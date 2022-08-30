Read full article on original website
Related
Letter: Current Vail council members aren’t the bad guys
The recent letter to the editor regarding condemnation and fiscal responsibility by nine previous town council members certainly caught my attention. We can all agree on the importance of fiscal responsibility and the town’s historical legacy. However, the tone of the letter and its insinuation of impending loss of financial well-being by condemning the Booth Heights parcel is a big stretch. Especially when the signers are basing their concerns on a “rumor” that the council has a “no price is too high philosophy.”
New federal funding will help bring broadband internet to all of Eagle County
The federal government approved a $42.5 billion “Broadband Equity Access and Deployment” program this spring that will enable states and local governments to bring high-speed internet access to underserved communities across the country. Now, Eagle County is preparing a strategy for how best to apply this funding to close gaps in broadband access in unincorporated Eagle County.
School Views: A community effort to create housing
In April 2020, Eagle County School District released a 10-year Housing Master Plan. In it, we outlined a goal of creating 120 housing opportunities for district employees and facilitating housing opportunities through partnerships, programs, and connecting employees with existing resources. We are making great progress toward achieving that goal by...
Summit Daily News
Cancer at elevation: How does living at high elevations impact someone’s chances of developing cancer? Summit County experts weigh in
Joel Wexler has made quite a few friends during his five years as a full-time Keystone resident, but it’s his black Labrador retriever, Gussie, of whom he’s most fond. She’s been by his side for a majority of his 13-year journey of frequent cancer screenings. In 2009, doctors were concerned about elevated levels of prostate-specific antigens, so they watched his health closely until he was ultimately diagnosed with cancer in 2021.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Inaugural Climb It For Climate hike set for Sept. 24 in Vail
Vail will become the epicenter of climate action at the inaugural Climb It For Climate on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 9 a.m. The event will feature a hike up Berrypicker on Vail Mountain with education and action stations plus interactive challenges along the trail and will culminate at Eagle’s Nest where participants will enjoy live music, food, and beverages.
Cast your votes in the Best of Vail Valley 2022 readers’ choice awards
The nominations have been cast and it’s voting season in the Vail Valley. The Vail Daily is asking readers to vote for their favorites in the Best of Vail Valley annual readers’ choice awards for the 2022-2023 season. After a nomination period in mid-August, the voting period launched...
aspenpublicradio.org
What’s going on with the development boom in the midvalley?
The latest wave of development is underway in the mid-Roaring Fork Valley — between Basalt and Carbondale — forcing residents and local officials to confront difficult questions about what impact these projects will have on the community. Aspen Daily News reporter Scott Condon has been covering the development...
Riverwalk Theater plans to expand into residential units and restaurant space
The Riverwalk Theater in Edwards will soon be more than just a theater. On Tuesday, the Eagle County Board of Commissioners approved an amended proposed use development for the property that will allow property owner Grant Smith to expand it into a four-story building, add 18 residential units and a restaurant while shrinking the theater space to diversify building usage.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eagle County attorney Bruce Carey calling it a career
Bruce Carey is a familiar face in Eagle County’s courthouse. He’s going to cut back those appearances as he eases into retirement. Carey, 66, has practiced law for 37 years in Eagle County, first as a prosecutor, then as a criminal defense attorney. Carey landed in Colorado in...
EVHS senior spends summer as wildlife ambassador in Costa Rica
2022 lead this EVHS devil from a snowy trail in Eagle, Colorado to a sandy beach in Limon, Costa Rica. In the early spring, I volunteered as a wildlife trail ambassador for Jen Rose and her International Youth Conservation Coalition in collaboration with Vail Valley Mountain Trail Alliance. I remember standing in the snow, clipboard in hand, behind Eagle’s ice rink. I was supervised by a herd of elk in the distant field and a few deer on the ridge. I was there to explain the reasons for trail closures and leashed dogs to hikers and bikers. According to VVMTA, “The closures are there for the protection of wildlife during the sensitive birthing period and to protect soils, vegetation, watershed and fisheries during the mud season.”
Oktoberfest at Beaver Creek, Jazz in Vail, Minturn Market and the Vail Duck Race: Tricia’s Labor Day Weekend Picks 9/2/22
Labor Day Weekend not only signifies the unofficial end of summer, but it also kicks off Oktoberfest season in the Vail Valley. Beaver Creek’s three-day event ushers in two more weekends of Oktoberfest, with Lionshead hosting on Sept. 9-11 and Vail Village hosting on Sept. 16-18. Each are different and equally as fun, so don that dirndl and put on the lederhosen and get ready to say “prost” this time of year.
Summit Daily News
May’s big rig rollover cost Silverthorne thousands of dollars — now, the town is seeking ways to recover its losses
Editor’s note: The headline of this article has been updated to correct the kind of vehicle involved in the crash. Thousands of dollars in costs to local municipalities and a criminal charge of reckless endangerment resulted from May’s overturned semitractor-trailer in Silverthorne. To local authorities, dealing with the public safety concerns and resulting emulsified oil spill meant sending a message, but the driver’s company is asking for understanding for the driver’s mistake.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Vail Valley wedding business having a busy summer season
Weddings have always been a staple of the summer economy in Vail and Eagle County. This summer seems to be a return to that form. The business all but shut down in 2020, the summer of COVID-19. In fact, local photographer Shane Macomber said he shot more weddings that summer — 10 — than were held at the Beaver Creek Chapel.
Vail area businesses expect a busy three-day weekend
We all know summer doesn’t end this weekend, but it is the last holiday weekend of the season, and local businesses are expecting plenty of guests. “It’s going to be a huge weekend,” Vail Welcome Centers manager Amanda Zinn said. Zinn noted that while this weekend’s Oktoberfest...
As more sanitation districts test wastewater for COVID-19, questions remain on interpreting the data
Consistent, widespread testing of the community’s wastewater for COVID-19 has been long-awaited as traditional, public-health metrics have struggled to fully capture the spread of the virus in the community’s transient population. Now, sanitation districts throughout the valley are participating in a state-sponsored tracking program, but local, public-health officials are grappling with interpreting the relative highs and lows and how they compare to the picture captured by other metrics.
Beaver Creek and Vail host Oktoberfests for next three weekends
It’s time to break out your lederhosen and do a little polka in-between hoisting your stein. For the next three weekends, you can get your fill of Oktoberfest. Beaver Creek launches the brew-filled festival beginning this weekend, followed by Oktoberfests in Lionshead Sept. 9-11 and Vail Village Sept. 16-18.
Letter: You can make a difference
With so much political noise out there, it is often difficult to understand what is real and what is not. We are constantly bombarded with decisions and challenges in our nation, in our state, and in our community. It’s often hard to know what we can do to effect positive change — even if one sees a great need, how can we work together to make change?
Sweet Coloradough donut shop opening new location in Eagle
Sweet treat lovers rejoice: the award-winning Sweet Coloradough donut and coffee shop is opening a new location on Chambers Avenue in Eagle this fall, and plans to begin serving its popular handmade donuts by October. Sweet Coloradough was founded by married couple Aaron and Anne Badolato in Glenwood Springs in...
Special Event for DeAnne Mitchell Helms
Please join us to celebrate the life of DeAnne Mitchell Helms. – — We will gather to share our favorite stories and remember our wonderful wife, mother, aunt and friend, who passed away last December. – — Bring your stories, your beverage of choice, and we’ll share a toast...
Wildlife Roundtable: Wildlife has the right of way
Have you ever noticed the number of different wildlife and human-made tracks on our recreational trails on our public lands? Did you notice deer and elk tracks, or question whether you saw a coyote or fox paw print mixed in with human footprints, bike tire tracks, and horse hoof prints? How about scat, animal droppings, and horse manure? It’s interesting to know, and best for our safety to know, how many of us share the trails and what the proper etiquette is when we meet fellow trail users in the backcountry. There is an essential nexus of compatibility, and an adverse impact on wildlife where we recreate. Observing the rules of the trail will keep us all safe and happy out there.
Vail Daily
Vail, CO
3K+
Followers
10K+
Post
947K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Coloradohttps://www.swiftcom.com
Comments / 0