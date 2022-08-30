Read full article on original website
Putin walks awkwardly as he lays flowers on Mikhail Gorbachev’s open casket after denying ex-Soviet leader state funeral
RUSSIAN President Vladimir Putin appeared to walk awkwardly as he laid flowers at the open casket of ex-Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, sparking fresh health concerns. The first and last president of the USSR, Gorbachev died in Moscow at the age of 91 on Tuesday. Today, Putin made a rare public...
Opinion: It should not be a crime to criticize in Putin's Russia
Ravil Maganov died this week. He was 67, and chairman of Lukoil, the Russian oil company. Lukoil released a statement that he "passed away following a severe illness." Tass, the state-owned Russian news agency, says Mr. Maganov fell out of a 6th floor hospital window. They called it a suicide.
Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers
An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
Trump May Have Sold Classified Documents, Should Be 'Arrested': Kirschner
Kirschner said Friday that "things just went from bad to worse to unfathomably dangerous" after empty classified folders were found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
Karl Rove tells Fox News that Trump wasn’t allowed to take papers from White House: ‘It’s verboten’
Former George W Bush administration adviser Karl Rove tore into Donald Trump on Wednesday for taking sensitive White House documents to Mar-a-Lago, saying the former president had “no right to do so” under the law.“Let’s be clear on this. None of these government documents are his to have taken,” Mr Rove said, interrupting a host on Fox News who referred to some of the documents in question as belonging to Mr Trump.“A lot of the former president’s problems are of his own creation,” the Republican politico continued. “Under the Presidential Records Act of 1978, you cannot take original documents...
Pope Francis Orders All Assets Be Deposited in Vatican Bank by Sept. 30.
Pope Francis wants all Holy See offices and Vatican-linked institutions to deposit their assets in the Vatican bank by Sept. 30. The Pope issued the order on Aug. 23. Keep reading to learn more about the order and what it means as the deadline approaches. What is the Vatican bank?
A retired tech tycoon has pledged $33 million to raise an army of civilian marksmen and 'black bear warriors' to defend Taiwan from a Chinese invasion
Robert Tsao, 75, said he'd pay a private military training organization called the "Black Bear Academy" to train 3 million civilians for three years.
A ‘climate disaster of biblical proportions’ is hitting Pakistan, official says
People gather in front of a road damaged by flood waters following heavy monsoon rains in in Pakistan's northern Swat Valley. This summer, many countries have endured record heat waves and droughts that have wrecked harvests and dried out rivers. Pakistan, however, is dealing with a different type of catastrophe....
Trump Is Big Mad About Mar-a-Lago Search, Uses Family to Play the Victim During Rally
“There can be no more real example of the very clear threats to American freedom than just a few weeks ago when… we witnessed one of the most shocking abuses of power we have witnessed from any administration in American history,” former President Donald Trump said at his rally Saturday night — the first since the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago compound. Trump used the opportunity to spread lies about the investigation, the 2020 election, and a bevy of other topics. At the Pennsylvania rally in support of GOP candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano, Trump claimed that the Democratic...
Far-right Oath Keepers' lawyer is charged with conspiracy after photographed in an underground garage meeting the night before Capitol riot
A lawyer for the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group has been charged with conspiracy in connection with the January 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol, authorities said Thursday. Kellye SoRelle - general counsel for the antigovernment group - was arrested in Texas on charges including conspiracy to obstruct the...
Lindsey Graham Doubles Down On 'Riots In The Streets' Warning
"What I tried to do was state the obvious," Graham said, again raising the specter of violence if Trump is prosecuted for taking top secret documents from the White House.
The United Kingdom's next prime minister could be a foreign policy hard-liner
On Monday, we'll learn who the new British prime minister is. Conservative Party members have cast their final votes today. Polling suggests it is likely to be Liz Truss. She is currently the foreign secretary, and Ben Judah's written about what her leadership would mean for Britain's role around the world. He is a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council. Welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
The latest from Ukraine: U.N. nuclear inspectors visit Russian-occupied region
Most of the U.N. nuclear inspectors sent this week to assess a Russian-occupied power plant in Ukraine have left, but a few remain behind. They will continue to monitor the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. NPR's Elissa Nadworny joins us now from Dnieper, Ukraine. Elissa, thanks so much for being with us.
Former presidential pastry chef Roland Mesnier dies at age 78
It can be pretty terrifying to show off your baking in front of discerning judges, as any fan of "The Great British Bake Off" knows. (SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "THE GREAT BRITISH BAKE OFF") PAUL HOLLYWOOD: I don't like the outside of it. I think your piping work is not...
The Taliban now guard Afghanistan's National Museum, where they once smashed objects
KABUL — One of the most striking sights at the National Museum of Afghanistan these days isn't inside the museum, but by its front gates. Young, armed Taliban guards protect the entrance, searching visitors before they enter the museum grounds. The last time the Taliban were in power, at...
What we know about the failed attempt to assassinate Argentina's vice president
A man aimed a loaded handgun at point-blank range at the face of the vice president of Argentina last night. But the gun failed to fire, and Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner is still alive. The suspected gunman has been detained. Argentina's president has called the incident, quote, "the most serious event since we recovered democracy." Here with more details is Natalie Alcoba, a journalist based in Buenos Aires. She is outside the courthouse, where a judge has been taking witness statements on what happened to Fernandez. Welcome.
Chilean President Gabriel Boric faces his biggest political challenge yet
UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTER: (Shouting in Spanish). JOHN OTIS, BYLINE: In the streets of Santiago, a boisterous crowd waves Chilean flags and banners that say rechazo - that's Spanish for rejection. UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS: (Chanting) Rechazo. Rechazo. OTIS: They're urging people to reject Chile's draft constitution, which they claim is a radical left-wing...
Chile's new constitution is put to the test at a vote
UNIDENTIFIED SINGER: (Singing in non-English language). JOHN OTIS, BYLINE: Folk musicians fire up the crowd here in the Chilean capital of Santiago. Hundreds have gathered to show their support for a new constitution. It would replace the old one that was written during the country's military dictatorship that lasted for 17 years.
Chileans weigh a new constituation
NPR's Scott Simon talks with Chilean journalist Francisca Skoknic about the upcoming vote to approve or reject a new constitution for the South American country. Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
The government in France is urging energy conservation to avoid rationing
UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: (Speaking French). ELEANOR BEARDSLEY, BYLINE: Every end of August, thousands of CEOs and French business executives gather in Paris for a two-day summit. But this year, the main topic wasn't striking unions. It was rising energy prices. PRIME MINISTER ELISABETH BORNE: (Speaking French). BEARDSLEY: "This past summer has...
