Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Asking for Volunteers for Elmer’s Island Beach Cleanup
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Asking for Volunteers for Elmer’s Island Beach Cleanup. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is looking for volunteers for their next beach cleanup at Elmer’s Island on Saturday, September 17, 2022, in collaboration with the Barataria-Terrebonne National Estuary Program and Nicholls State University. The program, which runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., is being hosted in conjunction with the Ocean Conservancy’s annual International Coastal Cleanup Day.
fox8live.com
One-on-one with Gov. Edwards & the head of State Police on crime
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Governor John Bel Edwards and the head of Louisiana State Police say the state is helping fight the crime problem in New Orleans. FOX 8 spoke one-on-one with Edwards and State Police Superintendent Col. Lamar Davis inside the state capitol building. Edwards was asked what more...
NOLA.com
Half ton of illegal catfish seized from Garyville man, authorities say
State wildlife agents have cited a Garyville man and seized more than a half ton of catfish from him in south Plaquemines Parish, authorities said Thursday. According to the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, agents received a complaint about a man in a boat taking an unusually large haul of catfish from the Mississippi River near Buras on Sunday.
Louisiana Agents Seize 1,350 Pounds of Catfish After Catching Man Allegedly Committing Commercial Fishing Offenses
Louisiana Agents Seize 1,350 Pounds of Catfish After Catching Man Allegedly Committing Commercial Fishing Offenses. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on September 1, 2022, that on August 28, 2022, enforcement agents cited a Garyville, Louisiana man for alleged commercial fishing offenses in Plaquemines Parish. Agents cited Daniel...
Louisiana Man Cited by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries for Charter Guide Violations
Louisiana Man Cited by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries for Charter Guide Violation. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries confirmed on August 31, 2022, that enforcement agents cited a Lafayette, Louisiana man on August 27 for an alleged charter guide violation in Jefferson Parish. Agents cited Dylan Hargrave,...
bizneworleans.com
Crescent Towing is Pulling (and Pushing) Much More Than Their Weight
There is something timeless and majestic about watching huge commercial ships make their way up and down the Mississippi River. But as they glide gracefully by, few observers are aware of the powerful factors and considerable work that underpin each vessel’s call in the Port of New Orleans. Consider...
Teen arrested with rifle, ammo at Shrimp and Petroleum Festival
Morgan City Police Officers in the area of the festival saw the teen in a vehicle with a rifle and a large amount of ammunition.
thelouisianaweekend.com
Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival starts September 1st
Morgan City — BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - After a 2-year hiatus, the 87th Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival is back in Morgan City. I spoke with Nelson Cortez, Festival President who stated the festival “began in 1936 as a result of the landing of brown shrimp in the Gulf of Mexico. Morgan City subsequently became the shrimp capital of the world.” Sacred Heart Catholic Church first blessed the fleet in 1936. Since then, the festival has grown tremendously. In 1960, Petroleum was added to the festival to acknowledge the hard work of those in the petroleum and seafood industries.
Rising Pearl River floods St. Tammany subdivision
SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) – After torrential rain in the East, the Pearl River continues to rise and is creeping into a St. Tammany Parish neighborhood. As drivers approach the intersection of Magnolia Drive and Sycamore Drive in the River Gardens subdivision in rural Slidell, the road disappears; it is under water, making the homes along […]
WDSU
Houma man missing for two years believed to still be in area
TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public's help finding a man that has been missing for over two years. Charles Edward Jernigan Sr., 57, of Houma, went missing in May 2020, from his home in the 100 block of Janabeth Street. According...
houmatimes.com
Upcoming lane closure on LA 20
Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development and Lafourche Parish Government announced an upcoming lane closured on LA 20 EB from LA 648 to the Schriever Overpass. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), advises the public that starting on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 6:00 PM, weather permitting, LA 20 EB from LA 648 to the Schriever Overpass near Ducros Road will be reduced to one lane to allow for concrete pavement patching. There will be alternating lane closures for four-six weeks from the aforementioned start date.
houmatimes.com
Chauvin man arrested for fuel theft
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Chauvin man, in connection with a Theft of Diesel Fuel from a Terrebonne Parish pump station. Jessie James Lambas, 41, of Chauvin, was arrested for Felony Theft charges for his involvement in the investigation. On August 23, 2022, the Terrebonne...
brproud.com
15-year-old from Louisiana arrested after leading LSP on chase
PLATTENVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate a reported vehicle theft on Friday, August 23. A car was allegedly taken from a business in Plattenville. APSO interviewed the victim and “deputies learned that while the victim was inside the establishment, her vehicle...
brproud.com
Local rum distillery changes name, rebrands to make rum from sugarcane
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Three Roll Estate has changed its name. The family-owned distillery is now known as Oxbow Rum Distillery and will begin making rum from local sugarcane. The new distillery’s name comes from the ancient Mississippi River oxbow in Pointe Coupee. Parish, according to an...
houmatimes.com
What are the odds? Houma Man Catches Same Tarpon Twice Along Gulf Coast
Houma resident Jeff DeBlieux couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw a green CCA Alabama tag from a tarpon caught on August 28 that matched a tag he put on in July 2021. “What are the odds?!” the fisherman exclaimed. Rewind to July 16, 2021, when the...
L'Observateur
Terrebonne Parish Men Indicted for Conspiracy to Distribute Cocaine
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – ANTHONY MONREAL-FABELA, age 21, a resident of Houma, Louisiana, and DIOGO HERNANDEZ, age 18, a resident of Bourg, Louisiana, were charged August 4, 2022, in a sealed one-count indictment by a federal grand jury. According to court documents, beginning on or about June 14, 2022...
houmatimes.com
Arrest made following yesterday’s murder on Paulette Street
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man, in connection with a shooting investigation that left one man dead. Philip Anthony Fuchs, 35, of Houma, was arrested for Second Degree Murder for his involvement in the investigation. Shortly before 11:00pm, on September 1, 2022, the Terrebonne...
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Orleans Sheriff fires communications director after ethics board opinion, FOX 8 investigations
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office has fired its communications director, Timothy David Ray, after FOX 8 questioned her decision to hire him, and found potential issues with Ray’s contract and invoices. It comes just a day before the State Ethics Board was also set...
Victims of 13-year-old carjacking suspect fire back at Mayor Cantrell after she supported the juvenile in court
Mayor LaToya Cantrell received backlash Thursday, as three carjacking victims testified before the city council. The three women shared their stories and their trauma after they were carjacked by a 13-year-old boy about a year ago.
wbrz.com
Neighbors fed up with late-night construction; parish says it can't enforce noise ordinance
BATON ROUGE - Despite East Baton Rouge Parish having a noise ordinance prohibiting construction work from sunset till 7 a.m., neighbors near Acadian Thruway say constant construction is keeping them up all night. "It's a loud noise, beep, beep, beep, and it's constant noise," said Edith Brown, a resident on...
