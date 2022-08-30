Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Related
WXIA 11 Alive
UGA, Georgia Tech, GSU college football weekend | What to expect
ATLANTA — For college football fans, the start of September signals new beginnings. It's a time where all teams are equal, until they aren't. The Dawgs, Yellow Jackets and Panthers all square off in college football's first week on Labor Day weekend, and all have quite the matchup on their hands.
Packer goes off on reporter for 'crazy statement' about Clemson
During ACC Network's new daily studio show, ACC PM, Mark Packer on Thursday called out David Ubben of The Athletic. Packer went off on Ubben for thinking that Clemson could easily lose six and (...)
Barrett Carter On Opener Against Georgia Tech: 'I think It's a Statement Game'
The Tigers travel to Atlanta on Monday night to face the Yellow Jackets and sophomore linebacker Barrett Carter is of the opinion that Clemson has an opportunity to make a statement in its season opener.
Red and Black
Sonny Perdue, UGA President Jere Morehead and Vince Dooley join UGA in closing stock exchange
The closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange rang at 4 p.m. Thursday to kick off the 2022 college football season, according to a release from the University System of Georgia. USG Chancellor Sonny Perdue and Chick-fil-A chairman Dan T. Cathy were joined by University of Georgia president Jere...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
towncarolina.com
Unlikely Icon: Dean Cox On Becoming ‘The Hat’
Greenville’s Dean Cox says he never set out to become “The Hat,” a Clemson superfan with thousands of social media followers who is a fixture at athletics events. The bright orange cowboy hat once belonged to the late Grady Miller, an Upstate businessman who bought the hat and wore it to the 1981 Orange Bowl—Clemson’s first national championship in football.
LOOK: Georgia's Jerseys for Oregon Game Revealed
Georgia's gameday threads for their matchup against Oregon in the Chick-fil-A kickoff game have been revealed.
Did Tony Elliott forget where he came from?
It seems as though Tony Elliott might have forgotten where he came from. Clemson fans might be surprised to hear what the longtime Clemson assistant, and new Virginia head coach, had to say regarding (...)
clemsontigers.com
Match Day Central: No. 1 Clemson vs. South Carolina
No. 1 Clemson Takes on In-State Rival South Carolina. 📍 Columbia, S.C. (Stone Stadium) 🗓 Friday, Sept. 2 • 7:00 p.m. CLEMSON, S.C. — The No. 1 Clemson Tigers are hitting the road for the first time this season to Columbia, S.C. to take on its in-state rival on Friday, September 2 at 7:00 p.m as part of the Palmetto Series presented by S.C. Education Lottery. The match will stream on ESPN+.
IN THIS ARTICLE
underdogdynasty.com
Samford gives #8 KSU More than it Bargains for in Season Opener
The Owls' 2022 season got off to an inauspicious start on Thursday night when they squared off against Samford. KSU came in ranked #8 in the polls but Bulldogs coach Chris Hatcher and his team put no stock into that. The Samford defense stymied Kennesaw State for much of the evening and held one of the nation’s more prolific players, Xavier Shepherd, under wraps.
wgac.com
Remembering Georgia’s Larry Munson and The Call You May Never Have Heard
Larry Munson spent 42 years as the voice of the Georgia Bulldogs football teams. He was more than a just a play-by-play announcer. Mr. Munson shared his special gift of bringing the Dawgs best moments into living rooms, on road trips, and to fans who may have had to work during Georgia games.
WXIA 11 Alive
#Team11 Game of the Week | Cedar Grove vs. Westlake
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — As the calendar turns to September, high school football is officially in full swing as fall is now just weeks away. Two top-10 teams will clash in Week 3 Friday night in Atlanta when No. 9 ranked Westlake (1-1) hosts No. 1 Cedar Grove (1-0) at Westlake High School Stadium.
AccessAtlanta
Visiting Atlanta, or just recently moved? Here are 10 things you need to know about the city
There’s plenty to love about Atlanta. It’s the capital of Georgia with just under 500,000 residents in the city proper, and is the eight-largest metropolitan area in the United States. It’s a beautiful city in a forest with lots of nature surrounding it, and it’s a quirky city full of history, culture and tradition. In many ways, the city feels like a small town disguised as a big city. Recently, many companies have either relocated to Atlanta or opened regional offices, and the city has been exploding in popularity amongst both tourists and new residents.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia nonprofit sending water to Mississippi after flooding
An Atlanta start-up is showing support to a neighboring state from miles away. GoodR is donating water to those impacted by heavy flooding in Mississippi.
AccessAtlanta
Saucy, crispy and flavorful: 10 of the best wing spots in metro Atlanta
Drums or flats? No matter which one you prefer, chicken wings in the city of Atlanta are unlike anywhere else in the world. We take our wings very seriously and there are many incredible spots to discover and visit around town. Although there are many options and extraordinary varieties to...
WXIA 11 Alive
New Atlanta school hopes to serve as a solution for young kids
ATLANTA — A new school in the Adamsville neighborhood of Atlanta hopes to serve as a solution for young kids battling homelessness and crime. Many students in the area lack basic essentials like food and clothing. High school can already be difficult enough. Freshmen like John Wilson make it...
Are you ready for the 2022 North Georgia State Fair?
September is here, which means it is fair season in Georgia. The North Georgia State Fair will kickoff Sept. 22 in Cobb County. As the largest fair in metro Atlanta, the North Georgia State Fair, presented by Superior Plumbing attracts more than 350,000 people every year from north Georgia and neighboring states.
CBS 46
Here are Georgia’s remaining trauma centers
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With the August 31 announcement that Wellstar is closing Atlanta Medical Center on Nov. 1, the list of Level 1 trauma centers in Georgia is down to four. Here is a list of those facilities, as well as Georgia’s other designated trauma centers and specialty care...
WXIA 11 Alive
Atlanta hospital closing follows national trend
ATLANTA — The loss of Atlanta Medical Center follows a nationwide trend in hospital closings – especially in rural areas, but also in big cities. An analyst who researches the topic called the health care economy the "survival of the fattest." Emory Healthcare is rooted in a university...
Upper SC State Fair kicks off at the Greenville-Pickens Speedway
The Upper South Carolina State Fair kicked off Thursday evening at the Greenville-Pickens Speedway.
FOX Carolina
Danielle becomes first hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hurricane Danielle is now the first storm of the season to reach hurricane strength. As of 11:00 AM EDT Friday, Danielle maximum sustained winds had increased to 75 mph as the system continues a nearly-stationary drift over the northern Atlantic Ocean. This comes nearly 24 hours after the system was officially named a tropical storm on Thursday.
Comments / 1