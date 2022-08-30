Have you ever noticed the number of different wildlife and human-made tracks on our recreational trails on our public lands? Did you notice deer and elk tracks, or question whether you saw a coyote or fox paw print mixed in with human footprints, bike tire tracks, and horse hoof prints? How about scat, animal droppings, and horse manure? It’s interesting to know, and best for our safety to know, how many of us share the trails and what the proper etiquette is when we meet fellow trail users in the backcountry. There is an essential nexus of compatibility, and an adverse impact on wildlife where we recreate. Observing the rules of the trail will keep us all safe and happy out there.

EAGLE COUNTY, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO