suspect accused of shooting two sisters in the Friendswood area Monday. The sheriff said the suspect was 19-year-old Walker J. Porretto. He shot and killed himself Tuesday in a vehicle parked outside of a grocery store along I-45 in Willis when deputies began to approach him, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
Part of Downtown Aquarium's facade collapses, injuring woman
Eyewitness News captured debris on the ground outside of a ticket booth in the area where a woman was injured Friday night.
Pet theft scheme discovered during stop of stolen U-Haul full of malnourished dogs
The 26-year-old allegedly claimed to transport dogs cross-country, but instead sold them. One dog was discovered with a "gruesome" injury consistent with a chemical burn.
Woman raped in middle of day at Baytown park, police say
BAYTOWN, Texas — A woman was rapedThursday in the middle of the day at a Baytown park, police said. The 50-year-old woman was walking the trials just before 11:30 a.m. at Jenkins Park on Crosby Cedar Bayou Road when she was attacked, Baytown police said. The woman was taken to a hospital and treated for injuries.
Texas Law Enforcement Officer Shot to Death While Picking up Food for Family, and His Killer is Still at Large
Authorities have confirmed the death of an off-duty deputy constable who was fatally shot on his drive home after picking up dinner for his family. According to a Facebook post by Harris County Precinct 3 Constable Sherman Eagleton, 37-year-old Deputy Omar Ursin was shot to death by an unknown assailant, in his car on an Atascocita, Tex., roadway — about 25 miles outside of Houston — Sunday evening.
Woman injured after structure collapses at entrance of Houston's Downtown Aquarium
HOUSTON — A woman was injured Friday after a structure above the entrance to Houston's Downtown Aquarium collapsed. The Downtown Aquarium is located on Bagby Street near the Gulf Freeway. The structure above the entrance fell on top of the woman as she was standing underneath, officials said. She...
