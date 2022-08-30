ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough Township, NJ

Daily Voice

Newly-Appointed North Jersey Middle School Principal Charged With DUI: Report

A newly-appointed middle school principal was charged with DUI in the town she was hired in, NJ Advance Media reports citing court records. Aretha M. Dooley-Malloy was issued a summons for DUI, driving an unregistered vehicle and failing to possess and insurance card, and failing to give consent for breath samples while driving on Rock Spring Road in West Orange around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, the outlet says.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Daily Voice

New Study: Where Are The Wealthiest Counties In NJ?

Somerset, Morris and Bergen counties rank among the wealthiest in the Garden State, according to a new study. The recent study from SmartAsset assessed wealth in U.S. counties by comparing them across three categories: the amount of investment income residents receive, median home value and per capita income. Somerset County's...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
The Associated Press

Pioneering Radiology Center Opens in New Jersey, Announces ImageCare Radiology

JEFFERSON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 2, 2022-- A pioneering, state-of-the-art radiology center in New Jersey has officially announced its opening date to the public this month. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220902005282/en/ ImageCare Radiology at Jefferson, NJ (Photo: Business Wire)
JEFFERSON, NJ
City
Hillsborough Township, NJ
Education
PhillyBite

Five of The Best Italian Restaurants in New Jersey

- If you're looking for a great Italian restaurant in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. There are many great choices, from Carluccio's Coal-Fired Pizza in Northfield to La Cambusa in Wyckoff. Here are five recommendations. Enjoy authentic Italian food in an elegant setting. Carluccio's Coal Fired Pizza...
NORTHFIELD, NJ
Hillsborough Beacon

Hillsborough's BoroSAFE to sponsor awareness campaign in recognition of Suicide Prevention Month in September

In recognition of September as Suicide Prevention Month, BoroSAFE is sponsoring an awareness campaign throughout the Hillsborough community. Hillsborough was declared a stigma-free community in October 2020. This year's theme is #BeThe1To, created by the Suicide Prevention Lifeline to spread the word about actions everyone can all take to prevent suicide, according to Hillsborough Township officials.
HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

This is the best cheeseburger in New Jersey, according to Yelp

Want the best cheeseburger in New Jersey? According to Yelp, you can find it in two North Jersey locations. The popular restaurant review site recently posted a list of the best cheeseburger in every state. Making the cut for the Garden State was Marty's, a burger shop with stores in both Fort Lee and Jersey City.
FORT LEE, NJ
ocscanner.news

MONMOUTH COUNTY: ALERT FOR TWO DWI CHECKPOINTS

During this busy Labor Day holiday weekend, the Monmouth County DWI Task Force will be conducting TWO DWI checkpoints. The first will run from 10pm Friday night to 2am Saturday night, in Freehold Township. The checkpoint will take place on Rt 9, where all northbound vehicles will be diverted into the Juniper Plaza, to check drivers for their sobriety.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Two drivers killed in crash on Jersey Shore road

A man and a woman were killed Thursday night when the vehicles they were driving collided in Monmouth County, authorities said. The crash occurred about 7 p.m. near the intersection of Shafto Road and Asbury Avenue in Tinton Falls. Investigators said a 2021 Audi S6 driven by a 36-year-old man...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey ranks near the lowest of all states for this …

We may be at or near the bottom of the list of states for things like business-friendly climates or affordable tax rates, but this one, many people might actually like. New Jersey is famously anti-gun. Not only the government, but most of the population will clutch their pearls if you tell them that you own a firearm.
Hillsborough Beacon

Hillsborough, NJ
Local news for Hillsborough in Somerset County, NJ.

 https://centraljersey.com/hillsborough-beacon/

