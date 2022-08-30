ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WXIA 11 Alive

UGA, Georgia Tech, GSU college football weekend | What to expect

ATLANTA — For college football fans, the start of September signals new beginnings. It's a time where all teams are equal, until they aren't. The Dawgs, Yellow Jackets and Panthers all square off in college football's first week on Labor Day weekend, and all have quite the matchup on their hands.
towncarolina.com

Unlikely Icon: Dean Cox On Becoming ‘The Hat’

Greenville’s Dean Cox says he never set out to become “The Hat,” a Clemson superfan with thousands of social media followers who is a fixture at athletics events. The bright orange cowboy hat once belonged to the late Grady Miller, an Upstate businessman who bought the hat and wore it to the 1981 Orange Bowl—Clemson’s first national championship in football.
clemsontigers.com

Match Day Central: No. 1 Clemson vs. South Carolina

No. 1 Clemson Takes on In-State Rival South Carolina. 📍 Columbia, S.C. (Stone Stadium) 🗓 Friday, Sept. 2 • 7:00 p.m. CLEMSON, S.C. — The No. 1 Clemson Tigers are hitting the road for the first time this season to Columbia, S.C. to take on its in-state rival on Friday, September 2 at 7:00 p.m as part of the Palmetto Series presented by S.C. Education Lottery. The match will stream on ESPN+.
underdogdynasty.com

Samford gives #8 KSU More than it Bargains for in Season Opener

The Owls' 2022 season got off to an inauspicious start on Thursday night when they squared off against Samford. KSU came in ranked #8 in the polls but Bulldogs coach Chris Hatcher and his team put no stock into that. The Samford defense stymied Kennesaw State for much of the evening and held one of the nation’s more prolific players, Xavier Shepherd, under wraps.
WXIA 11 Alive

#Team11 Game of the Week | Cedar Grove vs. Westlake

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — As the calendar turns to September, high school football is officially in full swing as fall is now just weeks away. Two top-10 teams will clash in Week 3 Friday night in Atlanta when No. 9 ranked Westlake (1-1) hosts No. 1 Cedar Grove (1-0) at Westlake High School Stadium.
AccessAtlanta

Visiting Atlanta, or just recently moved? Here are 10 things you need to know about the city

There’s plenty to love about Atlanta. It’s the capital of Georgia with just under 500,000 residents in the city proper, and is the eight-largest metropolitan area in the United States. It’s a beautiful city in a forest with lots of nature surrounding it, and it’s a quirky city full of history, culture and tradition. In many ways, the city feels like a small town disguised as a big city. Recently, many companies have either relocated to Atlanta or opened regional offices, and the city has been exploding in popularity amongst both tourists and new residents.
WXIA 11 Alive

New Atlanta school hopes to serve as a solution for young kids

ATLANTA — A new school in the Adamsville neighborhood of Atlanta hopes to serve as a solution for young kids battling homelessness and crime. Many students in the area lack basic essentials like food and clothing. High school can already be difficult enough. Freshmen like John Wilson make it...
The Georgia Sun

Are you ready for the 2022 North Georgia State Fair?

September is here, which means it is fair season in Georgia. The North Georgia State Fair will kickoff Sept. 22 in Cobb County. As the largest fair in metro Atlanta, the North Georgia State Fair, presented by Superior Plumbing attracts more than 350,000 people every year from north Georgia and neighboring states.
CBS 46

Here are Georgia’s remaining trauma centers

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With the August 31 announcement that Wellstar is closing Atlanta Medical Center on Nov. 1, the list of Level 1 trauma centers in Georgia is down to four. Here is a list of those facilities, as well as Georgia’s other designated trauma centers and specialty care...
WXIA 11 Alive

Atlanta hospital closing follows national trend

ATLANTA — The loss of Atlanta Medical Center follows a nationwide trend in hospital closings – especially in rural areas, but also in big cities. An analyst who researches the topic called the health care economy the "survival of the fattest." Emory Healthcare is rooted in a university...
FOX Carolina

Danielle becomes first hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hurricane Danielle is now the first storm of the season to reach hurricane strength. As of 11:00 AM EDT Friday, Danielle maximum sustained winds had increased to 75 mph as the system continues a nearly-stationary drift over the northern Atlantic Ocean. This comes nearly 24 hours after the system was officially named a tropical storm on Thursday.
