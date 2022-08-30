ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois Athletic Director addresses game day challenges

By Amanda Brennan
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Illinois Football pulled off a win versus Wyoming on Saturday, and thousands of fans traveled to Memorial Stadium to cheer them on. But the day came with some long lines for many.

On Tuesday, Josh Whitman, Illinois Athletic Director, acknowledged those waits.

He said they are now reviewing all aspects of game day operations, and are committed to making improvements.

Kush Sarin, an Illinois student, experienced those lines on the west side of the stadium near Grange Grove.

“I expected it just because there were so many people out there tailgating, so I expected long lines to get into the stadium as well,” he said. “It wasn’t terrible though. Maybe 10 to 15 minutes at most.”

He got in line shortly before kickoff and was able to watch the entire game.

Whitman said they will communicate the new plans with fans and make changes before the next home game on Sept. 10.

