Apartments Coming Over South Street StorefrontsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Rabbit Owners Warned About Deadly VirusGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Pay Just $3 for a Movie Ticket Today at Select Theaters.Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
EPA Reports Linden NJ Exposed to Large Amount of Cancer-Causing Chemical Ethylene OxideBridget MulroyLinden, NJ
Earthquake Hits Morristown, NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Newly-Appointed North Jersey Middle School Principal Charged With DUI: Report
A newly-appointed middle school principal was charged with DUI in the town she was hired in, NJ Advance Media reports citing court records. Aretha M. Dooley-Malloy was issued a summons for DUI, driving an unregistered vehicle and failing to possess and insurance card, and failing to give consent for breath samples while driving on Rock Spring Road in West Orange around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, the outlet says.
New Study: Where Are The Wealthiest Counties In NJ?
Somerset, Morris and Bergen counties rank among the wealthiest in the Garden State, according to a new study. The recent study from SmartAsset assessed wealth in U.S. counties by comparing them across three categories: the amount of investment income residents receive, median home value and per capita income. Somerset County's...
Another NJ school board fights back against sexualizing kids (Opinion)
The fact that we are even having this debate is a sign of the surreal times we live in. It's also a glaring reminder that the Democratic majority in New Jersey has betrayed the principles that have had voters keep them in power for the past two decades. As we...
Pioneering Radiology Center Opens in New Jersey, Announces ImageCare Radiology
JEFFERSON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 2, 2022-- A pioneering, state-of-the-art radiology center in New Jersey has officially announced its opening date to the public this month. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220902005282/en/ ImageCare Radiology at Jefferson, NJ (Photo: Business Wire)
Two sobriety checkpoints in Monmouth County this holiday weekend
Be careful while driving around New Jersey this holiday weekend, especially in Monmouth County. The Monmouth County DWI Task Force, lead up Allenhurst Police Chief Michael Schneider, will have two checkpoints set up this Labor Day weekend in Freehold and Wall townships to assess the sobriety of passing motorists. The...
Heather O'Rourke takes nostalgic tour of her New Jersey high school
Kick off this school year on a trip down memory lane with Heather O'Rourke! Did you know Heather was a cheerleader for all of her four years at Indian Hills High School? She even made up some of the pom-pom routines!
PhillyBite
Five of The Best Italian Restaurants in New Jersey
- If you're looking for a great Italian restaurant in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. There are many great choices, from Carluccio's Coal-Fired Pizza in Northfield to La Cambusa in Wyckoff. Here are five recommendations. Enjoy authentic Italian food in an elegant setting. Carluccio's Coal Fired Pizza...
Hillsborough’s BoroSAFE to sponsor awareness campaign in recognition of Suicide Prevention Month in September
In recognition of September as Suicide Prevention Month, BoroSAFE is sponsoring an awareness campaign throughout the Hillsborough community. Hillsborough was declared a stigma-free community in October 2020. This year’s theme is #BeThe1To, created by the Suicide Prevention Lifeline to spread the word about actions everyone can all take to prevent suicide, according to Hillsborough Township officials.
wrnjradio.com
Hunterdon County Commissioner Board reminds seniors to apply for the Senior Tax Property Relief program before the Oct. 31st deadline
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – The Hunterdon County Commissioner Board is sharing the news with senior residents that the deadline for 2021 Senior Tax Freeze program is October 31, 2022, and that the program has been updated with new guidelines and an increase in income for eligibility from New Jersey.
This is the best cheeseburger in New Jersey, according to Yelp
Want the best cheeseburger in New Jersey? According to Yelp, you can find it in two North Jersey locations. The popular restaurant review site recently posted a list of the best cheeseburger in every state. Making the cut for the Garden State was Marty’s, a burger shop with stores in both Fort Lee and Jersey City.
Fan Favorite Pizza Shops in Mercer County, NJ Ranked
One of the greatest parts about living in New Jersey is how amazing every pizza place is. Even if you order takeout from your least favorite shop, it’s still a million times better than any pizza you’ll get anywhere else!. Being from the New Jersey and New York...
ocscanner.news
MONMOUTH COUNTY: ALERT FOR TWO DWI CHECKPOINTS
During this busy Labor Day holiday weekend, the Monmouth County DWI Task Force will be conducting TWO DWI checkpoints. The first will run from 10pm Friday night to 2am Saturday night, in Freehold Township. The checkpoint will take place on Rt 9, where all northbound vehicles will be diverted into the Juniper Plaza, to check drivers for their sobriety.
Number of NJ districts face crossing guard shortage. Here’s what one town is doing to combat the problem.
A number of districts across New Jersey, as well as the country, are facing a crossing guard shortage as some kids start walking to school.
fox29.com
Recent Mercer County uptick in Legionnaire's Disease cases to be investigated by health officials
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. - There’s growing concern in Mercer County, New Jersey over a recent increase in Legionnaire’s Disease. Recent studies show the bacteria that causes it is in the water in half of all households in Hamilton. A local advocacy group, Alliance to Prevent Legionnaire’s Disease says...
The Unbelievable Choice For New Jersey’s Strangest Animal Has Been Revealed
It turns out that with all the strange things we encounter here in New Jersey, our animal world doesn't disappoint in its level of strangeness. Although I have to admit when I compare the strangest New Jersey animal to the weirdest animal in other states, the choice for the Garden State is pretty disappointing.
Husband, wife identified in N.J. murder-suicide shooting, prosecutor says
Officials on Thursday identified the husband and wife killed in an apparent murder-suicide at their Woodbridge home. Police were summoned to a 911 call about a woman lying unresponsive on the front yard of a residence on Soren Street in the township’s Fords section around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.
Dead rabid fox found in N.J. state park that remains closed, officials say
EDITOR’S NOTE: The headline and story have been updated after the state environmental officials issued a statement Thursday evening with additional information that partially contradicted the account by county health officials. A dead rabid fox has been found in the Double Trouble State Park in Ocean County, where county...
Two drivers killed in crash on Jersey Shore road
A man and a woman were killed Thursday night when the vehicles they were driving collided in Monmouth County, authorities said. The crash occurred about 7 p.m. near the intersection of Shafto Road and Asbury Avenue in Tinton Falls. Investigators said a 2021 Audi S6 driven by a 36-year-old man...
New Jersey ranks near the lowest of all states for this …
We may be at or near the bottom of the list of states for things like business-friendly climates or affordable tax rates, but this one, many people might actually like. New Jersey is famously anti-gun. Not only the government, but most of the population will clutch their pearls if you tell them that you own a firearm.
Armpit Of America? Barstool's Portnoy Hits Another North Jersey Pizzeria
Cute towns and good pizza is what New Jersey has to offer, according to Barstool CEO Dave Portnoy.The self-proclaimed pizza connoisseur was in the area hitting several local pizzerias for his "One Bite" review series.While sampling pie from Nicky's Firehouse in Madison, Portnoy took a minute to ref…
