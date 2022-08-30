Read full article on original website
Lush, luxe and lovely... a family-infused Vail, Colorado escape that will leave you wanting more.Nadine BubeckVail, CO
500-person event space opens in SilverthorneMargaret JacksonSilverthorne, CO
Best road trips to enjoy Colorado's fall colorsMorgan TiltonColorado State
Get e-bike rentals delivered at your doorstep in these Colorado mountain townsMorgan TiltonBreckenridge, CO
Letter: Current Vail council members aren’t the bad guys
The recent letter to the editor regarding condemnation and fiscal responsibility by nine previous town council members certainly caught my attention. We can all agree on the importance of fiscal responsibility and the town’s historical legacy. However, the tone of the letter and its insinuation of impending loss of financial well-being by condemning the Booth Heights parcel is a big stretch. Especially when the signers are basing their concerns on a “rumor” that the council has a “no price is too high philosophy.”
Romer: Reflections and looking forward
Vail Valley Partnership, a 501c(6) nonprofit organization, has been engaged in the community since the early days of Vail, starting in 1964 as the Vail Resort Association. It is an honor to play a role in fostering regional economic vitality through our role as the chamber of commerce. I recently...
Letter: Use your power wisely
This is directed at those who are extremely well-to-do (and perhaps are animal lovers) who are ignoring climate change and might read the Vail Daily. Did you know that around 1 million animals have recently died in Pakistan because of the climate crisis floods? Did you know that more than 1,000 people, many of them children, have died in the flooding?
Letter: You can make a difference
With so much political noise out there, it is often difficult to understand what is real and what is not. We are constantly bombarded with decisions and challenges in our nation, in our state, and in our community. It’s often hard to know what we can do to effect positive change — even if one sees a great need, how can we work together to make change?
School Views: A community effort to create housing
In April 2020, Eagle County School District released a 10-year Housing Master Plan. In it, we outlined a goal of creating 120 housing opportunities for district employees and facilitating housing opportunities through partnerships, programs, and connecting employees with existing resources. We are making great progress toward achieving that goal by...
Vail Valley Foundation presents a unique early child care proposal to Avon
A new type of nonprofit-private-public partnership and employer-sponsored model could lead to a new early child care center in Avon, filling a large need in the community. At the Tuesday, Aug. 23, Town Council meeting, the Vail Valley Foundation presented a proposal to build an 11,000-square-foot licensed early learning center on an approximately 4-acre plot of land within The Village at Avon development. As presented, the initiative could bring 12 preschool classrooms to serve around 168 children from the community.
Inaugural Climb It For Climate hike set for Sept. 24 in Vail
Vail will become the epicenter of climate action at the inaugural Climb It For Climate on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 9 a.m. The event will feature a hike up Berrypicker on Vail Mountain with education and action stations plus interactive challenges along the trail and will culminate at Eagle’s Nest where participants will enjoy live music, food, and beverages.
Riverwalk Theater plans to expand into residential units and restaurant space
The Riverwalk Theater in Edwards will soon be more than just a theater. On Tuesday, the Eagle County Board of Commissioners approved an amended proposed use development for the property that will allow property owner Grant Smith to expand it into a four-story building, add 18 residential units and a restaurant while shrinking the theater space to diversify building usage.
Letter: Vail Resorts is a bad business partner
As I watch the Booth Heights slugfest over sheep habitat and housing play out, I am sad to see Vail Resorts continue to be the bad business partner causing it. Vail Resorts should simply abandon this housing location for the sake of green space and critical sheep grazing. Vail Associates...
Carnes: Not a proper use of tax dollars
As an elected member of the Avon Town Council back in the mid-90s, I was an outspoken critic of government misuse of tax dollars. At that time it was concerning tax dollars being used to fund local organizations that “just happened” to include family members of council members, but more importantly, six-figure art projects to “pretty up” the town.
Tackling the Paradise Paradox: Vail Health breaks ground on new inpatient behavioral health facility in Edwards
On Thursday, Sept. 1, the Vail Health Foundation hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the Precourt Healing Center, ushering in a new era for behavioral health services in Eagle County. “What’s happening today in this valley, I can honestly say I do not believe it’s happening anywhere else in the United...
Avon Town Council election: 5 candidates to run for 4 open seats
This November, voters in Avon will be voting on four open Town Council seats. These open seats are currently held by Mayor Sarah Smith Hymes and Council member Scott Prince, both of whom are term-limited, as well as Council members Tamra Underwood and Chico Thuon. Aspiring candidates had until Monday,...
Salomone: Learn fly-fishing at Colorado Mountain College
Have you ever seen the insects highlighted in the evening sun, hovering over the river in an indecipherable courtship and wondered ‘what are all those insects?’. Individuals, anglers and undergraduates all entertain the desire to learn and fly fishing has become the common arena. Colorado Mountain College has structured a learning environment around the greatest sport to be found: fly fishing.
Dr. Susan Vickerman honored as second recipient of Vail Health Elevate Award
Dr. Susan Vickerman has been named the second recipient of the Vail Health Elevate Award. Vail Health created the Elevate Award in June 2022 to give patients and their families an opportunity to nominate and thank employees who have touched their lives in some way. Vickerman, a family medicine physician...
Letter: Give us all the facts on proposed regional transit authority
Local voters recently received a glossy, six-page mailing regarding a ballot question that will be voted on in November. The measure is proposing the creation of a regional transit authority to improve and expand local bus transit service in the county and a half-cent sales tax increase (estimated to raise $11.5 million annually) to pay for the same. The Vail Daily recently had an in-depth article regarding the proposal.
Beaver Creek and Vail host Oktoberfests for next three weekends
It’s time to break out your lederhosen and do a little polka in-between hoisting your stein. For the next three weekends, you can get your fill of Oktoberfest. Beaver Creek launches the brew-filled festival beginning this weekend, followed by Oktoberfests in Lionshead Sept. 9-11 and Vail Village Sept. 16-18.
Vail Valley wedding business having a busy summer season
Weddings have always been a staple of the summer economy in Vail and Eagle County. This summer seems to be a return to that form. The business all but shut down in 2020, the summer of COVID-19. In fact, local photographer Shane Macomber said he shot more weddings that summer — 10 — than were held at the Beaver Creek Chapel.
Oktoberfest at Beaver Creek, Jazz in Vail, Minturn Market and the Vail Duck Race: Tricia’s Labor Day Weekend Picks 9/2/22
Labor Day Weekend not only signifies the unofficial end of summer, but it also kicks off Oktoberfest season in the Vail Valley. Beaver Creek’s three-day event ushers in two more weekends of Oktoberfest, with Lionshead hosting on Sept. 9-11 and Vail Village hosting on Sept. 16-18. Each are different and equally as fun, so don that dirndl and put on the lederhosen and get ready to say “prost” this time of year.
boulderreportinglab.org
‘Landlord of last resort’: Boulder’s largest shelter is buying homes for people often shunned by property owners
The city’s largest homeless shelter, the nonprofit Boulder Shelter for the Homeless, is planning to purchase up to 10 housing units to rent to unhoused people. The program is intended to help fill the housing gap for people for whom it has struggled to find landlords. The nonprofit, which...
Eagle County attorney Bruce Carey calling it a career
Bruce Carey is a familiar face in Eagle County’s courthouse. He’s going to cut back those appearances as he eases into retirement. Carey, 66, has practiced law for 37 years in Eagle County, first as a prosecutor, then as a criminal defense attorney. Carey landed in Colorado in...
