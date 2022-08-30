ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 3

Talk Hard
4d ago

So many bad drivers picking up kids. And they’re never ready, they don’t even use the cards with the kids name like they’re supposed to. Everyone rushing in and out with lots of traffic. It’s just chaos 😂

Reply
3
Related
Maya Devi

Picture of a baby shooting daggers at her delivery doctor went viral

Social media is flooded with funny and interesting pictures and videos that easily turn into memes. One such hilarious picture creating a buzz was of a newborn with a less-than-pleased expression when she was born. In the photo, the newborn, Isabela Pereira de Jesus, is glowering at the doctor who delivered her.
People

Tired Mom Shares Relatable Back-to-School Photo with the Perfect Sign for Parents

Jeni Bukolt, a North Carolina mom of two, shared a classic back-to-school photo sign with a twist just for parents One North Carolina mom has struck a chord with her relatable back-to-school photo. Borrowing from the trend of first-day photos with back-to-school signs that give details about the student, Jeni Bukolt decided to fill out her own sign, detailing how she's "42 years tired," "will probably miss a school theme day" and can provide supplies but "please don't ask me to volunteer." "Happy 'Back to School' season to all...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
AOL Corp

Psychotherapist believes ‘Corn Kid’ is a good example of ‘excellent’ parenting

A psychotherapist shared her perspective on “Corn Kid,” a little boy who has stolen the hearts of the internet. If you don’t yet know who Corn Kid is, get ready to fall in love. Tariq, an elementary school student, was featured in an episode of Recess Therapy, a series where host Julian Shapiro-Barnum interviews children at New York City playgrounds. Tariq’s love of corn was the focus of the segment. With phrases like, “Have a corntastic day” and “It’s corn!” it was only a matter of time before he went viral.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Entertainment
TODAY.com

Her daughter swallowed a button battery. Eating honey helped

When 3-year old Maggie told her mom Katie Jacobsen that she ate “that shiny thing,” Jacobsen knew it was bad. “I was like, ‘OK, well I need to figure out what that was,’” Jacobsen, 41, of Barberton, Ohio, told TODAY Parents. “It was a doll that had the little button batteries in it.”
BARBERTON, OH
E! News

News Anchor Neena Pacholke's Cause of Death Confirmed

Officials have determined the cause of death for News 9 anchor Neena Pacholke. The 27-year-old died by suicide on Aug. 27, according to a statement from the Wausau Police Department in Wisconsin provided to E! News. In a media release, authorities said Pacholke had made "suicidal statements" before she was found dead by officers, who did not receive an answer at the door while performing a welfare check at a residence.
WAUSAU, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristen Bell
Person
Jeremiah
dailyphew.com

A Bat-Dog With Special Needs Is Taking Over The Instagram

Say hello to Tucker, a rescue pup with a smile that makes him look more like a bat than a pooch! This 3-year-old albino Chihuahua-miniature Pinscher suffers from a disease known as MPS VI (mucopolysaccharidoses). The illness causes deformities and a host of medical problems. This means the doggie is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vice

Parents Demanded School Check the Gender of Girl Who Beat Their Kids in Sports

The nationwide anti-trans panic overtaking schools is harming transgender kids–but not only transgender kids. Parents at one school in Utah filed a complaint and asked the school to investigate whether a girl who had beaten their daughters “by a wide margin” in competition was transgender, a representative from the state’s high school athletics association told state legislators Wednesday, according to the Deseret News and Salt Lake Tribune.
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carpool#Chord#Tiktok
Mary Duncan

Woman gets two hundred dollar dinner for free when waitress harasses a child at table

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I am one of the most non-confrontational people you will ever meet in your life, and my good friend Thea is the exact opposite. Thea is a bulldog when it comes to getting what she wants and making sure she is being treated how she believes she deserves to be treated.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
SheKnows

A Brother Asked His Sister and Her Baby to Leave a Fancy Dinner & His Reasoning Actually Makes Sense

On the surface, kicking your breastfeeding sister out of a restaurant sounds awful. But hear this Reddit user out. He took to the “AITA” forum to share his story, and there are so many people who took his side in this situation. The user explained that he had planned to purpose to his girlfriend Jessy during a family dinner at a Michelin-star restaurant. The spot, he said, is very high end, has a strict dress code, and doesn’t allow children under 14. He made the booking 10 months in advance and put his credit card down for 12 people. In the...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
NBC News

NBC News

455K+
Followers
54K+
Post
299M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy