ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

1 killed in police shooting in Fayetteville, officials say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said officers were involved in a deadly shooting Friday night with a “suicidal” person who had two knives. The incident was reported along Hickory View Court, which is in a mobile home community just off Pritchett Road south of Cliffdale Road, according to a Fayetteville police officer.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

2 students found with guns at Hillside High School in Durham, deputies say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two students were found with guns at a high school in Durham Thursday, officials said. The incident was first discovered after deputies were told by school security staff that a student was “planning” to bring a weapon to Hillside High School on Thursday, according to a news release from Durham County Sheriff’s Office.
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Crime & Safety
cbs17

Police looking for suspect after woman shot in Raleigh: police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they are looking for one suspect after a woman was shot and taken to the hospital Friday night. At about 10:51 p.m., officers say they were called to a home on Skinner Drive. They say they found a woman who was shot.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Durham deadly shootings down 11% from 2021, data shows

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – While there have been 469 shootings in Durham so far this year, data shows that shooting incidents are down this year compared to 2021. According to the data, there were 495 shooting incidents as of August 13 in 2021. That means shootings are down five percent this year from last year.
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc State#N C State#Police#Violent Crime
cbs17

1 shot near I-440 at Lake Boone Trail in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are investigating after a shooting near Interstate 440 at Lake Boone Trail Thursday night. CBS 17 has also learned police were investigating the Shell gas station located on Horton Street in the same area. A man was shot in the shoulder in the...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Fund set up to help family of slain Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A fund has been set up for the public to help the family of a Wake County deputy who was killed last month in the line of duty, officials said Friday. Ned Byrd, a 13-year veteran of the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, was killed late the night of August 11.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Rocky Mount police investigating after one hurt in shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police say they’re investigating after a man was shot Friday night. At about 10:20 p.m., officers say they were called to a shooting with injury on the 300 block of Carolina Ave. They say they found 30-year-old Andre Bynum with a...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs17

Pregnant woman shot in stomach in Rocky Mount, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A pregnant woman was taken to a hospital after she was shot in her stomach Friday night in Rocky Mount, police said. The incident was reported around 9 p.m. as a ShotSpotter activation after the sound of gunfire was detected, according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

Apex man stabbed to death at Atlantic Beach: police

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCN) — Atlantic Beach Police and the State Bureau of Investigation are continuing to investigate the death of an Apex man killed on a trip to Atlantic Beach. Randy Miller, 65, died after police said he was stabbed in the chest. John McAlpin was close friends...
ATLANTIC BEACH, NC
cbs17

1 arrested after man found dead in Durham: deputies

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff said a man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting has been arrested. Sheriff Clarence F. Birkhead said 38-year-old Ronnie Dale Parrish, of Creedmoor, turned himself in Friday without incident. Deputies said Parrish shot and killed Ralph Anthony Longer II, of...
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Man accused of shooting at Fayetteville officers, hotel visitors

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.(WNCN) – Fayetteville police announced they arrested a 25-year-old man after he shot at officers and people in a neighboring hotel room. The Fayetteville Police Department said at 1:21 a.m. on Friday morning, officers were called to a hotel on the 2000 block of Cedar Creek Road for a report of gunfire. When they arrived, officers said they determined someone in a hotel room was firing a gun several times.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy