Effingham, IL

Long lost friends teaming up for Effingham football this fall

By Andy Olson
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dxKwS_0hbi7psY00

EFFINGHAM (WCIA) — Evan Waymoth takes pride in playing fullback for the Flaming Hearts, just like his father did before him.

“I’ve always tried to follow in his foot steps, and it’s motivation,” Waymoth said.

Jeff Waymoth was a member of the 1992 Effingham playoff team that advanced to the second round of the playoffs. But now, Evan isn’t the only legacy player from that team in town.

“About last, I wanna say November, the conversation of moving to Effingham came up, and he said not to say anything,” Effingham senior cornerback Jack Harper said. “Then about two months later, we were here and I had my first day of class.”

After moving around to several places, Harper and his family moved to his dad Cary’s hometown of Effingham from Castle Rock, Colorado. The elder Waymoth and Harper have been best friends since playing on that ’92 team and their son’s have enjoyed the reconnection.

“We never, never ever thought that he’d come and play here,” Effingham senior fullback Evan Waymoth said. “And it was like my childhood best friend moving here, it was like the perfect,, it was awesome.”

As a highly touted baseball prospect, Harper had never played football in Colorado. But the chance to suit up and share the field with Waymoth was too good of an opportunity to pass up.

“I couldn’t wait for our first game,” Jack Harper said. “I love talking to Jeff about, and my dad, and Evan. It’s just like a dream.”

Now the younger Hearts are looking for braggin’ rights over their fathers this season.

“The big goal is to be better than they are, so we can always have that upper hand on them,” Jack Harper joked.

“It’d be cool to beat them, and give them a little grief about that,” Evan Waymoth added.

And a win in their Apollo Conference opener at Mahomet-Seymour in the Friday Football Fever Spotlight Game of the Week would be a good start.

