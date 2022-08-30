Read full article on original website
cbs17
Stray gunfire near Knightdale leads to proposed changes for Wake County backyard target shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County commissioners are considering changing the county’s outdoor shooting ordinance after stray bullets fired in Knightdale were hitting too close to homes. County officials said Friday that they are providing three opportunities over the next three weeks for residents to learn about both...
cbs17
1 killed in police shooting in Fayetteville, officials say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said officers were involved in a deadly shooting Friday night with a “suicidal” person who had two knives. The incident was reported along Hickory View Court, which is in a mobile home community just off Pritchett Road south of Cliffdale Road, according to a Fayetteville police officer.
cbs17
61 shots fired in 7 seconds in deadly Durham gang shooting in April, warrant says
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – While overall shootings may be down in Durham, some recent shootings in public places have involved gang members and dozens of gunshots have been fired at these scenes. According to a search warrant, police found 61 rifle-type shell casings at the scene of a deadly...
cbs17
2 students found with guns at Hillside High School in Durham, deputies say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two students were found with guns at a high school in Durham Thursday, officials said. The incident was first discovered after deputies were told by school security staff that a student was “planning” to bring a weapon to Hillside High School on Thursday, according to a news release from Durham County Sheriff’s Office.
cbs17
Questions about staff moves ‘disrespect’ slain deputy’s memory, Wake County sheriff says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker says reports about staff changes in the office’s K-9 unit “disrespect” the memory of a deputy shot and killed in the line of duty. Baker issued a statement Friday afternoon saying he was “not going to address...
cbs17
Police looking for suspect after woman shot in Raleigh: police
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they are looking for one suspect after a woman was shot and taken to the hospital Friday night. At about 10:51 p.m., officers say they were called to a home on Skinner Drive. They say they found a woman who was shot.
cbs17
Durham deadly shootings down 11% from 2021, data shows
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – While there have been 469 shootings in Durham so far this year, data shows that shooting incidents are down this year compared to 2021. According to the data, there were 495 shooting incidents as of August 13 in 2021. That means shootings are down five percent this year from last year.
cbs17
UNC police warn students after string of break-ins in 1 residence hall
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – University of Chapel Hill police are reminding students that thieves “only need seconds” to commit a crime after a string of break-ins to a residence hall in less than a week. Three reports of breaking and entering were reported in Hinton James...
cbs17
1 shot near I-440 at Lake Boone Trail in Raleigh, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are investigating after a shooting near Interstate 440 at Lake Boone Trail Thursday night. CBS 17 has also learned police were investigating the Shell gas station located on Horton Street in the same area. A man was shot in the shoulder in the...
cbs17
On 100th anniversary of fallen Raleigh officer, chief compares recent gun violence toward law enforcement
RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) – A century ago to now, Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson spoke about the sacrifices law enforcement officers make on the job when faced with gun violence. On Thursday, the Raleigh Police Department marked 100 years since a drunk 19-year-old shot and killed Detective Tom Crabtree...
cbs17
Fund set up to help family of slain Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A fund has been set up for the public to help the family of a Wake County deputy who was killed last month in the line of duty, officials said Friday. Ned Byrd, a 13-year veteran of the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, was killed late the night of August 11.
cbs17
Rocky Mount police investigating after one hurt in shooting
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police say they’re investigating after a man was shot Friday night. At about 10:20 p.m., officers say they were called to a shooting with injury on the 300 block of Carolina Ave. They say they found 30-year-old Andre Bynum with a...
cbs17
Pregnant woman shot in stomach in Rocky Mount, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A pregnant woman was taken to a hospital after she was shot in her stomach Friday night in Rocky Mount, police said. The incident was reported around 9 p.m. as a ShotSpotter activation after the sound of gunfire was detected, according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.
cbs17
Apex man stabbed to death at Atlantic Beach: police
ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCN) — Atlantic Beach Police and the State Bureau of Investigation are continuing to investigate the death of an Apex man killed on a trip to Atlantic Beach. Randy Miller, 65, died after police said he was stabbed in the chest. John McAlpin was close friends...
cbs17
1 arrested after man found dead in Durham: deputies
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff said a man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting has been arrested. Sheriff Clarence F. Birkhead said 38-year-old Ronnie Dale Parrish, of Creedmoor, turned himself in Friday without incident. Deputies said Parrish shot and killed Ralph Anthony Longer II, of...
cbs17
Man accused of shooting at Fayetteville officers, hotel visitors
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.(WNCN) – Fayetteville police announced they arrested a 25-year-old man after he shot at officers and people in a neighboring hotel room. The Fayetteville Police Department said at 1:21 a.m. on Friday morning, officers were called to a hotel on the 2000 block of Cedar Creek Road for a report of gunfire. When they arrived, officers said they determined someone in a hotel room was firing a gun several times.
cbs17
Fans show support for Duke volleyball; no evidence of racial slurs found at BYU game
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Duke women’s volleyball team was back on their home court on Friday at Cameron Indoor Stadium, after one player says she was called racial slurs and even threatened during a recent away game. On Friday, fans said it was all about showing support...
cbs17
Police release photo of car driven by suspect in deadly Durham shooting
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said they are looking for the suspect’s car in a deadly shooting from earlier this week. The shooting happened Tuesday just before 6:20 p.m. in the 3600 block of Hillsborough Road. Police later said the shooting took place in a parking lot...
cbs17
Dave Doeren talks with the media one final time before football opener at ECU
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina State University head football coach Dave Doeren met with the media for the final time before Saturday’s rivalry matchup away at East Carolina University. He addressed a handful of questions, including whether or not he likes the noon kickoff — that the...
cbs17
Virginia teller who stole $600K+ and surfaced as Durham drug dealer, gets 12+ years in prison, feds say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A head teller of a credit union who stole more than $600,000 from the vault and then vanished for years — only to be found by police as a blood-covered, armed Durham drug dealer in 2021 — was sentenced in the case Tuesday, officials said.
